Brief on Iran (BOI – 351)

STATEMENT: European Court Convicts Iran’s Terrorist

WASHINGTON DC, February 4, 2021 — Today, a court in Belgium convicted Assadollah Assadi, the third secretary of Iran’s embassy in Austria for conducting years of intelligence operations across Europe, recruiting and establishing an elaborate network of terror, and planning to commit mass murder in Europe. The Belgian court sentenced Assadi to the maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment while his accomplices were given jail terms of 15 to 18 years and stripped of their Belgian citizenship. Assadi has been imprisoned in Europe on charges of conspiring to commit acts of terrorism, including attempting to bomb a large rally of Iran’s main opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in June 2018 in Villepinte, France.

Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) welcomes the trial’s findings and the verdict, as they clarified yet again, that policy of appeasing the clerical rulers in hopes of changing their behavior has failed, emboldening them instead. Court’s finding are also a reminder of how far the regime in Tehran is willing to go in maintaining and using its international terrorist infrastructure – an ill devised leverage it has for decades used to support its foreign policy.

Click to read more

Iranian Diplomat Sentenced to 20 Years for Foiled Bomb Plot in France

Assadollah Assadi is the first Iranian diplomat convicted for terrorism in Europe in a case that has soured Iranian relations with a key partner

WSJ, February 4, 2021

A Belgian court sentenced an Iranian diplomat to 20 years in prison for plotting a bomb attack against a gathering of Iranian dissidents outside Paris in 2018, in a case that has strained Tehran’s ties with Europe.

Assadollah Assadi, a counselor at Iran’s embassy in Vienna, was Thursday convicted of organizing the foiled attack that targeted a rally held by the National Council of Resistance of Iran, an umbrella opposition group dominated by the People’s Mujahedeen Organization of Iran, or MEK.

Click to read more

Biden says he won’t lift sanctions on Iran to bring country back to negotiating table

CNN, February 7, 2021

(CNN)President Joe Biden said the US will not lift sanctions to get Iran back to the negotiating table, suggesting the measure would only happen if Tehran stops enriching uranium.

“No,” Biden said when asked by CBS’ Norah O’Donnell if he would make the move to start negotiations, nodding when she asked in a newly released interview clip if the country must stop enriching uranium first. The interview is set to air in full on CBS later Sunday.

Click to read more

Iran enriching uranium with more advanced centrifuges at Natanz – IAEA

Reuters, February 2, 2021

VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has deepened a key breach of its 2015 nuclear deal, enriching uranium with a larger number of advanced centrifuge machines in an underground plant as it faces off with the new U.S. administration on salvaging the accord.

Tehran has recently accelerated its breaches of the deal, raising pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden as both sides say they are willing to come back into compliance with the badly eroded agreement if the other side moves first.

Click to read more

Iran Protests & more

Prominent US political figures voice support for Iranian resistance

Arab News, February 4, 2021

LONDON: Former senior US political and national security figures have reiterated their support for an exiled Iranian opposition group, following a court verdict that found an Iranian diplomat guilty of plotting a terrorist attack against it.

They did so just hours after Assadollah Assadi — who tried to bomb a rally organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in Paris in 2018 — was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a Belgian court.

Click to read more

Iran Executes Eight Prisoners in One Week

Iran Focus, February 3, 2021

Authorities in Iran executed a 31-year-old Iranian Baluch political prisoner on Saturday in Zahedan central prison.

The execution of Javid Dehghan Khold was the eighth in just one week, suggesting that Iran’s human rights situation is deteriorating fast.

Dehghan Khold was arrested in 2015 and tortured into confessing to the charges lodged against him, including the pulling out of fingernails and being flogged with a cable.

Many human rights activists and groups urged the Iranian regime to spare his life.

Click to read more

Video message of Dr. Majid Sadeghpour, OIAC’s Political Director on Conviction of Iranian Regime Diplomat, Feb 4, 2021

Donation

501 (c)(3) Tax deductible

Please,

Donate to Organization Of Iranian American Communities

Your donation will help OIAC advocates for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear government in Iran. Founded on the respect for human rights, gender equality, religious and ethnic tolerance, as wells as social, economic justice, and security for America. Our goal is to organize Iranian-American communities in the United States to promote these values.

Thank You,

http://www.oiac-us.com/donation/