OIAC in the News

Thousands Rally in Washington on International Women’s Day for a Free Iran

by OIAC
by OIAC

Saturday 8th March 2025

Thousands of Iranian Americans, human rights advocates, and supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gathered in Washington, D.C. , calling for regime change in Iran. The rally , coinciding with International Women’s Day, highlighted the Iranian regime’s oppression of women and echoed Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Iran. Protesters urged the U.S. government to enforce maximum pressure policies and support Iranians’ right to overthrow the regime.

YouTube player

Related Posts

Thousands of Demonstrators Gather Outside US Capitol to...

Iranian Resistance Rally in D.C. Calls for Tough...

Trump is bringing a hawkish Iran policy back...

Calling Out Iranian Regime

Dissident groups protest Iran government outside United Nations

Protesters rally against Iranian president outside of the...

Leave a Comment