Tens of thousands of Iranian diaspora gathered in 17 capitals around the world as well as online to take part in a global summit and called for the prosecution of Iran regime’s president.
Organization of Iranian American Communities-US (OIAC) is a non-profit and non-partisan organization representing the network of Iranian American communities nationwide. While active since 1997, in 2012 Iranian American communities of 41 states came together and formed OIAC with the national headquarter based in Washington D.C. as the largest, most organized and enduring grass root Iranian American organization. OIAC mobilizes its network to fulfill their civic duty through active engagement in political process and educates local, national policy makers and media on priorities and topics important to the Iranian American communities.
OIAC proudly has enjoyed the approval of the House Ethics Committee (Pursuant to the requirements of House Rule XXV, clause 5) to sponsor the travel expenses of sitting Members of Congress to Europe to attend past conferences.More About Sponsors
Tens of thousands of Iranian Diaspora from over 100 countries on five continents will attend online for this year’s 2021 Free Iran Conference. The event will feature more than one hundred prominent politicians and dignitaries from around the world, including dozens of speakers. The annual conference is held in support of the Iranian people and their struggle to create a free and democratic Iran.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s summit is a semi-virtual conference, which provides opportunity to link the Iranian diaspora across the world. This year’s summit, as in the past conferences, also provides the opportunity for the supporters of Iranian people, including, Members of U.S. Congress, Parliamentarians from Europe, North America, and Middle East and former government officials to share their solidarity messages.
What we want to do is stand with the Iranian people, thousands of with- gather- gathered outside the White House on Friday, and tens of thousands of which, took to the streets last year in communities across Iran, we want to stand with them to see Iran come–
Mr. Clinton said, “See the story of a massive demonstration in France yesterday, with the Iranian pro-democracy, pro freedom forces, and they’re saying I wish you had tougher sanctions…”