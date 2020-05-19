Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) Hosts Nationwide Virtual Conference to Support Regime Change by Iranians, Call for Snapback of UN Sanctions

IRAN: Global Threat, Domestic Repression, Prospects for Change

Speakers:

– Several leaders and representatives of Iranian-American communities in various states across America;

– Honorable Tom Ridge, first Homeland Security Secretary; former governor of Pennsylvania;

– Honorable Robert G. Torricelli, former U.S. senator (D-NJ);

– Honorable Ken Blackwell, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Commission on Human Rights

WASHINGTON, DC – The Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) will host its first ever nationwide virtual conference. Hundreds of access points across 40 states will join an online video conference, while many more will watch the live streaming of the event on the Internet and on social media platforms.

Thursday, May 21, 2020

13:00 – 14:30 p.m. EDT

Video Conference

The conference will focus on the victims of repression in Iran as well as those who have lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, largely as a result of the criminal indifference, utter incompetence and systemic corruption of the clerical regime. Amid the pandemic, the regime has heightened its external aggression, testing of missiles, and support for regional proxies, threatening neighboring countries. Meanwhile, the theocracy has escalated executions, arrests of dissidents, and murders of prisoners.

The virtual conference will call on the international community to step up pressure on the Iranian regime, activate the snap back mechanism, and reimpose all UN Security Council resolutions to impede the Iranian regime from further suppressing the Iranian people as well as threatening the world.