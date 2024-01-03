OIAC in the News

US military carried out an attack on two facilities used by Iranian forces in Syria

by
by

October 27, 2023

The United States Army confirmed that it attacked two facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) and affiliated groups in eastern Syria on Thursday, October 26.

Regarding the military incursion, the Secretary of Defense of the American Union, Lloyd Austin, issued a statement.

“The self-defense precision strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17,” Austin explained. in the notification.

Related Posts

Calling Out Iranian Regime

Dissident groups protest Iran government outside United Nations

Protesters rally against Iranian president outside of the...

Thousands protest against Iranian president ahead of his...

World Leaders Confront Global Turmoil at U.N.

Iran hawks still skeptical as Blinken unveils sanctions...