Thousands of Demonstrators Gather Outside US Capitol to Protest Iranian Regime

10 March 2025

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Washington, DC, on Saturday, March 8, to protest the Iranian regime.

The demonstration, which was held on International Women’s Day, was coordinated by the Organization of Iranian-American Communities, who said that they planned to highlight “the Iranian people’s right to overthrow the clerical regime in Iran” and to “stand for the women in Iran.”

This footage by Siavosh Hosseini shows US Representative Brad Sherman addressing demonstrators outside the US Capitol. Credit: Siavosh Hosseini via Storyful

Stop execution in Iran now, now, now.

All the groups around the world and in Iran.

that are working for democracy in Iran because a democratic Iran will not develop nuclear weapons.

That is why last week.

My fellow Californian congressman Tom McClintock and I.

Joined with 150 bipartisan members of Congress.