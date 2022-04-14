Brief on Iran (BOI – 408)

Iran Guards commander says death of all US leaders would not avenge Soleimani killing

Reuters via Yahoo News, April 13, 2022

The killing of all American leaders would not be enough to avenge the U.S. assassination of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ top commander Qassem Soleimani two years ago, a senior Iranian Guards commander said on Wednesday.

The United States and Iran came close to full-blown conflict in 2020 after Soleimani’s killing in a U.S. drone attack at Baghdad airport and Tehran’s retaliation by attacking U.S. bases in Iraq. Read more