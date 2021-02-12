HRes118 expressing support for the Iranian people’s desire

H.Res.118 – Expressing support for the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran and condemning violations of human rights and state-sponsored terrorism by the Iranian Government.

Congressman Tom McClintock (R-CA) and Brad Sherman (D-CA) sen a letter to President Biden bringing to his attention a bi-partisan resolution on Iran which they filed on Congress.gov website this morning. H.Res.118, titled, “Condemning Iranian state-sponsored terrorism and expressing support for the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic of Iran,” Here is list the names of 112 original co-sponsors in addition to main sponsor Tom McClintock.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-resolution/118/cosponsors?searchResultViewType=compact

This resolution is significant because:

In our view, the ballot box is the only criterion for legitimacy. Accordingly, we seek a republic based on universal suffrage. We want a pluralist system, freedom of parties and assembly. We respect all individual freedoms. We underscore complete freedom of expression and of the media and unconditional access by all to the internet. We support and are committed to the abolition of death penalty. We are committed to the separation of Church and State. Any form of discrimination against the followers of any religion and denomination will be prohibited. We believe in complete gender equality in political, social and economic arenas. We are also committed to equal participation of women in political leadership. Any form of discrimination against women will be abolished. They will enjoy the right to freely choose their clothing. They are free in marriage, divorce, education and employment. We believe in the rule of law and justice. We want to set up a modern judicial system based on the principles of presumption of innocence, the right to defense, effective judicial protection and the right to be tried in a public court. We also seek the total independence of judges. The mullahs’ Sharia law will be abolished. We are committed to the Universal Declaration of Humans Rights, and international covenants and conventions, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Convention against Torture, and the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women. We recognize private property, private investment and the market economy. All Iranian people must enjoy equal opportunity in employment and in business ventures. We will protect and revitalize the environment. Our foreign policy will be based on peaceful coexistence, international and regional peace and cooperation, as well as respect for the United Nations Charter. We want a non-nuclear Iran, free of weapons of mass destruction.

Media Coverages:

The Hill

Bipartisan House resolution affirms support for Iranian public amid Biden push to reenter nuclear deal

https://thehill.com/policy/international/middle-east-north-africa/538610-bipartisan-house-resolution-affirms-support-for

Iran International

https://iranintl.com/en/iran-in-brief/bipartisan-us-house-resolution-condemns-islamic-republic-supports-democracy-iran

Bipartisan US House Resolution Condemns Islamic Republic, Supports Democracy In Iran

The FoxNews

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-democratic-iran-condemns-terror-plots

Bipartisan House resolution backs push for a democratic Iran, condemns regime’s terror plots