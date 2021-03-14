Republican-CA

Rep. Tom McClintock

Tom McClintock represents the people of California’s historic gold country and Sierra Nevada in a district that stretches from Lake Tahoe, through Yosemite Valley and on to Kings Canyon.

Often described as “the gold standard” for fiscal conservatism in Congress, the National Taxpayers Union rated him the best vote for taxpayers in the House in 2014 and 2015. Citizens Against Government Waste recently named him as one of only two perfect votes in the House fighting wasteful government spending.

McClintock is a previous member of the House Budget Committee and has proposed major fiscal reforms to curb unauthorized appropriations, control mandatory spending, balance the budget and protect the nation’s credit. He is a senior member of the House Natural Resources Committee where he serves on the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands, which he chaired from 2015 to 2018, and on the Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife, which he chaired from 2011 to 2015. The Congressman is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, where he serves on the Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship and also serves on the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security.