U.S. House Caucuses Hold Joint Hearing on Iran

May 18, 2023
The Iranian Women Congressional Caucus and the Iran Human Rights and Democracy Caucus held a joint hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives on May 18, 2023 to condemn recent spate of executions in Iran, voice support for the organized opposition and hared testimony from Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President Elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, (NCRI) who joined the hearing virtually from Paris, France.
The two important bi-partisan U.S. House Caucuses, the Iranian Women Congressional Caucus, co-chaired by Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) and Nancy Mace (R-SC), as well as Iran Human Rights and Democracy Caucus, co-chaired by Reps. Tom McClintock (R-CA) and Steve Cohen (D-TN) held the hearing to also examine the eight-month-long uprising, the regime’s brutal crackdown, the prospects for the future, and the correct U.S. policy.
Mrs. Rajavi’s testimony and remarks touched on the central role of women in the uprising in Iran, the regime’s brutal response, and the people’s desire for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic. She stated, “The Iranian regime’s reliance on brutal suppression is a testament to the Iranian people’s desire for change. The Iranian people are not only seeking a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic but also one led by women. The Iranian people have the power and the right to overthrow this regime.” She added, “To contain the uprising and maintain its survival, the regime relies on brutal suppression of protests including increase in executions and widespread arrests. People are no longer willing to tolerate the current conditions and the situation will not return to the pre-September period. The Iranian people seek a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic.”
Several Representatives attended and addressed the hearing, including representatives Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Tom McClintock (R-CA), Steve Cohen (D-TN), Danny Davis (D-IL), Randy Weber (R-TX), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), and Lance Gooden (R-TX).
In her remarks, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said, “I’m honored to be here today to hold the first joint meeting of the newly formed Iranian Women Congressional Caucus. And pleased to be here with the Iran Human Rights and Democracy Caucus on the situation of women and human rights in Iran and what Congress can do to help the Iranian people achieve their freedom.” Congresswoman then added, “Last month, I introduced H.R.S. 310, a bipartisan resolution which now has 36 co-sponsors. This resolution recognizes the bravery and resilience of women who have faced tremendous challenges in their fight for equality and human rights.”
Rep. Jackson Lee then said, ”We have before us a woman of great courage and conviction. Mrs. Rajavi’s 10-point plan for a free Iran is a testament to her tireless dedication to the people of Iran. We stand with you in your fight for freedom and equality.” Congresswoman further remarked, “Madam Rajavi, let me just say that we’re eager to have your continued leadership. You are our sister. We are honored. And it is important for all to know that she experienced loss by her sister was killed in the 1970s, one sister being killed in the 1980s, that she was a key leader of the 1980s Women’s March Against Compulsory Veiling and a candidate for the Iranian parliament from Tehran in 1980. Despite election rigging, she received over 250,000 votes (a quarter of a million votes).”
Congresswoman Nancy Mace highlighted Mrs. Rajavi’s leadership and said, “Mrs. Rajavi, your virtual presence here today serves as a beacon of hope and a beacon of light for those who strive for freedom and equality in Iran. Let us also acknowledge the bravery of the Iranian people who have been bravely protesting for their fundamental rights and freedoms, literally putting their lives on the line for freedom.” She added, “I stand in solidarity with Mrs. Rajavi in her relentless advocacy for the Iranian people. It is crucial that we come together, transcending partisan politics, to stand up for the rights of women in Iran and worldwide.”
In his remarks, representative Tom McClintock said, “It is essential for the U.S. to support the Iranian people, not just in spirit but also in tangible ways. The people of Iran deserve to live in a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear state.” Congressman then declared that, “For national security, the peace and stability in the region, and above all, the Iranian people’s right to freedom and democracy, demand that the U.S. Congress stand behind the opposition and that the Administration speak out and act in their support. This time, in this hour, let the United States take its stand with the people of Iran.”
Congressman Steve Cohen also noted Mrs. Rajavi’s longstanding advocacy for the Iranian people and said, “I stand in solidarity with the people of Iran in their fight for a democratic, non-nuclear, and secular Iran.” Congressman also emphasized, “We need to give Iran’s people the knowledge that we support them, and we do. It’s bipartisan and strong for a democratic, non-nuclear, secular, democratic Iran. That’s what we want.”
Congressman Danny Davis alluded to his personal experience from the Free Iran gathering held by the Iranian opposition community and said, “I was very pleased to travel to Paris a few years ago and experience the most inspirational, as well as the largest attended meeting that I’ve ever been to in my life. I couldn’t believe that there were that many people there, but they were. And from that moment on, I recognized that there was a tremendous effort underway to free the people of Iran, to provide and bring to it the kind of leadership that believes in democracy, freedom, equal rights, and participation of all.”
Representative Randy Weber remarked, “Thomas Jefferson once said that the tree of liberty is often refreshed by the blood of tyrants and of patriots, and that was in their fight for United States independence from Britain. Well, Madam Rajavi has taken it on herself to represent the fight for freedom and liberty, not just for the girls and the women, which is extremely important for all Iranians. I can’t tell you how much we admire her, how much we love what she’s doing, the support you all are giving her.”
Representative Lance Gooden noted, “If more people understood Mrs. Rajavi’s 10-point plan for a free Iran, I believe they would fully support it. I want to assure you, Mrs. Rajavi, that we in Congress are paying attention and stand with you.”
Representative Ruben Gallegos expressed solidarity with the Iranian women and added, “The sight of Iranian women standing up for freedom and liberty is inspiring. Regardless of culture, religion, or society, the desire for freedom is universal.” The joint hearing reflected the attention on the role of women in the months-long uprising in Iran, the Iranian regime’s response that resulted more than 700 killed, the many hundreds more who were severely injured, as well as more than 30,000 arrested by the clerical regime. The meeting affirmed its support for the Iranian people’s aspirations for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Republic of Iran.
Joint House Caucus Hearing Voiced Support for Iranian Peoples’ Uprising: ‘Putting Their Lives on the Line for Freedom’
21 May, 2023
A joint congressional House caucus hearing voiced support for the Iranian peoples’ uprising, following a wave of recent executions by the Islamic regime in an attempt to contain unrest in the country.
Two pivotal bipartisan U.S. House Caucuses, the Iranian Women Congressional Caucus led by Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) and Nancy Mace (R-SC), alongside the Iran Human Rights and Democracy Caucus under the helm of Reps. Tom McClintock (R-CA) and Steve Cohen (D-TN) convened a Capitol Hill hearing on Thursday to deliberate on the ongoing eight-month-long uprising, the regime’s harsh suppression, future prospects, and the appropriate U.S. policy.
The event, the first assembly in support of Iran’s uprising and the human rights of the Iranian people, was attended by prominent members of the House. Addressing the hearing, Iranian opposition MEK (Mujahadin-e Khalq) political leader and President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi said the current uprising has “changed Iran’s political scene.”
“This uprising did not happen overnight and the leading role of women did not happen by accident,” she stated.
Rajavi also expressed her belief that the Iranian people are “capable of overthrowing this regime,” adding that “the most important principle we believe in is freedom.”
Mace, cochair of the Iranian Women Congressional Caucus, offered an “unwavering commitment to advocating for freedom and the rights of women worldwide,” something she argued could “transcend party lines.”
She also acknowledged the “bravery” of the Iranian people who have been “protesting for their fundamental rights and freedoms, literally putting their lives on the line for freedom.”
Mace urged colleagues on both sides of the aisle to “join hands” and “rise above partisan politics” in order to “advocate for the rights of Iranian women and women all over the world.”
Republican Congressman Tom McClintock (CA), co-chair Iran Human Rights and Democracy Caucus, called to “materially assist” the people of Iran:
It is well past time for this Administration to take into consideration Secretary Pompeo’s recommendation and provide political and material support for Iranian opposition movements and their vision of a free, secular, and democratic Iran. For national security, the peace and stability in the region, and above all, the Iranian people’s right to freedom and democracy, demand that the U.S. Congress stand behind the opposition and that the administration speak out and act in their support. This time, in this hour, let the United States take its stand with the people of Iran.
Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) lauded Rajavi’s work, calling her efforts “vital.”
“Thomas Jefferson once said that the blood of tyrants and patriots often refreshes the Tree of Liberty, and that was in their fight for the United States’ independence from Britain,” he said. “Madam Rajavi has taken it upon herself to represent the fight for freedom and liberty, not just for the girls and the women, which is extremely important for all Iranians.”
GOP Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas stated he stood fully behind Rajavi.
“We firmly believe in your mission and what you’re trying to accomplish,” he told her, adding that her 10-point plan is something “all Americans would be behind if they truly understood it and took the time to read it.”
Rajavi’s “Ten Point Plan” aims to ensure Iranians’ freedom of expression and assembly — as well as the right to choose their elected leaders — as part of the path toward a free, secular, and democratic Iran.
The matter comes as protests continue to sweep Iran following the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the Islamic theocracy’s notorious “morality police” for violating strict requirements for women to keep their heads covered in public.
Since then, a slew of incidents involving abuses and even deaths at the hands of the regime have been documented amid an ongoing clampdown on protests, with clips circulating showing Iranian regime officers brutally assaulting protesters.
On Friday, Iran executed three men convicted of killing security force members during protests triggered by Mahsa Amini’s death last year, the judiciary said, drawing condemnation from rights groups.
In March, a bipartisan House majority endorsed a resolution expressing Congress’s support for a democratic Republic of Iran while calling for a new Iran policy in light of continued protests by the Iranian people and increasing repression by the “theocratic thugs who have oppressed them for far too long.”
The resolution, sponsored by 223 U.S. House members, supports Iran’s uprisings for a secular republic. It notes that Iranian opposition MEK (Mujahadin-e Khalq) political leader and President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) Maryam Rajavi’s “Ten Point Plan” to ensure Iranians’ freedom of expression and assembly — as well as the right to choose their elected leaders — is the “path toward a free, secular, Democratic and non-nuclear Iran.”
Representatives of Iran’s parliament in exile, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) have claimed Iran — the largest state sponsor of terrorism worldwide — is currently witnessing a revolution “in the making,” with the Islamic Republic no longer capable of containing the current uprising.
Previously, Pence accused the Biden administration of threatening to “unravel all the progress” the Trump administration made in marginalizing the Iranian regime.
He has also expressed undying support for Iranian resistance while blasting the Biden team’s new concessions to the “tyrants” in Tehran, its “virtual abandonment of our ally Israel,” and the “disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan,” which have emboldened the “adversaries of freedom” that now sense “weakness” in the American administration.
Over 100 former world leaders tell Biden to get tough on Iran as scrutiny mounts for lack of strategy
Iran executing protesters, continuing aggression abroad as ex-heads of state call on Biden to change policy
Published
Former Vice President Mike Pence and 107 other former world leaders on Tuesday signed a letter to President Joe Biden and his counterparts in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe calling on the West to adopt a tougher approach to Iran and support Iranian anti-government protesters demanding regime change.
The letter came after U.S. lawmakers last week expressed bipartisan support for the Iranian people demonstrating against their government and slammed Biden for in their view not having a coherent or comprehensive strategy toward Iran.
“We believe it is time to hold the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran to account for its crimes,” the letter states. “We urge your nations to stand with the Iranian people in their quest for change and to take decisive steps against the current regime. This includes blacklisting the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and holding regime officials accountable for their crimes against humanity.”
The IRGC is an Iranian military force designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization.
ISRAEL’S DEFENSE CHIEF WARNS TEHRAN AGAINST FURTHER NUCLEAR DEVELOPMENT: ‘WE HAVE THE ABILITY TO HIT IRAN’
The letter — addressed to Biden, the prime ministers of Canada and the U.K., and heads of state across Europe — condemns Iran’s “meddling” in the Middle East and Europe, noting Iran has supplied Russia with lethal drones to use in Ukraine and attempted terrorist attacks on European soil.
Experts and U.S. officials have also accused Iran of being behind a wave of attempted assassinations against American citizens on U.S. soil, including senior figures in the former Trump administration.
As for Iran’s internal situation, the letter highlights how Iran notoriously executed thousands of political prisoners in 1988, when current Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was part of a so-called “death committee” that ordered several of the killings.
The world leaders also focus on ongoing nationwide anti-government street protests in Iran. The protests erupted across Iran in September when a young woman died in the custody of Iran’s so-called morality police, which had allegedly detained her for wearing a hijab, an Islamic head covering that’s mandatory for women in Iran, in an “improper” way.
IRAN DEFIES US OVER EXECUTIONS, PUTTING THREE DEMOCRACY PROTESTERS TO DEATH
Since then, the protests have grown in scope and intensity, reaching all of Iran’s 31 provinces and nearly 300 cities, according to local reports and the organized Iranian resistance movement. Chants calling for the Iranian regime’s overthrow have been common at protests.
In response, the regime has violently cracked down on the demonstrations, during which hundreds of protesters have been killed and tens of thousands arrested, according to reports. Critics have also accused the regime of being involved in the recent poisoning of hundreds of school girls in the country. Iran has also increased its executions, most recently executing three protesters las week. The latter decisions triggered bipartisan outcry from U.S. lawmakers, including those on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
In Tuesday’s letter, the world leaders call on Biden and his counterparts to stand with the protesters in their bid to topple the current regime, rejecting both the theocratic regime in power and the monarchy that preceded it.
“We encourage you to stand in solidarity with the people of Iran in their desire for a secular and democratic republic where no individual, regardless of religion or birthright, has any privilege over others,” the letter states. “Through their slogans, the Iranian people have made it clear that they reject all forms of dictatorship, be it that of the deposed Shah or the current theocratic regime, and thus reject any association with either.”
The leaders also express support for the National Council of Resistance of Iran, a coalition of Iranian opposition groups, and a 10-point plan for democratic transition advocated by the coalition’s leader, Maryam Rajavi.
Beyond Pence, an outspoken supporter of the Iranian opposition movement, signatories of the letter included former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, and two former European Commission presidents, among dozens of other ex-heads of state.
The letter came after last week the newly formed Iranian Women Congressional Caucus held its first joint meeting with the Iran Human Rights and Democracy Caucus — both bipartisan — to express support for the Iranian protesters.
“We offer our unwavering commitment to advocating for freedom and the rights of women worldwide. This can transcend party lines and unite on issues of human rights,” Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said at the event. “We must send a strong message that the international community stands in solidarity with Iranian women and will not tolerate the suppression of their rights.”
NEW BIPARTISAN CAUCUS IN CONGRESS CONDEMNS POISONING OF IRANIAN GIRLS
The event came two days after Biden administration officials gave a classified briefing on Iran to all 100 senators. After the briefing, several senators said they were dissatisfied with what they heard about the administration’s approach to Iran.
“It’s been six months since President Biden declared the [Iran nuclear deal] ‘dead’ and we’re still no closer to a more comprehensive Iran policy,” Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement after the briefing. “Strategic ambiguity on Iran policy only serves to embolden the regime and push our partners closer to China. As Iran continues to illegally seize vessels, target Americans in the region, and support its terror proxies and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Americans deserve a policy that is more than a failed nuclear negotiation.”
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., expressed similar concerns when speaking to reporters immediately after the briefing.
Why Iranians Are Sacrificing In Large Numbers To Reclaim Their Country
Dr. Majid Sadeghpour
LAGOS MAY 25TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The brutal murder of a young woman named Mahsa Amini nearly nine months ago began an unprecedented unrest in Iran today. Yet, in describing the conditions inside Iran, the diaspora often find themselves explaining that Iran’s rich heritage and civilization are not synonymous with the Ayatollahs and their ideology of bigotry, vengeance, and terror.
This argument has been in display over the past few months, as Iranians from all walks of life and age groups have taken to the streets, calling for the overthrow of the clerical regime in its entirety. Although the indiscriminate oppression and waves of executions that have followed these protests are painful to comprehend, they also testify to a revolutionary phase in Iran – a new era of resistance which offers the greatest challenge to the Mullahs’ hold on power.
Three young men, all arrested in November 2022 and executed in Isfahan last week, were activists who represent the overwhelming majority of people living in Iran. They had stood up against religious tyranny and lost their lives defending a nation’s dignity. In a related statement this month, Amnesty International documented the sad reality that these vibrant young men were tortured while in custody and “sentenced to death less than two months after their arrest and executed just weeks after the Supreme Court rubber-stamped their unjust convictions and sentences without any regard for the lack of evidence and serious allegations of torture.”
So what do these protesters’ slogans tell us about people’s aspirations in Iran? Iranian young and old, representing various ethnic and religious backgrounds, men and women of that beleaguered country are chanting “Death to the dictator” and “down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Supreme Leader.” Although it may seem vague to some, these slogans demonstrate the people’s rejection of both single-partly monarchic (Shah) and present-day theocratic dictatorships. And despite the regime’s ruthless crackdown on protesters, killing of at least 750 and arrest of over 30,000 dissidents, the public remains committed to regime change and opposed to whitewashing the former Shah’s dictatorial legacy.
It is important to note why Iranians are willing to die today to reject past dictatorships. It is because the Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi of Iran left a legacy that includes decades of violent repression, which ultimately set the stage for similar trends under the new regime after he was overthrown. This unelected dictator killed and imprisoned dissidents, banned books and gatherings and effectively guaranteed that none of the country’s pro-democracy opposition figures would be in a position to challenge the religious zealots once he was deposed.
The current protesters get their impetus not only from abhorrent human rights conditions but also from a pedigree that features dozens of pro-democracy leaders and organizations. Their aim of establishing a representative Iranian Republic today is not unlike what those leaders had sought through out. The goal of the latest uprising is the same as the goal that the overwhelming majority of Iranians had in mind in 1979, namely the establishment of democratic rule and a legal framework for the basic freedoms that have been trampled on in successive dictatorships of the past and present.
Today, the global community must not accept, as norm, the barbaric torture and executions in Iran. To that end, it is commendable that U.S. Congressional Caucuses and Resolutions are refocusing attention on the people of Iran. For example, at a recent hearing of the Congressional Iran Women Caucus, Congresswomen Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) joined members of the Iran Human Rights and Democracy Caucus to highlight human rights abuses and examine the details of the Iranian opposition’s plan for a free and democratic republic in Iran.
The persistence of the protest movement and the sharpness of the slogans in Iran suggest an underlying organization and a collaborative nature. These protesters nevertheless face daunting challenges. Among them is the brutality of the regime itself but also ambivalence on the part of the international community. Such silence feeds the regime’s brutality and chokes the revolutionary movement, thus lengthening the cleric’s ominous rule. Iranian people are clearly ready for a democratic, republic government to be ruled by the people for the people and we bear the responsibility to morally and politically support their efforts.
Dr. Majid Sadeghpour is a renowned Iranian relations and policy expert.