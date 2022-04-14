Brief on Iran (BOI – 408)

Over 500 Iranian American Experts and Scholars Call For Firm U.S. Iran Policy, Demand President Obama Maintain Terrorist IRGC on FTO
Biden warned by Iranian American scientists, scholars over perils of removing terror status
Fox News
April 12, 2022
A group of more than 500 Iranian American scientists, scholars and engineers urged President Biden Tuesday to not remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations as nuclear talks stall. Read More
Hundreds of Iranian-Americans urge Biden to keep Iran’s IRGC on US terror list
Arab News
April 12, 2022
Hundreds of Iranian-Americans urge Biden to keep Iran’s IRGC on US terror list “There is no distinction between the IRGC or the Quds force. They operate as one unit to fund, promote and implement Khamenei’s agenda,” said Kazem Kazerounian, a professor and one of the main organizers of the letter. Read More
Over 500 Iranian American professionals urge Biden to keep Revolutionary Guard on terror list
The Washington Times
4/12/2022
More than 500 Iranian American scientists, scholars and industry executives are urging the White House not to remove Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the U.S. foreign terrorism list, Tehran‘s key demand for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. In a letter to President Biden on Tuesday, the group said removing the IRGC from the State Department’s list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) would go “against the will and interest of the Iranian people” and would be “a direct threat to the advancement of democracy.” read more
Not Heard Elsewhere
News From Inside Iran
Compiled by NCRI
This informative bulletin is updated regularly
Read more
Iran Guards commander says death of all US leaders would not avenge Soleimani killing
Reuters via Yahoo News, April 13, 2022
The killing of all American leaders would not be enough to avenge the U.S. assassination of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ top commander Qassem Soleimani two years ago, a senior Iranian Guards commander said on Wednesday.
The United States and Iran came close to full-blown conflict in 2020 after Soleimani’s killing in a U.S. drone attack at Baghdad airport and Tehran’s retaliation by attacking U.S. bases in Iraq. Read more
New Videos Put Spotlight On Mistreatment Of Afghan Refugees In Iran
Radio Free Europe, April 08, 2022
A grainy video shows several police officers standing idly as an angry mob beats a young man.
The 30-second video, shared widely this week on social media, purportedly shows a group of Iranian men assaulting a young Afghan migrant. Read More
Happy Nowruz wishes from Members of Congress
Donation
501 (c)(3) Tax deductible
Please,
Donate to Organization Of Iranian American Communities
Your donation will help OIAC advocates for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear government in Iran. Founded on the respect for human rights, gender equality, religious and ethnic tolerance, as wells as social, economic justice, and security for America. Our goal is to organize Iranian-American communities in the United States to promote these values.
Thank You,
http://www.oiac-us.com/donation/