Brief on Iran (BOI – 406)

Biden faces growing pressure over nuclear talks, rumored plan to pull Iran’s IRGC from terror list

The Washington Times, March 25, 2022

The Biden administration is playing with fire as it considers lifting the formal terrorism designation on Iran’s elite military force, former U.S. officials and national security scholars said Friday, warning that American lives will be at greater risk if Washington makes such a concession in a bid to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The debate over whether to pull Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the State Department’s official list of “foreign terrorist organizations” has become a flashpoint in Vienna, where negotiators from Iran, the U.S., Russia and a handful of other nations are seeking the revival of an Obama-era deal limiting Tehran’s nuclear program. President Trump repudiated the deal in 2018. read more

US sanctions Iranians after missile strikes in Iraq, Gulf

The United States is sanctioning Iranian defense companies and figures after a spate of ballistic missile attacks on targets in Iraq and the Gulf

ABC News , March 30, 2022

WASHINGTON — The United States sanctioned Iranian defense companies Wednesday after a spate of ballistic missile attacks on targets in Iraq and the Gulf.

The U.S. and Iran’s neighbors blame that country for a March 13 strike on Irbil, Iraq, and for repeated missile strikes into Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates by Iranian-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen.

“We will also work with other partners in the region to hold Iran accountable for its actions, including gross violations of the sovereignty of its neighbors,” Nelson said in a statement. read more

Iran nuclear deal could take days, maybe weeks, Russian official says

Reuters, March 30, 2022

March 30 (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday it could take a few days or maybe weeks to reach agreement on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, RIA news agency reported.

His comments come days after Robert Malley, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran, said he is not confident that a nuclear deal between Western powers and Iran is imminent. read more

Situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran

Report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Javaid Rehman

OIAC, March 30, 2022

Summary

In the present report, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran details observations regarding trends, concerns and progress rights, with a particular focus on accountability for human rights violations. Other aspects covered in the report include the imposition of the death penalty, arbitrary deprivation of life, arbitrary detention, restrictions on freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly, the right to an adequate standard of living, the Government response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and the situation of women and minorities read more

US Envoy not Confident Iran Nuclear Deal Is Imminent

VOA, March 27, 2022

DOHA — U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said on Sunday he was not confident that a nuclear deal between world powers and Iran was imminent, dampening expectations after 11 months of talks in Vienna that have stalled.

The failure of efforts to restore a 2015 accord, which would curb Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting tough sanctions, risks spiking tensions in the Middle East, leading to more harsh Western measures and further increasing world oil prices, analysts say. read more

