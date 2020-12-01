An attack on Amnesty International is an assault on the Justice Movement and can only serve the interests of those who ordered the massacre
A letter from Political prisoners, witnesses to the 1988 massacre October 2020
Three decades after the 1988 massacre of political prisoners in Iran, we are witnessing Amnesty International’s efforts to expose the details of this great crime. This is a crime that the former designated heir to Khomeini described at the time as the greatest crime committed by the clerical regime in its history and called its perpetrators criminals.
Unfortunately, to date, the world community, especially countries that claim to defend human rights, has exercised silence and inaction with respect to this great crime due to the policy of appeasement and their economic interests and political considerations. Were it not for the efforts of families of victims and 32-year-long activities of the Iranian Resistance, and particularly the call for justice by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), as well as for the contributions of supporters of this organization, the current accomplishments with respect to revealing this massacre and great crime would not have been realized.
The Amnesty International report, “BLOOD-SOAKED SECRETS: WHY IRAN’S 1988 PRISON MASSACRES ARE ONGOING CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY,” on the 30th anniversary of the massacre was an important step in accelerating the justice movement and holding the regime’s officials to account as those responsible for committing this great crime. In the face of these revelations, the clerical regime’s sleeper cells and political allies and agents, including the infiltrator and intelligence agent Iraj Mesdaghi, are attacking the AI report in lockstep with mafia-style factions tied to the regime and so-called “reformists” who are fueling this dirty campaign.
In the eyes of these agents, Amnesty International’s unforgivable sin lies in two questions. First, why has the political identity of the martyrs of the 1988 massacre, more than 90% of whom were members and supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), been revealed? But these are the same martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for the Iranian people’s freedom with the slogans of Death to Khomeini, Hail Rajavi, and embraced the gallows. Secondly, these agents complain, why has Mir Hossein Mossouavi, Khomeini’s prime minister at the time, been unmasked as one of the responsible officials serving the regime at the time?
We, political prisoners who personally witnessed the 1988 massacre, as part of the large family of the MEK, have made a solemn promise to the 30,000 proud martyrs of this massacre that we will spare no effort to shed light on the scope of the horrific and inhumane 1988 massacre and to ensure its perpetrators face justice.
Amnesty International can rely on the support of political prisoners, families of the martyrs, and the Iranian people as it continues to speak the truth and expose this great crime against humanity. The regime’s leaders must face the fact that four decades of crime and murder, which continued into the November 2019 massacre and the executions of Mostafa Salehi and Navid Afkari will not go unanswered.
We stress in this regard that insulting and attacking Amnesty International and its researchers and reporters is deplorable and amount to aligning with and accompanying the murderous rulers of Iran. As stated in the statement issued by 1,404 political prisoners, “We consider it to be the urgent obligation of all political prisoners and any dignified human being to expose anyone, whether a former prisoner or otherwise, with any political claim, who serves the interests of the clerical regime, and we condemn any silence with respect to such abhorrent actions.”
Political prisoners, witnesses to the 1988 massacre October 2020
Signatories
- Ahmad Ebrahimi (Evin – Gohardasht – Qom’s Saheli prisons1981-1991)
2. Mohammad Khodabandeh Loui (Evin – Ghezel Hesar – Gohardasht – Joint Committee prisons – 1982 – 1004)
3. Hamid Khalaghdoust (Evin – Ghezel Hesar – Gohardasht prisons 9.5 years)
4. Seyed Mohammad Seyedi (Evin – Ghezel Hesar – Gohardasht prisons1982-1992)
5. Mehrdad Kavousi (Evin – Ghezel Hesar prisons 1982-1992)
6. Ramazan Mousavi (Evin – Ghezel Hesar – Sari prisons 1982-1989)
7. Sheila Neinavaei (Evin – Ghezel Hesar – Joint Committee – Chabahar prisons 1981-1989)
8. Ali Bijan Zolfaghari (Evin – Gohardasht – Rasht prisons1981-1993)
9. Kiomars Nouri (Evin – Ghezel Hesar – Gohardasht – Joint Committee prisons 1981-1992)
10. Ali Safari (Evin – Dastgerd, Isfahan prisons 1 983-1993)
11. Hossein Niakan (Evin – Ghezel Hesar – Semnan prisons 1983-1992 and 2009-2010)
12. Amir Borjkhani (Evin – Ghezel Hesar – Gohardasht prisons1983-1992)
13. Batool Majani (Evin – Gohardasht – Ghezel Hesar prisons 1982-1992)
14. Mostafa Ahmadi (Evin-Gohardasht prisons1981-1988)
15. Abdullah Naseri (Evin – Gohardasht – Ghezel Hesar Prisons 1982-1988)
16. Saifullah Manieh (Evin-Ghezel Hesar -Gohardasht prisons for 12 years)
17. Soheila Valinejad (Evin – Ghezel Hesar – Gohardasht Prisons 1981-1991)
18. Fazel Kouzani (Jamshidieh-Ghezelhesar-Gohardasht prisons 1984-1991)
19. Mahmoud Mesgari (Evin – Ghezel Hesar Prisons 1981-1988)
20. Razieh Toloo Sharifi (Evin – Ghezel Hesar – Gohardasht Prisons1981-1989), Author of Tolo Javid – Memoirs of Prison
21. Zohreh Rastegar Motlagh (Evin – Ghezel Hesar – Vakilabad, Mashhad Prisons1981-1991)
22. Mehri Omrani (Evin – Vakilabad, Mashhad Prisons1991-1991)
23. Nasrollah Marandi (Evin – Gohardasht – Ghezel Hesar Prisons 1981-1991)
24. Gholamreza Shemirani (Evin – Ghezel Hesar Prisons), Author of the book “The Honorable Ones,” Report on the massacre in Evin Prison – Prison Memoirs
25. Ali Akbar Bandali (Evin – Ghezel Hesar – Gohardasht Prisons1981-1994)
26. Mohsen Zadshir (Evin – Ghezel Hesar – Gohardasht Prisons1982-1993)
27. Reza Fallahi (Evin – Gohardasht – Ghezel Hesar – Jamshidia Prisons 1981-1991)
28. Ramadan Fathi (Evin-Gohardasht prisons for 12 years)
29. Yazdan Afsharpour (Evin Prison1981-1990)
30. Farzaneh Adalatian (Evin Prison1984-1988)
31. Javad Abdollahi Nik (Tabriz-Zahedan-Mashhad prisons1981-1993)
32. Rasoul Tabrizi (Ghezelhesar – Gohardasht Prisons1981-1989)
33. Sadollah Falahati Roshanat (Evin – Ghezel Hesar Prisons)
34. Massoud Nemati (Jamshidieh 366, Evin, Ghezelhesar, Gohardasht prisons 1983-1991)
35. Alireza Sadeghi (Tabriz Prison 1981-1988)
36. Safia Saeida (Evin and Ghezel Hesar prisons1981-1991)
37. Zahra Firoozan (Evin, Ghezel Hesar and Gohardasht prisons 1981-1990)
38. Nasrin Feyz (Evin, Ghezel Hesar and Gohardasht prisons 1981-1990)
39. Abdolrassoul Ebrahimian Dehkordi (prisons of Oroumieh and Khoy1982-1999)
40. Majid Saheb Jame (Evin, Ghezel Hesar and Gohardasht prisons 1988 -1998)
41. Asghar Mehdizadeh (Tehran, Karaj, Soomehsara, Fooman and Rasht prisons 1982-1995)
42. Assadollah Nabavi Chashmi (Semnan and Evin prisons 1985-1998 and 2005-2006)
43. Akbar Shafaqat (Evin, Ghezel Hesar and Gohardasht prison1981-1994)
44. Hassan Zarif Nazarian (Jamshidieh, Ghezel Hesar, Evin prisons1981-1993)
45. Heidar Yousefli (Evin, Ghezel Hesar, Comiteh – Gohardasht prisons 1986-1994)
46. Mohammad Raputam (Evin, Ghezel Hesar and Gohardasht prison1981-1992)
47. Mohammad Zand (Evin, Ghezel Hesar and Gohardasht prisons1981-1991)
48. Akbar Samadi (Evin, Gohardasht, Ghezel Hesar prisons1991-1991)
49. Hassan Ashrafian (Evin, Gohardasht, Ghezel Hesar prisons1982-1992)
50. Mohammad Rahim Taghipour (Evin, Gohardasht, Ghezel Hesar prisons1981-1991)
51. Asghar Moeini Karbakandi (Evin, Gohardasht, Ghezel Hesar prisons 1987-1992)
52. Mojtaba Akhgar (Evin, Gohardasht, Ghezel Hesar prisons1982-1991)
53. Mohammad Sarkhili (Evin, Gohardasht prisons1983-1992)
54. Maliheh Hassan Shishebor (Evin prison1981-1988)
55. Masoud Aboui Rad (Evin, Gohardasht, Ghezel Hesar and Babol prisons1981-1999)
56. Saeed Banazadeh Amirkhizi (Evin prison1986-1991)
57. Abbas-Ali Torabi (Zahedan, Evin and Ghezel Hesar prisons1981-1989)
58. Faramarz Ramazannia (Gohardasht, Babol, Sari prisons1985-1988
59. Gholam Hossein Goodarzi (Boroujerd and Khorramabad prisons 1981-1988)
60. Azad Ali Hajiloui (Evin, Gohardasht, Ghezel Hesar prisons1984-1988)
61. Hojjat Zabeti (Vakilabad prison of Mashhad1985-1989)
62. Hossein Farsi (Evin, Gohardasht, Ghezel Hesar prisons 1980-1991), Author of the book A Star Galaxy – prison Memoirs
63. Mahmoud Royaei (Evin, Gohardasht, Ghezel Hesar prisons1981-1991), Author of 5 volumes of the book Sunflowers – prison Memoirs
64. Parvin Poureghbal (Evin prison1986-1991)
65. Assadollah Bahrami (Ishratabad and Evin prisons1983-1990)
66. Hamid Taheri (Tabriz prison 1981-1988)
67. Farideh Goodarzi (Hamedan and Nahavand prisons 1983-1988)
68. Abolfazl Mahzoon (Ghezelhesar, Gohardasht and Qazvin prisons 1981-1988m)
69. Akbar Kazemi (Evin, Ghezel Hesar and Lahijan prisons 1983-1988)
70. Mehdi Abdolrahimi (Tabriz prison1981-1988)
71. Ismail Taghipour (Evin, Gohardasht, Ghezel Hesar prisons1983-1991)
72. Kobra Yazdian Azad (Evin prison 1982-1988)
73. Mostafa Naderi, a survivor of the 1988 massacre who spent 10 years in Evin-Gohardasht-Ghezel Hesar prisons (7 years in solitary confinement) – Author of the book Projects to Destroy a Movement and the Red Line of Resistance
74. Manijeh Hakimzadeh (Evin – Tabriz – Ardabil Prisons1981-1989)
75. Parvin Koohi (Evin – Gohardasht – Isfahan Prison 1982-1988)
76. Mohammad Amin Tohidi (Isfahan-Zahedan-Evin prisons1984-1988)
77. Ali Mohammad Sinaki (Evin – Ghezel Hesar – Gohardasht prisons1981-1988)
78. Parvin Heidari (Zanjan, Shiraz Adel Abad prisons, 1981-1988)
79. Sara Shah Mohammadi (Ghezel Hesar, Evin, Gohardasht, 1981- 1990)
80. Gholamreza Ghaderi (Evin, Ghezel Hesar, Gohardasht Prisons, 1981-1989 )
81. Mohammad Karimi Rahjerdi (Evin Prison 1985-1992 )
82. Mansureh Congereh (Evin, Ahvaz Prisons 1988-2003)
