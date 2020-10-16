In Remembrance of 120,000 Fallen for Freedom, Iranian People Rising

Thursday, Oct 21, 2020

Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) will hold a photo exhibition and rally near in front of the Department of State to urge continued attention on the ongoing persecution of political prisoners, ethnic/religious minorities, and women by the clerical regime in Iran. The event will call on U.S. government to frame Iran related policy decisions with due regards to the regime’s deeds and record.

In four decades of dubious relationship with the West under the pretext of diplomacy, Ayatollahs have maintained a robust oppression mechanism that uses mass arrests, torture, and execution of dissidents. The regime has projected normalcy abroad and used terrorism as a foreign policy tool – subverting international diplomacy amidst ongoing medieval torture, massacre, and harrowing brutality against the Iranian people. Such brutality has included the infamous massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners during the summer of 1988.

The religious dictators in Iran are nevertheless facing sustained anti-establishment protests and a growing international call for accountability on crimes they have committed during their 40 plus years in power. In its latest report, Amnesty International details how detainees were flogged, sexually abused, and given electric shocks in gruesome post-November 2019 protest crackdown.

The U.S. Department of State has also called for, “the international community to conduct independent investigations and to provide accountability and justice for the victims of these horrendous violations of human rights organized by the Iranian regime.”