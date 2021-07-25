“On Monday August 2, 2021, a day before Ebrahim Raisi assumes the office of presidency in Iran, several hundred Iranian Americans, including relatives of victims and witnesses, will gather on Capitol grounds to call for the prosecution of Raisi for crimes against humanity. Participants will express support for pro-democracy protesters in Iran.

Over the past few weeks, thousands have been protesting against the clerical regime as well as lack of water and electricity in Iran. The protests began in the Khuzestan province but have since expanded to other parts of the country. At least 12 protesters have been killed.

Our elaborate street photo exhibition and accompanying rally will highlight and record four decades of systemic human rights violation in Iran, particularly Raisi’s role in the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners, the November 2019 murder of 1,500 protesters, and the assassination of dozens of political dissidents abroad.

OIAC Rally and Photo Exhibition

Join Us to Support #IRANPROTESTS

HOLD RAISI ACCOUNTABLE FOR #1988MASSACRE

Monday, August 2, 2021 | 11:00AM EDT

U.S Capital Ground (Union Square) Pennsylvania Ave, N.W & 3rd St. S.W.

Organization of Iranian American Communities