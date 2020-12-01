An attack on Amnesty International is an assault on the Justice Movement and can only serve the interests of those who ordered the massacre

A letter from Political prisoners, witnesses to the 1988 massacre October 2020

Three decades after the 1988 massacre of political prisoners in Iran, we are witnessing Amnesty International’s efforts to expose the details of this great crime. This is a crime that the former designated heir to Khomeini described at the time as the greatest crime committed by the clerical regime in its history and called its perpetrators criminals.

Unfortunately, to date, the world community, especially countries that claim to defend human rights, has exercised silence and inaction with respect to this great crime due to the policy of appeasement and their economic interests and political considerations. Were it not for the efforts of families of victims and 32-year-long activities of the Iranian Resistance, and particularly the call for justice by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), as well as for the contributions of supporters of this organization, the current accomplishments with respect to revealing this massacre and great crime would not have been realized.

The Amnesty International report, “BLOOD-SOAKED SECRETS: WHY IRAN’S 1988 PRISON MASSACRES ARE ONGOING CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY,” on the 30th anniversary of the massacre was an important step in accelerating the justice movement and holding the regime’s officials to account as those responsible for committing this great crime. In the face of these revelations, the clerical regime’s sleeper cells and political allies and agents, including the infiltrator and intelligence agent Iraj Mesdaghi, are attacking the AI report in lockstep with mafia-style factions tied to the regime and so-called “reformists” who are fueling this dirty campaign.

In the eyes of these agents, Amnesty International’s unforgivable sin lies in two questions. First, why has the political identity of the martyrs of the 1988 massacre, more than 90% of whom were members and supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), been revealed? But these are the same martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for the Iranian people’s freedom with the slogans of Death to Khomeini, Hail Rajavi, and embraced the gallows. Secondly, these agents complain, why has Mir Hossein Mossouavi, Khomeini’s prime minister at the time, been unmasked as one of the responsible officials serving the regime at the time?

We, political prisoners who personally witnessed the 1988 massacre, as part of the large family of the MEK, have made a solemn promise to the 30,000 proud martyrs of this massacre that we will spare no effort to shed light on the scope of the horrific and inhumane 1988 massacre and to ensure its perpetrators face justice.

Amnesty International can rely on the support of political prisoners, families of the martyrs, and the Iranian people as it continues to speak the truth and expose this great crime against humanity. The regime’s leaders must face the fact that four decades of crime and murder, which continued into the November 2019 massacre and the executions of Mostafa Salehi and Navid Afkari will not go unanswered.

We stress in this regard that insulting and attacking Amnesty International and its researchers and reporters is deplorable and amount to aligning with and accompanying the murderous rulers of Iran. As stated in the statement issued by 1,404 political prisoners, “We consider it to be the urgent obligation of all political prisoners and any dignified human being to expose anyone, whether a former prisoner or otherwise, with any political claim, who serves the interests of the clerical regime, and we condemn any silence with respect to such abhorrent actions.”

