US military carried out an attack on two facilities used by Iranian forces in Syria

The United States Army confirmed that it attacked two facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) and affiliated groups in eastern Syria on Thursday, October 26.

Regarding the military incursion, the Secretary of Defense of the American Union, Lloyd Austin, issued a statement.

“The self-defense precision strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17,” Austin explained. in the notification.