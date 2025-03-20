Thousands Rally in Washington on International Women’s Day for a Free Iran

Saturday 8th March 2025

Thousands of Iranian Americans, human rights advocates, and supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) gathered in Washington, D.C. , calling for regime change in Iran. The rally , coinciding with International Women’s Day, highlighted the Iranian regime’s oppression of women and echoed Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Iran. Protesters urged the U.S. government to enforce maximum pressure policies and support Iranians’ right to overthrow the regime.