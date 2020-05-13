Join the Virtual Conference on Iran

While the world is consumed with fighting the pandemic, sadly, Iranian regime has directed most of the European aid for severely affected Iranian citizens to the proxies in Iraq and Lebanon, France government speaker reported. And recently expelled Doctors Without Borders assistance team while having over 40,000 COVID-19 fatalities.

Cunningly, Tehran reports a fraction of the true figure to hide incompetency of the corrupt, inhumane regime. In this regard, 166 prominent Iranian American medical professionals and health workers send a letter to President Donald Trump. They said: “The much-needed humanitarian aid should only be provided directly to the people of Iran and not the regime.”

On April 9, 2020, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director of MENA said, in the report.

Iran: Prisoners killed by security forces during COVID-19 pandemic protests

“It is abhorrent that instead of responding to prisoners’ legitimate demands to be protected from COVID-19, Iranian authorities have yet again resorted to killing people to silence their concerns”.

In this vein, 60 Iranian American Former Political Prisoners Ask U.S. President to Continue Maximum Pressure on Iran.

On Thursday, May 21st, at 1 pm EST, Iranian American Communities of Virginia and Maryland members

are going to have a nationwide virtual audio/video conference call.

IRAN: Global Threat, Domestic Repression, Prospects for Change

Tehran’s attempt to exploit COVID-19 pandemic

Thursday, May 21st, 1 pm EST

Iranian American Communities of Virginia and Maryland

Network members of Organization of Iranian American Communities

