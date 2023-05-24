U.S. House Caucuses Hold Joint Hearing on Iran

May 18, 2023

The Iranian Women Congressional Caucus and the Iran Human Rights and Democracy Caucus held a joint hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives on May 18, 2023 to condemn recent spate of executions in Iran, voice support for the organized opposition and hared testimony from Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President Elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, (NCRI) who joined the hearing virtually from Paris, France.

The two important bi-partisan U.S. House Caucuses, the Iranian Women Congressional Caucus, co-chaired by Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) and Nancy Mace (R-SC), as well as Iran Human Rights and Democracy Caucus, co-chaired by Reps. Tom McClintock (R-CA) and Steve Cohen (D-TN) held the hearing to also examine the eight-month-long uprising, the regime’s brutal crackdown, the prospects for the future, and the correct U.S. policy.

Mrs. Rajavi’s testimony and remarks touched on the central role of women in the uprising in Iran, the regime’s brutal response, and the people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic. She stated, “The Iranian regime’s reliance on brutal suppression is a testament to the Iranian people’s desire for change. The Iranian people are not only seeking a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic but also one led by women. The Iranian people have the power and the right to overthrow this regime.” She added, “To contain the uprising and maintain its survival, the regime relies on brutal suppression of protests including increase in executions and widespread arrests. People are no longer willing to tolerate the current conditions and the situation will not return to the pre-September period. The Iranian people seek a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic.”

Several Representatives attended and addressed the hearing, including representatives Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Tom McClintock (R-CA), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Danny Davis (D-IL), Randy Weber (R-TX), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), and Lance Gooden (R-TX).

In her remarks, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said, “I’m honored to be here today to hold the first joint meeting of the newly formed Iranian Women Congressional Caucus. And pleased to be here with the Iran Human Rights and Democracy Caucus on the situation of women and human rights in Iran and what Congress can do to help the Iranian people achieve their freedom.” Congresswoman then added, “Last month, I introduced H.R.S. 310, a bipartisan resolution which now has 36 co-sponsors. This resolution recognizes the bravery and resilience of women who have faced tremendous challenges in their fight for equality and human rights.”

Rep. Jackson Lee then said, ”We have before us a woman of great courage and conviction. Mrs. Rajavi’s 10-point plan for a free Iran is a testament to her tireless dedication to the people of Iran. We stand with you in your fight for freedom and equality.” Congresswoman further remarked, “Madam Rajavi, let me just say that we’re eager to have your continued leadership. You are our sister. We are honored. And it is important for all to know that she experienced loss by her sister was killed in the 1970s, one sister being killed in the 1980s, that she was a key leader of the 1980s Women’s March Against Compulsory Veiling and a candidate for the Iranian parliament from Tehran in 1980. Despite election rigging, she received over 250,000 votes (a quarter of a million votes).”

Congresswoman Nancy Mace highlighted Mrs. Rajavi’s leadership and said, “Mrs. Rajavi, your virtual presence here today serves as a beacon of hope and a beacon of light for those who strive for freedom and equality in Iran. Let us also acknowledge the bravery of the Iranian people who have been bravely protesting for their fundamental rights and freedoms, literally putting their lives on the line for freedom.” She added, “I stand in solidarity with Mrs. Rajavi in her relentless advocacy for the Iranian people. It is crucial that we come together, transcending partisan politics, to stand up for the rights of women in Iran and worldwide.”

In his remarks, representative Tom McClintock said, “It is essential for the U.S. to support the Iranian people, not just in spirit but also in tangible ways. The people of Iran deserve to live in a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear state.” Congressman then declared that, “For national security, the peace and stability in the region, and above all, the Iranian people’s right to freedom and democracy, demand that the U.S. Congress stand behind the opposition and that the Administration speak out and act in their support. This time, in this hour, let the United States take its stand with the people of Iran.”

Congressman Steve Cohen also noted Mrs. Rajavi’s longstanding advocacy for the Iranian people and said, “I stand in solidarity with the people of Iran in their fight for a democratic, non-nuclear, and secular Iran.” Congressman also emphasized, “We need to give Iran’s people the knowledge that we support them, and we do. It’s bipartisan and strong for a democratic, non-nuclear, secular, democratic Iran. That’s what we want.”

Congressman Danny Davis alluded to his personal experience from the Free Iran gathering held by the Iranian opposition community and said, “I was very pleased to travel to Paris a few years ago and experience the most inspirational, as well as the largest attended meeting that I’ve ever been to in my life. I couldn’t believe that there were that many people there, but they were. And from that moment on, I recognized that there was a tremendous effort underway to free the people of Iran, to provide and bring to it the kind of leadership that believes in democracy, freedom, equal rights, and participation of all.”

Representative Randy Weber remarked, “Thomas Jefferson once said that the tree of liberty is often refreshed by the blood of tyrants and of patriots, and that was in their fight for United States independence from Britain. Well, Madam Rajavi has taken it on herself to represent the fight for freedom and liberty, not just for the girls and the women, which is extremely important for all Iranians. I can’t tell you how much we admire her, how much we love what she’s doing, the support you all are giving her.”

Representative Lance Gooden noted, “If more people understood Mrs. Rajavi’s 10-point plan for a free Iran, I believe they would fully support it. I want to assure you, Mrs. Rajavi, that we in Congress are paying attention and stand with you.”

Representative Ruben Gallegos expressed solidarity with the Iranian women and added, “The sight of Iranian women standing up for freedom and liberty is inspiring. Regardless of culture, religion, or society, the desire for freedom is universal.” The joint hearing reflected the attention on the role of women in the months-long uprising in Iran, the Iranian regime’s response that resulted more than 700 killed, the many hundreds more who were severely injured, as well as more than 30,000 arrested by the clerical regime. The meeting affirmed its support for the Iranian people’s aspirations for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Republic of Iran.