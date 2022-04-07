Brief on Iran (BOI – 407)

Iran’s Capital Faces Serious Water Shortage In Coming Months

Iran International

A water resources official in Iran says inflow of water into Tehran area dams has decreased by 30 percent in the past six months, compared to the previous year.

Mohammad Shahriari told Tasnim news agency that from September to the end of March, 409 million cubic meters of water has entered dams in the Tehran province, while in the 2020-2021 season 573 million cubic meters entered the capital’s vital reservoirs.

Iran has been suffering from drought for at least a decade and this year officials have been warning of a further decrease in precipitation. read more