Brief on Iran (BOI – 374)



Protests in Iran

State.gov, July 28, 2021

Protests in Iran that began with a water shortage — owing to drought and governmental mismanagement and neglect — in the Khuzestan province have now spread across various cities including Tehran, Karaj and Tabriz. The Iranian people are now putting a spotlight not only on their unmet needs, but also their unfulfilled aspirations for respect for human rights — rights to which individuals the world over are entitled.

The Iranian people have a right to voice their frustrations and hold their government accountable, but we have seen disturbing reports that security forces fired on protesters, resulting in multiple deaths. We condemn the use of violence against peaceful protestors. We support the rights of Iranians to peacefully assemble and express themselves, without fear of violence and detention by security forces. We are also monitoring reports of internet slowdowns in the region.

Click to read more

Iran Protests Reach Tehran, Videos Show Crowds Chanting for Fall of Regime

NewsWeek, July 26, 2021

Protests that began in southwestern Iran last week have spread to the capital Tehran, activists said early Monday, despite the efforts of the regime to quell the unrest with a crackdown by security forces.

Marchers took to the streets in several areas of the capital on Monday. Videos sent to Newsweek by opposition activists and other clips uploaded on Twitter showed dozens of people choking roads and chanting for the fall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Click to read more

Biden ramps up pressure on Iran as it grapples with protests

The Hill, July 31, 2021

The Biden administration wants to ramp up pressure on Iran amid stalled talks to rejoin the nuclear deal, but internal calculations in Tehran are difficult to predict as the nation faces rising unrest at home.

The options on the table for the U.S., which are said to include tighter restrictions on Iran’s oil exports as well as new sanctions on its missile and drone programs, are likely to further strain tensions amid the months-long efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the formal name for the Obama-era nuclear deal that the U.S. exited in 2018 under then-President Trump.

Click to read more

UK joins Israel saying Iran attacked tank

AP, August 1, 2021

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Kingdom joined Israel on Sunday in alleging Iran carried out a fatal drone strike on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, putting further pressure on Tehran as it denied being involved in the assault.

Calling it a “unlawful and callous attack,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said his country and its allies planned a coordinated response over the strike Thursday night on the oil tanker Mercer Street. It marked the first-known fatal attack after years of assaults on commercial shipping in the region linked to tensions with Iran over its tattered nuclear deal.

Click to read more

Iran Protests & More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rw_5aNHp-40&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0B4fjTHtn_s&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dldj0EpDLeM&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdLDZ03eDo0&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pO_jelm8ZF8&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YfOJMnSh4WY

Iran Attempting To Manipulate Trial Of Henchman

Town Hall, July 29, 2021 by Ken Blackwell

On August 5, 2021, the new Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, will be inaugurated. Raisi was a member of the infamous Death Commission in Tehran in 1988. Along with Hossein Ali Nayyeri, the Sharia judge; Morteza Eshraqi, Tehran Prosecutor; Mostafa Pour-Mohammadi, Deputy Minister of Intelligence, Raisi was a key decision maker in the summary executions of thousands of members and supporters of the principal Iranian opposition movement, the Mujahedin-e Khalq (PMOI/MEK) in Evin and Gohardasht prisons. According to those who survived the massacre, Raisi played a dual role of prosecutor and a member of the death committee to deiced on the fate of prisoners.

Altogether 30,000 political prisoners were massacred in a matter of a few months and buried in unmarked mass graves. None had been sentenced to death and some had even completed their prison terms but were not released. No information on the victims, the manner in which they were murdered or where they were buried has been given to the families of the victims.

Click to read more

Free Iran 2021, Global Summit, July 10, 2021:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0beJ4nIp1w

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKir0GMWvC8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FP8LuRqggIQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xdl7XfNH6jw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PTmQoU8d1Y

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Axj7z1C8eBY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcMTKjPZH5c

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HI6vTvYKIQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QR8N-2Spdtk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wccf61JyuxY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkRF58IXQys

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcsYvonAGm0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnAAhe-lLJg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZ9Ev3Xhgi0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2UAHpYs5vU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALs1SOdyBdw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaAD5lM5IU4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yH5Eia-vNTU

Donation

501 (c)(3) Tax deductible

Please,

Donate to Organization Of Iranian American Communities

Your donation will help OIAC advocates for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear government in Iran. Founded on the respect for human rights, gender equality, religious and ethnic tolerance, as wells as social, economic justice, and security for America. Our goal is to organize Iranian-American communities in the United States to promote these values.

Thank You,

http://www.oiac-us.com/donation/