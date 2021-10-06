Iranian American Rally, Call for Prosecution of Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi

In observance of The World Day Against The Death Penalty, Iranian Americans hold rallies in DC, Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Atlanta, and Dallas.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, U.S.A, October 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Over a 2 day period beginning Friday, October 8, 2021, in observance of The World Day Against The Death Penalty, Iranian American Community leaders will hold rallies and photo exhibitions in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Atlanta, and Dallas to call for prosecution of Iranian regime president Ebrahim Raisi and other regime officials for their role in the 1988 Massacre of 30,000 political prisoners. In Washington, DC, the event will be held outside the entrance to the U.S. Department of State.

These events will highlight voices of the Iranian people, who in successive nationwide protests since 2017 have shouted, “Death to Khamenei, Death to dictators,” and made clear their desire to overthrow the mullahs’ regime and their long held aspiration to establish secular democracy in Iran.

The rally will also call on the United States to lead a U.N. backed inquiry into the 1988 forced disappearances in Iran and impose comprehensive sanctions on the regime for flagrant human rights violations, global terrorist operations as well as malign unmanned aerial vehicle, nuclear, and ballistic missile programs.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 8, 2021, 11:00 AM

WHERE: U.S. Department of State

22nd St. NW & Constitution Ave.

SPONSORED BY: Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) in association with Iranian American Communities of Virginia, Maryland, California, Georgia, and Texas.

MEDIA RSVP: media@oiac.org

CONTACT: Majid Sadeghpour, 202-876-8123