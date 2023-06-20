Iranian Americans Strongly Condemn the Albanian Government’s Attack on Iranian Dissidents in Ashraf 3 in Albania

OIAC condemns the attack on Ashraf 3 in Albania on June 20, 2023. This attack by more than 1000 Albanian police is in clear violation of international law.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ — WASHINGTON, DC – The Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) condemns in the strongest possible terms the attack on Ashraf 31 in Albania on June 20, 2023. This unprovoked attack by more than 1000 Albanian police against the peaceful community of Iranian dissidents is a clear violation of international law. We call on the United States Government, the European Union, and the international community at large to condemn this brazen attack against innocent refugees. The Albanian Government’s attack on the Iranian refugees in Ashraf 3 has taken place at the time when Albania seeks membership in the European Union.



We urge President Biden & Secretary of State Blinken to immediately intervene & ensure protection of Ashraf residents, majority of them former political prisoners, or lost family members in Iran.

What happened today in Ashraf 3 has served the interests of the Iranian regime and is a clear caving into the world’s leading state-sponsor of terrorism by the Albanian Government. The residents of Ashraf 3 have been based in Albania for many years. In the attack, at least one person was killed, and more than 100 residents have been injured, including dozens of women.

The Iranian government has a long history of targeting its opponents, both inside and outside of Iran. The attack on Ashraf 3 is a clear escalation of this campaign of violence against Iranian dissidents reminiscent of the criminal attacks and massacre of these very Iranian opposition members in Iraq between 2009 and 2015 carried out by Qods Force of the IRGC and its proxies.

We call on the United States Government, which facilitated the relocation of Ashraf residents from Iraq to Albania, to strongly condemn this attack in the heart of Europe and take immediate steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Ashraf 3 residents. We further urge members of U.S. Congress to condemn this attack and ensure that no such incidents would be repeated. The Albanian Government must be held accountable for the loss of life and injuries.

Iranian Americans who are family members of Ashraf residents have staged a protest in front of the Albanian Embassy in Washington, DC. As we observe the 2023 World Refugee Day, Organization of Iranian American Communities reminds the U.S. government of its continuing responsibility to protect the residents of Ashraf under international law. We urge President Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to immediately intervene and ensure protection of Ashraf residents, majority of them former political prisoners, or those who lost family members in Iran. The policy of appeasement by the United States or Europe has always been counter-productive and only encourages more terrorism by the Iranian regime.