Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan For Future Iran

The Ten-Point Plan for Iran’s Future was first presented by Maryam Rajavi, the President-Elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), in December 2006 at a session of the Council of Europe. This plan encapsulates the aspirations of the Iranian people and the Iranian Resistance for a future Iran. This plan has been repeatedly recognized by resolutions from the U.S. Congress, several European parliaments, and prominent international figures as a vision for a free Iran.

1. Rejection of velayat-e faqih (absolute clerical rule). Affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism;

2. Freedom of speech, freedom of political parties, freedom of assembly, and freedom of the press and the internet. Dissolution and disbanding of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the terrorist Qods Force, plainclothes groups, the unpopular Bassij, the Ministry of Intelligence, Council of the Cultural Revolution, and all suppressive patrols and institutions in cities, villages, schools, universities, offices, and factories;

3. Commitment to individual and social freedoms and rights in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Disbanding all agencies in charge of censorship and inquisition. Seeking justice for massacred political prisoners, prohibition of torture, and the abolishment of the death penalty;

4. Separation of religion and state, and freedom of religions and faiths;

5. Complete gender equality in the realms of political, social, cultural, and economic rights, and equal participation of women in political leadership. Abolishment of any form of discrimination; the right to choose one’s own clothing freely; the right to freely marry and divorce; and the right to obtain education and employment. Prohibition of all forms of exploitation against women under any pretext;

6. An independent judiciary and legal system consistent with international standards based on the presumption of innocence, the right to defense counsel, the right of appeal, and the right to be tried in a public court. Full independence of judges. Abolishment of the mullahs’ Sharia law and dissolution of Islamic Revolutionary Courts;

7. Autonomy for and removal of double injustices against Iranian nationalities and ethnicities consistent with the NCRI‘s plan for the autonomy of Iranian Kurdistan;

8. Justice and equal opportunities in the realms of employment and entrepreneurship for all people of Iran in a free market economy. Restoration of the rights of blue-collar workers, farmers, nurses, white-collar workers, teachers, and retirees;

9. Protection and rehabilitation of the environment, which has been massacred under the rule of the mullahs;

10. A non-nuclear Iran that is also devoid of weapons of mass destruction. Peace, coexistence, and international and regional cooperation.