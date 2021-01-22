OIAC Webinar Series Presents;

Iran regime’s restriction of covid19 vaccination & crimes against humanity

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 | 2:00 – 3:00 PM EST

Participants

Moderator

Dr. Azadeh Sami is a practicing pediatrician and public health researcher focusing on Iran. Her parents emigrated from Iran to the U.S. before the 1979 revolution. She has been a life-long advocate of human rights in Iran with specialization in public health. After obtaining her Master of Science degree in Public Health at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and medical degree at Midwestern University in Phoenix, AZ, Dr. Sami moved to DC Metropolitan area to complete her residency in Baltimore, MD. Dr. Sami is a founding member of OIAC Young Professional Chapter and has been outspoken on the issue of COVID19 in Iran since the early months of the global pandemic.

Expert Panelists

Dr. Firouz Daneshgari, Surgeon-scientist, Professor and 3rd Chairman of Department of Urology at Case Western Reserve University. Founder of Urology Institute at University Hospitals of Cleveland, Founder and President of innovative health care company BowTie Medical aligned with Affordable Care Act. Extensively published over 200 scientific articles and book chapters, and his research has been continuously funded by National Institute of Health. Affiliated with several hospitals across the US including many in Ohio. Recognized for his humanitarian and scholarly work internationally. Dr. Daneshgari is a recipient of numerous prestigious medical awards and currently focusing on international campaign to end COVID19 pandemic in Iran.

Dr. Zohreh Talebi, Researcher and scholar practitioner in molecular biology, genetic and epigenetics factors. Dr. Talebi expertise is in systems biology approach (i.e., linking genomic and phenotypic data) with the focus on identification of autism subtypes and examining gene regulatory processes (e.g., X chromosome inactivation, noncoding RNAs, and alternative splicing). Recognized and led initiatives to promote partnership that draws on both genetics and clinical outcomes perspectives. COVID19 pandemic in Iran continues to be her area of advocacy, research and campaign.

Dr. Saeid Sajadi, currently practices medicine at his 3 private offices. He is a graduate of University of Kansas School of Medicine, and he received training in internal medicine from University of Missouri in Kansas City. For more than 3 decades, he has fiercely advocated for a free Iran, which respects human rights and adheres to a democratic and inclusive political system. Since the outbreak of COVID19 pandemic, Dr. Sajadi has worked tirelessly to support medical professionals and healthcare practitioners in Iran with knowledge transfer, research information and best practices.