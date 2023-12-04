Congressional Christmas reception and briefing on Iran policy

Dr. Firouz Daneshgari, a scientist, surgeon and academician from the Iranian American Community of Ohio addressed the briefing and said, “As someone who has endured the regime’s dungeons and torture, I have witnessed their blatant disregard for human decency and life. The 1988 victims, many of them women, were punished for nothing more than their desire for freedom. Today, thousands of MEK members reside in Albania, crucial witnesses to Tehran’s heinous acts. Their protection is imperative; their testimonies are the keys to unveiling the regime’s depths of depravity.”

Consider these harrowing realities, Dr. Daneshgari added:

“1. Over 120,000 members and supporters of the resistance, including my friends and classmates, have been executed by this regime.

Hundreds of terror attacks have been carried out against the PMOI, as recently as last week in Berlin. The regime’s audacity extends to prosecuting 104 PMOI leaders, a mockery of justice and an insult to our intelligence.

This regime’s actions are not only an affront to justice but a blatant challenge to the very principles of human rights and international law. Our path forward must be firm and unwavering:

We must prevent Ebrahim Raisi from portraying himself as a legitimate leader on the international stages. Instead, the United Nations Human Rights Council must initiate a fact-finding mission to Iran, holding those in power accountable for their crimes, especially the 1988 massacre. The ongoing human rights violations by the Iranian regime, including the suppression of ethnic and religious minorities and the crackdown on dissent, must be condemned in the strongest terms. The United States, in partnership with Albania, must safeguard Iranian political refugees and witnesses, ensuring their protection and right to speak out. The path to peace and stability in the region is clear—it begins and ends in Tehran. The international community must stand in solidarity with the Iranian people’s quest for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Republic of Iran.”

Mrs. Mina Entezari of the Iranian American Community of Arizona and a former political prisoner in Iran said in her remarks, “I stand before you as a former political prisoner who has seen the horrors of what takes place in the mullah’s prisons which includes torture, massacre, and horrific crimes against humanity. I came as a witness to the crimes of the Iranian regime and discuss the dire situation of human rights in Iran; but I am also here to commend bipartisan members of congress who have advocated for America’s core values and commitments as a nation devoted to human rights and democratic principles.” She then added, “Through many congressional resolutions, we have seen how members of Congress, from both parties, have expressed unequivocal support for the Iranian people’s aspirations for a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran, while condemning the grave human rights violations and state-sponsored terrorism perpetrated by the Iranian Government.”

Mrs. Entezari concluded by noting that, “the Iranian regime, Ali Khamenie and the notorious IRGC are the ‘head of the snake’ who have not only inflicted terror and oppression within Iran’s borders but has also exported its extremist ideology and tactics beyond its boundaries. The ongoing protests are not mere expressions of dissent in Iran; they are a clarion call for popular revolution — a rejection of both monarchic dictatorship and religious tyranny. By standing with the Iranian people, America is not only upholding its values but also contributing to the stability and security of the Middle East.”