Rally & March from the Capitol to the White House

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ — As Washington navigates its Iran policy, thousands will rally and march from the Capitol to the White House, calling for the full enforcement of the maximum pressure policy on Iran’s regime and standing with the Iranian people’s struggle for regime change. Demonstrators will urge the administration to recognize Iranians’ right to overthrow the regime amid an escalating nuclear threat and a dramatic surge in executions—over 200 since January.

Last week, over 150 bi-partisan lawmakers sponsored a resolution to support the Iranian resistance’s Ten Point Plan for the Future of Iran and expressed support for the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic in Iran by recognizing “the rights of the Iranian people, the protesters, and the Resistance Units to confront the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and repressive forces to bring about change.

WHEN: Saturday, March 8, 2025

13:00 EST – Rally at the Capitol

14:30 EST – March to the White House

WHERE: Washington, DC

Rally Location: Capitol Grounds (Capitol Reflecting Pool), 3rd St SW & Jefferson Dr. SW

March Route: From the Capitol to the White House

WHO: Thousands of Iranian-Americans, human rights advocates, and supporters of the Iranian Resistance from across the United States. (https://oiac.org/dcrally/)

Why It Matters: With the Iranian regime intensifying its nuclear ambitions, the demonstration signifies a timely call to the U.S. government to strengthen its maximum pressure policy and recognize the Iranian people’s right to overthrow the oppressive regime. Last week, H.Res.166, introduced by over 150 bi-partisan co-sponsors, supported this policy on Iran; now, thousands of Iranian-Americans will march from the Capitol to the White House to support it. The U.S. administration has a unique opportunity to stand with the Iranian people as they strive for freedom to end the epicenter of terror and make the world a safer place.

Media Opportunities:

Exclusive interviews with young activists, community leaders, and organizers of the rally.

Expert commentary on the implications of U.S. policy toward Iran.

Capturing powerful visuals of the rally and expressions of political dissent.

CONTACT: Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC),

(202) 876-8123,

[email protected]

Majid Sadeghpour OIAC

+1 703-415-8355

