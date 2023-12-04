Congressional Christmas reception and briefing on Iran policy

On December 12, 2023, bipartisan members of the United States House of Representatives and Iranian Americans from across the U.S. participated in a congressional briefing calling for a decisive US policy posture towards the clerical regime in Tehran. Held in the historic Cannon Caucus Room, the speakers examined Iranian regime’s role in the Middle East conflict as well as a simultaneous surge in the number of execution of pro-democracy protesters inside Iran. The event voiced solidarity with the ongoing efforts of the Iranian resistance aimed at establishing a free, democratic, and non-nuclear republic in Iran.
Democratic and Republican congresswomen and men as well as panelists who spoke at this event, unequivocally denounced the clerical regime’s destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East and horrific human rights abuses in Iran. They condemned regimes support for terrorist groups, ominous nuclear ambitions, and egregious human rights abuses against.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), addressed the briefing virtually and said, “Faced with a movement aiming to overthrow his regime, Khamenei initiated a Middle East war, using it as a strategy to suppress any potential major uprising. Over the last two months of this regional conflict, at least 225 prisoners have been executed in Iran. Supporters of the MEK and protesters are facing consecutive executions. The leaders of the regime must be held accountable for their crimes against humanity and warmongering.”
Referring to Ayatollahs’ direct role in regional wars, she added, “Three weeks after the start of the Middle East war, Khamenei, in a public speech stated, “The war is not between Gaza and Israel; it’s the fight between good and evil” – a code word that the regime had previously used during its eight-year 1980’s war with Iraq. Today she noted, “the regime’s warmongering efforts serve the same purpose, to prevent its overthrow. She contrasted the Iranian regime’s longstanding rejection of the 2-state solution for Palestine with that of the Iranian resistance and said, “The regime’s warmongering in the region and its opposition to peace are nothing new. After the 1993 peace agreement, the Iranian Resistance congratulated the leaders of Israel, Palestine, and the U.S. The mullahs’ regime, however, was the main party that actively engaged in hostility to the peace process.” She called, House Resolution 100, supported by 241 representatives from both parties, “a shining example” of a firm policy initiative and applauded U.S. Congress for, “approval of various laws to block permanently the regime’s access to the 6 billion dollars released in the hostage deal, and its measures to prevent the regime from selling oil.”
In his remarks, Representative Tom McClintock (R-CA) highlighted the simultaneous increase in Iranian regime-backed terrorist actives and oppression perpetrated against Iranian people. He pointed to the rising number of executions in Iran and misuse of the judiciary against Iranian dissidents. Mr. McClintock asserted that the threat to safety and security in the region and Iran itself will persist until the regime is overthrown. Every day that this regime exists, he said, “the threat to the safety and security not only of the people of Iran but the entire region increases. And this threat will continue until the mullahs are overthrown and brought to justice for their crimes against humanity.” Rep. McClintock then added, “when I first introduced the House Resolution 100 back in 2022, I joined Iranian Americans and dozens of my bipartisan colleagues to highlight this reality. The head of the snake is in Tehran. This resolution recognizes the simple fact and expresses support for the Iranian people’s desire to rid themselves of it, for all time and to establish their right to a democratic, free, secular, prosperous and non-nuclear Republic.” He then added, “Within just a few months of introducing this measure, a bipartisan majority of the entire U.S. House of Representatives joined not merely as supporters, but as co-sponsors. That’s a profound statement of the strong support that the Iranian resistance has among the people of the United States.”
Rep. McClintock outlined a two pronged policy approach to help address the current US policy shortcomings. He called for maximum pressure on Tehran, urging the US administration to work with its allies to enforce sanctions authorized by congress and to refrain from any steps that actively or passively undermines the Iranian opposition. Secondly, he emphasized the need for the U.S. government to provide maximum political and moral support to the Iranian people and their organized resistance.
Representative Brad Sherman (D-CA) highlighted the congressional support for the Iranian people’s aspiration for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic as outlined in H.Res.100 and said, “I’ve been in Congress for 27 years, I’ve been a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee for 27 years, where I am the most senior Democrat, and I have been fighting on these issues with you for 27 years.” Rep. Sherman condemned the clerical regime for ongoing brutality inside and outside Iran, underlining the Iranian people’s resilience in demanding dignity and freedom despite the regime’s violence. He added, “I share your dream of a free Iran, an Iran where people can make their voices heard, where they’re not threatened by terrorism, imprisonment, torture, rape, and execution. An Iran where women are free to decide how they dress, and people are free to share their government.” And he said, we need to pass House Resolution 100.”
In her speech, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) pointed to the Iranian people and its women’s ongoing quest for freedom and they deserve a unified US policy posture on Iran that transcends political divisions in the United States. Rep. Zoe Lofgren drew attention to the former political prisoners in attendance, particularly women, and praised their bravery, vision, and commitment to standing up for the future and freedom of every Iranian.
In his remarks, Congressman Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) pointed to unwavering congressional support for the Iranian people and said, “We’re keeping up the pressure and by continuing to fight for the Iranian people, the light of freedom at the end of the tunnel will become brighter and brighter.
” He added, “While the U.S. and our allies do what is right to pressure Iran and its partners in the region, we must also acknowledge the people of Iran for pushing for this change.
Congressman Mike Garcia (R-CA) called the regime in Tehran, “the epicenter of evil” and condemned the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as the largest state-sponsored terrorist organization in the world. He called for maximum pressure on the regime and said, “We need to make sure that the IRGC which remains a terrorist, is deemed and labeled as such.” A member the House Appropriations and the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Garcia called for a united front against the Iranian regime. Rep. Garcia conceded by adding.
“we need to also pressure Albania now to recognize the political refugees coming out of Iran and give them the full protections that they deserve and frankly that they need.”
Congresswoman Young Kim (R-CA) addressed the briefing and said, “As a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and serving as Chairwoman of the Indo-Pacific Subcommittee, I am committed to holding President Raisi and his terrorist-supporting cohorts accountable for the regime’s support for terrorist proxies around the Middle East and for the crimes against humanity that it commits against its own people.” She highlighted the Iran Counterterrorism Act of 2023; a legislative initiative aimed at restricting the US administration from waiving Iran sanctions unless the it can first confirm the cessation of the regime’s support for international terrorist groups.
Congressman Randy Weber (R-TX) pointed to escalating human rights abuses in Iran and said that more than 120 people were executed by the regime over the past 30 days alone. Referencing his meeting with Mrs. Maryam Rajavi and her 10 point plan for future Iran, Mr. Webber said, “The National Council of Resistance of Iran, or NCRI, is in their endeavor to create a democratic and inclusive government where there is freedom which you all enjoy.” Rep. Webber also called for holding the mullahs accountable for crimes against humanity, genocide, terrorism, and hostage-taking. He specifically pointe to House Resolution 627, condemning the regime for the 1988 massacre of political prisoners and vowed to stand with the Iranian people.
Representative Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) passionately warned against hesitation or fear in advocating for regime change in Iran. He applauded Iranian-American community members for their dedication to freedom and said the collective efforts of those advocating for change, would eventually break Iran free from the shackles of medieval tyranny. In a tweet afterwards, Rep. Diaz-Balart said, “I was proud to speak at the @OrgIAC congressional briefing on Iranian policy, where we discussed Tehran’s egregious human rights abuses and its support for international terrorism.
Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX) said that in over the 25 years of his membership in Congress, he has seen the Iranian resistance be successful in helping policymakers identify the threat from the regime in Tehran. Pointing to unity in congress on the issue of Iran, he added, “We do get it. You have looked at members of Congress and correctly handled us. This is a bipartisan issue. This is not one group of people against another in Congress, but rather we have a common alliance on this issue and that is your work, and I congratulate you.
Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) referenced being sanctioned by the terrorist regime in Iran and committed to standing with the Iranian-American community and their fellow countrymen and women inside Iran. She highlighted the gravity of Iran’s continued funding of terrorism and threats against the U.S., emphasizing the need for accountability. Rep. Malliotakis said, “I believe that the maximum pressure campaign under the Trump administration was working. It was economically crippling. I think it was a mistake to reverse course on the progress that was made by the previous administration. And that is why my colleagues and I have introduced legislation to reinstate sanctions, gut Iran’s ability to fund terrorism throughout the region, sanction the supreme leader and force the president to enforce sanctions on Iran’s oil sales. That is what we need to do if we are serious about being tough on this oppressor.”
In his remarks, Congressman Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) expressed support for the Iranian resistance movement and said, “I will stand with you and your people until Iran is a free nation again.
Representative Richard McCormick (R-GA) also expressed unwavering support for the Iranian people and condemned the violent minority who hold power in Iran.
He pledged continued effort to oppose the oppressive regime in Iran and denounced its misuse of religious ideals to propagate violence, oppression, and division, vowing to stand firm against such evils.
A member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) emphasized that the current problems in the world, including the ongoing conflicts involving terror groups in the Middle East, stem from the existing regime in Iran. He noted, “We need to be tough with Iran. We need to shut off all of the money.
We need to enforce the sanctions. If we don’t, we are going to find ourselves in a war in the Middle East and we cannot afford to do that.” He said these efforts will help the people of Iran achieve regime and change and said, “It’s been mentioned that you know the fight is from within. That’s where the regime change is going to come from.”
In a written message, Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) announced the formation of a new Congressional Caucus in support of the Iranian dissidents living in Ashraf-3, Albania. He said, “We are seeing growing support across the United States Congress for those members of the community in Ashraf-3 in Albania. I am a strong supporter of their rights, of their fight for regime
change back home in Iran. I am so proud of the time that I spent with many members of that community. He also thanked, “the Albanian Government for their work with the United States, to ensure the safety and the rights of those in Ashraf 3 and said, “The brutal dictators of today will not be around tomorrow as long as you continue your fight.”
Dr. Firouz Daneshgari, a scientist, surgeon and academician from the Iranian American Community of Ohio addressed the briefing and said, “As someone who has endured the regime’s dungeons and torture, I have witnessed their blatant disregard for human decency and life. The 1988 victims, many of them women, were punished for nothing more than their desire for freedom. Today, thousands of MEK members reside in Albania, crucial witnesses to Tehran’s heinous acts. Their protection is imperative; their testimonies are the keys to unveiling the regime’s depths of depravity.”
Consider these harrowing realities, Dr. Daneshgari added:
“1. Over 120,000 members and supporters of the resistance, including my friends and classmates, have been executed by this regime.
- Hundreds of terror attacks have been carried out against the PMOI, as recently as last week in Berlin.
- The regime’s audacity extends to prosecuting 104 PMOI leaders, a mockery of justice and an insult to our intelligence.
This regime’s actions are not only an affront to justice but a blatant challenge to the very principles of human rights and international law. Our path forward must be firm and unwavering:
- We must prevent Ebrahim Raisi from portraying himself as a legitimate leader on the international stages. Instead, the United Nations Human Rights Council must initiate a fact-finding mission to Iran, holding those in power accountable for their crimes, especially the 1988 massacre.
- The ongoing human rights violations by the Iranian regime, including the suppression of ethnic and religious minorities and the crackdown on dissent, must be condemned in the strongest terms. The United States, in partnership with Albania, must safeguard Iranian political refugees and witnesses, ensuring their protection and right to speak out.
- The path to peace and stability in the region is clear—it begins and ends in Tehran. The international community must stand in solidarity with the Iranian people’s quest for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Republic of Iran.”
“I stand before you as a former political prisoner who has seen the horrors of what takes place in the mullah’s prisons which includes torture, massacre, and horrific crimes against humanity,” said Mrs. Mina Entezari of the Iranian American Community of Arizona. She added, “I come as a witness to the crimes of the Iranian regime and discuss the dire situation of human rights in Iran; but I am also here to commend bipartisan members of congress who have advocated for America’s core values and commitments as a nation devoted to human rights and democratic principles.” She then asked, ‘Ebrahim Raisi, regime’s president, is a mass murderer and responsible for the 1988 massacre of political prisoners. Just last week we heard he is planning to attend the 2023 Global Refugee Forum in Switzerland?! WHY? He must be held accountable for his crimes instead of attending such events. In 2023 so far, more than 600 people have been executed under his watch. Why is the international community turning a blind eye to these facts?
Mrs. Entezari concluded by noting that, “the Iranian regime, Ali Khamenie and the notorious IRGC are the ‘head of the snake’ who have not only inflicted terror and oppression within Iran’s borders but has also exported its extremist ideology and tactics beyond its boundaries. The ongoing protests are not mere expressions of dissent in Iran; they are a clarion call for popular revolution — a rejection of both monarchic dictatorship and religious tyranny. By standing with the Iranian people, America is not only upholding its values but also contributing to the stability and security of the Middle East.”
Mr. Parsa Aria, an Iranian American community youth chapter member then addressed the event and noted, “Our role in supporting this pivotal movement cannot be overstated. To stand with the Iranian people means to stand with the MEK Resistance Units, recognizing their indomitable spirit and pivotal role. This is what must inform and shape U.S. policy towards Iran. It’s not just about applying pressure; it’s about aligning our actions with those who are laying down their lives for liberty. It is about adopting a policy that resonates with the heartbeats of those on the frontlines of freedom.”
Another member of the OIAC youth chapter, Mr. Behrang Borhani, also addressed the event and pointed to clerical regime’s influence operation in the US and said, “Tehran’s mullahs were able to construct an elaborate ruse through the establishment of so-called think tanks, like the Iran Experts Initiative, as a means of getting close to US policymakers, and even infiltrating branches of the federal government and penetrating deep into decision-making processes.” He added, “As we look for a path to the right policy on Iran, a policy that can address the threat of the head of snake in Tehran, it is important to take into account Iran’s covert influence operations on US institutions and within the US government as major concerns that cannot go overlooked.”
Ms. Hannaneh Amanpour who moderated the event on behalf of the Organization of Iranian American Communities, highlighted clerical regime president Ebrahim Raisi’s role in ongoing crimes against humanity in Iran. She said, “The call for justice and accountability is central to the movement for regime change in Iran. In response, Tehran’s regime has initiated legal theatrics and summoned 104 members of the MEK, who are based in Paris and Albania. This move by a criminal regime indicates their fear of the MEK as an existential threat. There is no rule of law in Iran; their inhumane laws serve the Supreme Leader, who envisions nothing but violence and terror. We all know this “legal” move by Tehran’s regime against the MEK is a precursor to their nefarious acts of violence and terror in Europe. To confront it, we must adopt a firm policy in dealing with the head of snake in Tehran. I raised these points to contextualize our discussion today.”
