Iran Human Rights Update December 25, 2023

A Monthly Report on Systematic violations of the right to life

Executions, arbitrary killings, deaths in custody, and death sentences

in the Islamic Republic of Iran

Executions

Horrible figure of 2000 potential executions of residents of Delfan City expressed by its MP

https://www.etemadonline.com/%D8%A8%D8%AE%D8%B4-%D8%B3%DB%8C%D8%A7%D8%B3%DB%8C-9/645278-%D8%A2%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D9%88%D8%AD%D8%B4%D8%AA%D9%86%D8%A7%DA%A9-%D9%86%D9%85%D8%A7%DB%8C%D9%86%D8%AF%D9%87-%D9%85%D8%AC%D9%84%D8%B3-%D8%AF%D9%84%D9%81%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%AF%D9%88%D9%87%D8%B2%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%85-%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%85

According to the MP from Delfan City, Lorestan Province, Yahya Ebrahimi, “Death sentences have been issued for 2000 residents of Delfan on drug related offenses. Last week I visited the city without former notice and visited the families of the prisoners who are sentenced to death for selling drugs.” “I felt sorry, both for myself and all those responsible during the last 44 years; those who had laid the ground for such crimes and such executions. Unfortunately, currently we are witnessing that these people will be executed soon,” Ebrahimi emphasized. (Etemad state-run newspaper- December 21, 2023)

Note: The population of Delfan City is 150,000. This means from every 75 person in Delfan, one will be executed.

Close to 2000 residents of Delfan on death row

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45753/

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/6419/

https://www.radiofarda.com/a/iran-execution-delfan/32740745.html

The MP of Delfan County, Yahya Ebrahimi announced that about 1000 to 2000 residents of this county are sentenced to death for selling drugs. He said: “Last week I visited the city without former notice and visited the families of the prisoners who are sentenced to death for selling drugs. According to their reports about 1000 to 2000 of our compatriots in Delfan County are unfortunately sentenced to death and are on the death row. I was really sorry to hear that, both for myself and for those responsible during the last 44 years; those who had laid the ground for such crime and executions. Unfortunately, currently we are witnessing that these people will be executed soon.” (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 21, 2023)

Note: After the regime witnessed the news spreading in social media and Iranian sites, it immediately published the following news:

Denying a controversial news about the execution of 2000 persons

https://www.tabnak.ir/fa/news/1211436

https://www.tasnimnews.com/fa/news/1402/09/30/3009781

Lorestan Province Judiciary’s public relation: “Following the remarks of an MP from Lorestan Province in the Islamic Council (parliament), in regard to the high number of issued death sentences against the defendants of drug offenses in Delfan County, hereby it is announced that Deflan County’s prosecutor followed the issue swiftly and with precision. It was determined that the announced figure was not only not true but not even close to reality; and not only in the county but even not throughout the province. It is not clear how and from where this honorable MP has received such unreal data and figure and announced it!” (Tasnim state-un news agency, Tabnak state-run website- December 21, 2023)

The representative of Delfan retracted the controversial claim/ the statistics of condemned executions are fewer than the fingers of a hand!

https://www.hamshahrionline.ir/news/817755

The representative of Selseleh and Delfan in the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iranian Parliament) made controversial statements last week claiming the existence of one to two thousand drug-related death row convicts in Delfan. These statements triggered reactions from various social and political sectors. The representative has now published additional explanations regarding his statements. On Friday, Yahya Ebrahimi stated: “After corresponding with the head of the judiciary, we discovered that the statistics on death row convicts for drug trafficking in the city of Delphan are unreal.” He added: “Furthermore, we have pursued the accuracy of the statistics provided by the families of these convicts in Delfan, both through the parliamentary deputy of the judiciary and the head of the provincial judiciary in Lorestan. We found that the numbers presented by the families were highly exaggerated and lacked truthfulness. The actual number of convicts is minimal, even fewer than the number of fingers on a hand, and this is the case in major cities throughout Iran.” Delfan, with a population of 150,000, is located in northern Lorestan province. (Hamshahri Online state-run website- December 22, 2023)

Announced executions (Iran state media)

The 21st woman executed in 2023 by the Islamic Republic

Ms. Samira Sabzian Executed

https://www.rokna.net/%D8%A8%D8%AE%D8%B4-%D8%AD%D8%A7%D8%AF%D8%AB%D9%87-245/956736-%D8%B3%D9%85%DB%8C%D8%B1%D8%A7-%D8%B3%D8%A8%D8%B2%DB%8C%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%85-%D8%B4%D8%AF-%D8%B5%D8%A8%D8%AD-%D8%A7%D9%85%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%B2-%D8%B5%D9%88%D8%B1%D8%AA-%DA%AF%D8%B1%D9%81%D8%AA-%D8%AC%D8%B2%DB%8C%DB%8C%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%B9%DA%A9%D8%B3

https://www.farsnews.ir/tehran/news/14020929000877

https://www.hamshahrionline.ir/news/817545

https://www.isna.ir/news/1402092921069/

The Tehran Provincial Judiciary’s Public Relations Department has issued a statement announcing the execution of Qesas for “Samira Sabzian” following the enforcement of the court ruling. In response to opposition media outlets’ sensationalism and dissemination of rumors regarding the convict “Samira Sabzian,” they have arrested her for intentionally murdering her spouse by administering “lidocaine” instead of a beverage. Subsequently, after conducting technical and judicial investigations into the intentional murder, they have established the suspect’s guilt. The criminal court in Tehran Province has sentenced her to Qesas after undergoing the necessary legal and judicial procedures. The execution phase has commenced for the issued ruling. (Rokna state-run news agency, Fars state-run news agency, Hamshahri Online state-run news website, ISNA state-run news agency- December 20, 2023)

Note: Human rights organizations have also published the news of this execution

Ms. Samira Sabzianfard executed in Qarchak Prison, Varamin

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45736/

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/6415/

Authorities executed Samira Sabzianfard, who was imprisoned in Garchak Prison, Varamin, in the early morning hours today, December 20, 2023. Ms. Sabzianfard, a victim of early marriage (child marriage), was accused of killing her husband in 2014… Reports indicate that she was only 19 years old when she committed the crime and is the mother of two children aged eleven and fifteen. Despite media attention and widespread protests inside and outside the country she was executed… Prison officials and responsible institutions have not announced the execution of this prisoner thus far. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Iran Human Rights Organization – December 20, 2023)

Unannounced executions

Two inmates executed in Qezel Hesar Prison, Karaj

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45717/

https://haalvsh.org/2023/12/19/%d8%a7%d8%ac%d8%b1%d8%a7%db%8c-%d8%ad%da%a9%d9%85-%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%d8%af%d9%88-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%a7%d8%b2-%d8%ac%d9%85%d9%84%d9%87-%db%8c%da%a9-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af/

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%af%d9%88-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86-%d9%82%d8%b2%d9%84%d8%ad%d8%b5%d8%a7%d8%b1-%da%a9%d8%b1%d8%ac-%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%d8%b4%d8%af/

On December 19, 2023, authorities executed the sentences of two prisoners who had previously been condemned to death on charges related to drugs at Karaj’s Qezel Hesar Prison. The identities of these prisoners are Abdollah Zamani, a citizen of Afghanistan, and Ismail Ijbari, a 35-year-old married father of two, the son of Shah-Nazar, from Baluchistan, residing in Salehabad, Khorasan Razavi province. The judicial authorities had previously sentenced these prisoners to death for drug-related charges. As of the time of this report, the prison officials or relevant institutions have not officially announced the execution of these prisoners. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA)m Haalvsh, Iran Human Rights ociety – December 19, 2023)

Execution in Nishapur

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/6413/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83137.htm

In the morning on December 18, 2023, Ali Poor Siamak, 37, who was sentenced to Qesas on “intentional murder” charges was executed in Nishapur Prison. He was a farmer and was arrested for committing murder over a land dispute. The execution of this prisoner has not been announced by IRI media or its official sources thus far. (Iran Human Rights Organization, Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Activists- December 19, 2023)

A drug offender executed in Zanjan

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/6412/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83135.htm

In the morning today, December 19, 2023, Moslem Farahani, who was arrested two years ago on drug offenses and sentenced to death was executed in Zanjan Central Prison. The execution of this prisoner has not been announced by IRI media or its official sources thus far. (Iran Human Rights Organization, Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Activists- December 19, 2023)

Inmate executed in Qaem Shahr Prison

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45742/

https://haalvsh.org/2023/12/20/%d8%a7%d8%ac%d8%b1%d8%a7%db%8c-%d8%ad%da%a9%d9%85-%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%d8%af%d8%b3%d8%aa%da%a9%d9%85-%db%8c%da%a9-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%a8%d9%84%d9%88%da%86-%d8%af-18/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83183.htm

This morning, on December 20, 2023, authorities executed the sentence of a prisoner who had previously been condemned to death for drug-related charges at Qaem Shahr Prison. The individual has been identified as “Najibollah Dehmardeh, aged 41, son of Habibollah, married, and father of four children. He is originally from Sistan and Baluchistan and resides in Golestan.” Mr. Dehmardeh was arrested on the September 7, 2018, on charges related to drugs and a judicial authority sentenced him to death. As of now, prison officials and responsible authorities have not announced the execution of this prisoner. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 20, 2023)

Prisoner executed in Sanandaj

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/6416/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83154.htm

https://kurdpa.net/fa/news/2023/12/73

At dawn on December 20, 2023, Farzad Gol-Mohammadi, 32, from Palangun Village in Kamyaran who was sentenced to Qesas for “intentional murder”, was executed in Sanandaj Central Prison. His execution has not been announced thus far by IRI state-run media or its official sources. (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 20, 2023)

Six drug offenders executed in Ardebil

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/6417/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83199.htm

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45751/

In the morning on December 20, 2023, two prisoners were executed in Ardebil Central Prison. The inmates, their identities not announced, were sentenced to death on drug offenses.

In another event, in recent days, four inmates were executed in relation with drug offences at this prison. The exact date of these executions is not determined. On December 14, there was the news of three execution of drug offenders in Ardebil and another execution was announced in previous days. (Iran Human Rights Organization, Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 20, 2023)

Prisoner executed in Khorramabad

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/6421/



Taher Dav’vabi, 43, from Sabzewar, who was sentenced to Qesas for “intentional murder” was executed in the early hours of December 18, 2023, in Khorramabad Central Prison. He was charged with killing a person three years ago at his workplace. He said that he didn’t intend to kill the person and he was just angry and clashed with him.

Dav’vabi was married and had two children. The execution of this person has not been announced thus far by IRI domestic media or official sources. (Iran Human Rights Organization, Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 22, 2023)

Drug offender executed in Taybad

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/6420/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83244.htm

Mohammad Saleh Amini, 35, was executed for drug offences in Taybad Prison in the early hours of December 21, 2023. He was detained two years ago. Former to his detention he worked at a poultry farm. The execution of this person has not been announced thus far by IRI domestic media or official sources. (Iran Human Rights Organization, Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 22, 2023)

Monthly report

https://www.hra-news.org/periodical/a-153/

The news of human rights violation in the month of Azar, year 1402, (November 22, 2023- December 21, 2023) shows close to 97 executions in this time interval…. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 22, 2023)

Two drug offenders executed

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/6424/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83276.htm

https://kurdistanhumanrights.org/fa/news-fa/executions-fa/2023/12/23/p31347/

The execution order for two men in Khorramabad Central Prison was carried out on December 23, 2023. Khodakaram Lorestani, a 50-year-old man, and Hossein Mosivand (known as Papi), a 40-year-old man, both from Borujerd, were sentenced to death on charges related to “drug offenses.” Authorities had arrested Hossein Mosivand approximately 5 years ago, and he had been sentenced to death. However, according to his relatives, he did not possess drugs himself, and they claimed he did not deserve the death penalty. Khodakaram Lorestani was also arrested four years ago and sentenced to death. Thus far, Iranian media or official sources have not announced the execution of these two prisoners. (Iran Human Rights Organization, Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners, Kurdpa – December 23, 2023)

A drug offender executed in Qom

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/6422/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83254.htm

Mojtaba Ay’yami, 47, from Qaleh Hassan-Khan in Quds City was executed in the morning of December 21, 2023, in Qom Central Prison of drug related charges. He was detained three years ago and was the father of a child. Thus far, Iranian media or official sources have not announced the execution. (Iran Human Rights Organization, Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 23, 2023)

Three inmates executed in Taybad, Qom and Khorramabad

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%d8%b3%d9%87-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86-%d8%aa%d8%a7%db%8c%d8%a8%d8%a7%d8%af%d8%8c-%d9%82%d9%85-%d9%88-%d8%ae%d8%b1/

On the early morning of December 21, 2023, authorities executed a prisoner named Mohammad Saleh Amini in Taybad Prison. Mohammad Saleh Amini, a 35-year-old poultry worker, was involved in drug-related crimes and had been imprisoned on these charges for the past two years.

On the morning of December 21, 2023, authorities executed another prisoner named Mojtaba Ay’yami in Qom Central Prison. Mojtaba Ay’yami, a 47-year-old resident of Qaleh Hassan-Khan and a father of one child, was convicted of drug offenses. He had been arrested three years ago and sentenced to death.

On the morning of December 18, 2023, authorities executed a prisoner named Taher Davabi in Khorramabad Central Prison. Taher Davabi, a 43-year-old married man and father of two children from Sabzevar, was charged with murder. He had been arrested three years ago and sentenced to death. (Iran Human Rights Organization- December 23, 2023)

Arbitrary killings

Marivan: Military forces shot and killed a Kolbar

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45710/

https://kurdistanhumanrights.org/fa/news-fa/kulbar-fa/2023/12/18/p31277/

https://kurdpa.net/fa/news/2023/12/69

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83111.htm

On December 18, 2023, military forces in ‌Bashmaq border region of Marivan, shot and killed a Kolbar, Ali Qaderi, 52, from Zanouri Village, Sanandaj County. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Kurdpa – December 18, 2023) (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 19, 2023)

Inhumane treatment and cruel punishments

Amputation, flogging, torture and humiliation

Father dies five days after his son’s death under torture

https://haalvsh.org/2023/12/16/%d9%81%d9%88%d8%aa-%d9%be%d8%af%d8%b1-%d9%be%d9%86%d8%ac-%d8%b1%d9%88%d8%b2-%d8%a8%d8%b9%d8%af-%d8%a7%d8%b2-%d8%ac%d8%a7%d9%86-%d8%a8%d8%a7%d8%ae%d8%aa%d9%86-%d9%81%d8%b1%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af/

Ebrahim Rakhshani, the father of slain Baluch student, Mahmoud Rakhshani, 19, passed away on December 16, 2023, after his son died being three months in a coma due to tortures inflicted on him by the IRGC Intelligence agents. Ebrahim Rakhshani had formerly a brain stroke and died after his son’s such dead put him under immense pressure. Ebrahim Rakhshani, 62, was a construction laborer.

IRGC Intelligence agents in Zabol detained Mahmoud Rakhshani on September 3, 2023. He went into a coma when tortured and hit in the head at this security agent’s detention center… He passed away on December 11. (Haalvsh- December 17, 2023)

Psychological torture

Latest condition of Siamak Nassiri in Karj Central Penitentiary

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45691/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83084.htm

Despite more than a hundred days having passed since his arrest, Siamak Nassiri, a resident of Karaj, is still being held in an uncertain situation at Karaj Central Penitentiary. The court session to address the charges against Mr. Nassiri will be held on January 3, 2024, at Branch One of the Revolutionary Court in Alborz Province, presided over by Judge Sayyed Musa Asef Al-Hosseini. The accusations against this citizen include “seducing and inciting people to engage in war and massacre with the intention of disrupting national security” and “propagating against the system.”

The Revolutionary Guards’ Intelligence agents arrested Siamak Nassiri in Karaj on Austust 28, 2023. Eventually, they transferred him to Ward 15 of Karaj Central Penitentiary. Mr. Nassiri had previously been detained in Karaj in early winter of last year. After 20 days of detention at the Intelligence Office detention center in the city, they transferred him to Karaj Central Penitentiary. Ultimately, he was released following the issuance of a general amnesty directive in mid-winter of 2023. Siamak Nassiri, born in 1988, is a resident of Karaj and was employed at the Gas Department prior to his arrest. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 17, 2023) (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 18, 2023)

More than 11 months in jail; three detainees in a state of limbo

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45690/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83081.htm

Hafez Forouhi, Arman Sadeghi Thabet, and Mehdi Mirzaei, residents of Gilan province, are still being held in an uncertain situation at Lakan Prison in Rasht, despite more than eleven months having passed since their arrest. Despite the determination and provision of bail by their families, temporary release for these detained citizens has not been possible due to the opposition of the officials handling their cases. “Membership in opposition groups against the system” is among the charges raised during the interrogation stages against Mr. Forouhi, Mirzaei, and Sadeghi Thabet. There is still no information available regarding the specific accusations against these individuals. In early winter of 2023, Hafez Forouhi, along with Arman Sadeghi Thabet and Mehdi Mirzaei, were arrested by security forces in Rasht. Eventually, on January 19, 2023, these citizens were transferred to the Mithaq Ward of Lakan Prison in Rasht. Mr. Forouhi recently went on a hunger strike to protest the continuation of his detention and the uncertainty surrounding his situation. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 17, 2023) (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 18, 2023)

Ali Mohammad Parisaei in a state of limbo in Yasuj Prison

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83078.htm

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a8%d8%a7%d8%b2%d8%af%d8%a7%d8%b4%d8%aa-%d8%b9%d9%84%db%8c-%d9%85%d8%ad%d9%85%d8%af-%d9%be%d8%b1%db%8c%d8%b3%d8%a7%db%8c%db%8c-%db%b4-%d9%85%d8%a7%d9%87-%d9%be%d8%b3-%d8%a8%d9%84%d8%a7%d8%aa%da%a9/

Despite nearly one hundred days having passed since his arrest, Ali Mohammad Parisaei is still being held in an uncertain situation at Yasuj Prison. On the eve of the anniversary of the protest movement in late summer of 2023, security forces separately detained Mr. Parisaei and eight other citizens from Dehdasht County. The detained citizens are Hamid Dadras, Sajjad Parvish, Babak Armin, Jaber Foroughi, Ali Mohammad Parisaei, Eisa Foroughi, Mohsen Afranjian, Jamal Askari, and Hamid Dastvaneh. The reasons for their detention, the charges brought against them, and the status of the other citizens are currently unknown. (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 18, 2023) (Iran Human Rights Society- December 17, 2023)

Marivan: No news of political prisoners Adel Pirouzi

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83070.htm

https://kurdpa.net/fa/news/2023/12/66

Despite his arrest nearly a month ago, Adel Pirouzi, a former political prisoner from the village of Sardush in Marivan, is still being held in an undisclosed location at one of the security detention centers. Over the past 28 days, he has been deprived of access to a lawyer, phone calls, and visits with his family. The family’s efforts to obtain information about their son’s fate have yielded no results. On November 20, 2023, Adel Pirouzi was arrested after the Marivan Intelligence Office summoned him. So far, no precise information has been provided regarding the reasons for his summons and arrest.

Adel Pirouzi had previously been detained in mid-fall of 2018, on charges of “collaborating with a Kurdish party opposing the regime” and was temporarily released after two months of detention upon posting bail. The Iranian judicial system sentenced this young Kurdish man to two years of imprisonment on the same charge, and he was transferred to Marivan Prison in the winter of 2020 to serve his sentence. (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 18, 2023) (Kurdpa- December 17, 2023)

Karvan Shahi and six other political prisoners in a state of limbo

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a8%d9%84%d8%a7%d8%aa%da%a9%d9%84%db%8c%d9%81%db%8c-%da%a9%d8%a7%d8%b1%d9%88%d8%a7%d9%86-%d8%b4%d8%a7%d9%87%db%8c-%d9%88-%d8%b4%d8%b4-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%b3%db%8c%d8%a7%d8%b3/

On December 18, 2023, the court session for the case of Karvan Shahi (Himan Shahi) and several other detainees of the nationwide uprising in 1401, including Farzad and Farhad Tahazadeh, Faryad Hamzeh Shoor, Reza Eslamdoust, and Shahram Marouf Mola, was held. This session was conducted without the presence of the defendants, and only their lawyer was allowed to attend the session.

After the trial was over, the case of seven political prisoners, the detainees of the nationwide protests in 2022, was referred to the Urmia Provincial Court for reconsideration as the prosecutor objected to the verdict of acquittal on charges of “Moharebeh and Corruption on Earth.” As a result, after 14 months of detention, these seven political prisoners remain in a state of limbo. (Iran Human Rights Society- December 19, 2023)

Political prisoners deprived of medical care in Evin Prison

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45749/

After a month of his detention, political defendant, Kazem Alinezhad Bara’elou, is kept in a state of limbo in Evin Prison. He is deprived of medical services though his health is in poor condition suffering from problems in his eyes and heart. He is deprived of being dispatched to a hospital and receiving proper medical care.

Security forces detained Mr. Alinezhad Bara’elou on November 20, 2023 in Eslamshahr and was transferred to Ward 4 of Evin Prison about a month later. He has a history of detentions and convictions for his activities. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 20, 2023)

His medical treatment not finished, political prisoner, Afshin Baimani returned to prison

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83218.htm

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45759/

Being on a medical furlough, political prisoner, Afshin Baimani, was detained by prison agents at his home presenting a warrant, and transferred to Asadabad Prison in Mobarakeh City, Isfahan without his treatment done. Mr. Baimani was granted a medical furlough in late November 2023, after posting a 10 billion Tomans bail. He was jailed in Qezel Hessar Prison at that time…

Living under improper conditions of the prison for years, Mr. Baimani had developed coronary arteries problems since early summer of 2017. He should have been transferred to a hospital specialized in heart problems in late winter of 2020 due to his sensitive condition but the prison authorities decided to transfer him to Rajai Hospital which is not a special center for heart problems and did not have any record of his case… (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 21, 2023)

New case opened, civil activist is sentenced to jail and lashes

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45764/

Mohammad Abolhassani, a civil activist, is currently serving his term without the observance of the principle of separating crimes in Choubin Dar Prison in Qazvin. The Revolutionary Court of Qazvin has sentenced him to three months of imprisonment and twelve lashes in a new case opened against him during his imprisonment. The imposed imprisonment sentence has been converted into a cash fine of thirty million rials… On December 14, 2021, Mohammad Abolhassani was summoned to Branch 1 of the Enforcement Unit of the Evin Court through a notification for the execution of the imprisonment sentence. On January 1, 2022, he was transferred to Evin Prison to serve his sentence. On February 6, 2023, he was physically assaulted and transferred from Evin Prison to Qazvin Prison without prior notice. Mohammad Abolhassani, a resident of Qazvin, has previously been detained and sentenced due to his activities. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 21, 2023)

Mehran Qarehbaqi banned from being transferred to his home prison, his physical problems worsened

https://iranhrs.org/%d9%85%d9%85%d8%a7%d9%86%d8%b9%d8%aa-%d8%a7%d8%b2-%d8%a7%d9%86%d8%aa%d9%82%d8%a7%d9%84-%d9%85%d9%87%d8%b1%d8%a7%d9%86-%d9%82%d8%b1%d9%87-%d8%a8%d8%a7%d8%ba%db%8c-%d8%a8%d9%87-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7/

Mehran Qarehbaqi, a political prisoner, is currently confined in Shaiban Prison in Ahvaz, a significant distance from his family’s residence. Despite his repeated requests and written appeals, judicial authorities refused to transfer him from Shaiban Prison in Ahvaz to Behbahan Prison. Additionally, his heart condition has worsened. The prison healthcare system has neglected his proper medical care, limited to basic heart monitoring. He has endured harsh conditions within Shaiban Prison in Ahvaz. Mehran Qarehbaqi, born in 1992, holds a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and hails from the village of Sarhad Agha, located in the outskirts of Behbahan city. According to a reliable source, his father, Ali Qarehbaqi, was suspiciously murdered by government-affiliated individuals in 1991 while working on his land and orchard. Mehran Qarehbaqi, along with Majid Khademi, was initially arrested in 2007. Following the uprising in 2019, he was apprehended once again by IRGC Intelligence agents on January 18, 2020. After enduring a month of interrogation, he was transferred to Behbahan Prison. Suddenly, on July 12, 2021, this political prisoner was relocated to Ahvaz Intelligence Detention Center alongside Mohammadreza Ansarifar, and fabricated charges were brought against him. (Iran Human Rights Society- December 21, 2023)

Deprived of medical care; the latest condition of political prisoner Ali Moezi

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45777/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83256.htm

Ali Moezi, a political prisoner, is currently serving a six-year and three-month prison sentence in Evin Prison. Despite his poor physical condition, Mr. Moezi has been deprived of proper medical care. Approximately two years ago, security forces arrested him and left his prostate cancer treatment incomplete. The surgery complications, including urinary incontinence, knee problems, and hydronephrosis (kidney swelling), have significantly impacted the 70-year-old prisoner’s life in prison. He was arrested at his residence in Tehran on October 1, 2022, in connection with last year’s nationwide protests. The Revolutionary Court’s Branch 15, presided over by Judge Salavati, sentenced Ali Moezi to six years and three months of imprisonment for charges of “assembly, collusion, and propaganda against the system” in the late spring of 2023. Prior to this, Ali Moezi, born in 1953, had a history of detention and sentencing for his activities. (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 23, 2023) (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 22, 2023)

H and amputation

Hadi Rostami, transferred to Fashafouyeh Prison for hand amputation

https://iranhrs.org/%d9%87%d8%a7%d8%af%db%8c-%d8%b1%d8%b3%d8%aa%d9%85%db%8c-%d8%a7%d9%86%d8%aa%d9%82%d8%a7%d9%84-%d8%a8%d9%87-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86-%d9%81%d8%b4%d8%a7%d9%81%d9%88%db%8c%d9%87-%d8%a8%d9%87-%d9%85/

On December 16, 2023, authorities transferred a prisoner named Hadi Rostami to Fashafouyeh Prison (the Greater Tehran Prison) for carrying out his sentence of hand amputation. Hadi Rostami, along with two other individuals, had been arrested on August 25, 2017, on theft charges in Urmia city. While under torture, he was coerced into making confessions, which were recorded and used as evidence in his case. Hadi Rostami, born in 1986 and hailing from Ilam, is a parent to a disabled child. He had previously admitted that he resorted to theft in order to cover the expenses associated with his child’s disability. The transfer of Hadi Rostami from Urmia Prison to the Greater Tehran Prison has heightened concerns that the execution of his hand amputation sentence could occur at any moment. In 2020, Hadi Rostami had received a sentence of 8 months of imprisonment and 60 lashes for disrupting prison order. Furthermore, in late winter of 2022, he had been condemned to 8 months of imprisonment and 45 lashes due to a complaint lodged by the chief inspector of Urmia Prison, which involved the same charge. (Iran Human Rights Organization- December 22, 2023)

Prison

Prison conditions

Evin Prison; from lack of hygiene and facilities to high population density

https://www.hra-news.org/articles/a-1177/

Neda Mihandoust, the sister of Navid (Reza) Mihandoust, a writer and director imprisoned in Evin Prison, has addressed some of the issues faced by prisoners in Evin Prison in her note. In this note, she highlights issues such as enforcing the wearing of chadors by female prisoners, requiring prisoners to wear blindfolds in interrogation rooms and corridors, the lack of sufficient hygiene in the environment, and the presence of infectious insects in the prison. Other issues mentioned include restricting prisoners’ contact with their families, the problem of limited space and overcrowding, as ongoing problems.

Navid (Reza) Mihrandoust, an Iranian filmmaker, narrated the aforementioned observations. The Ministry of Intelligence detained him in Azar 1398 (November-December 2019) and sentenced him to three years of imprisonment on charges of “acting against national security” and “propaganda activities against the system” in Dey 1399 (December 2020-January 2021). The appeals court upheld this sentence, and he was transferred to Evin Prison at the end of Mordad (July-August).

Evin Prison is known as one of the important detention centers for prisoners in Tehran. Throughout the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it has faced extensive criticism for violating prisoners’ rights and providing inappropriate conditions for inmates. Reports and numerous testimonies from prisoners and their families present a disturbing picture of the internal situation of this prison. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 1, 2023)

Prison sentences

2022 nationwide protests’ detainee sentenced

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45680/

Branch 28 of Tehran Revolutionary Court sentenced Sajjad Iman Nezhad, a detainee of 2022 nationwide protests on charges including “Moharebeh” to 11 years in jail and paying more than two billion and seven hundred million Tomans of Dieh (blood money)…

He was detained on October 8, 2022, in Tehran and was transferred to the Greater Tehran Prison. He was later transferred to Evin Prison. Sajjad Iman Nezhad, born in 1991, is from Ardebil, residing in Tehran. He has a bachelor degree in architecture and charting, and is single. (Iran Human Rights Activists Agency (HRANA) – December 16, 2023)

Danial Aqili sentenced to jail

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45718/

Danial Aqili, a detained citizen held in Evin Prison, received a five-year prison sentence from Branch 29 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court. If this sentence is confirmed in the appellate stage, he will face the maximum punishment of four years in prison. Branch 29 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court recently issued a ruling, which has been communicated to the detained citizen, sentencing Mr. Aqili to four years in prison for charges of “gathering and collusion against national security,” and one year in prison for “propaganda against the Islamic Republic system,” resulting in a total of five years of imprisonment. Security forces arrested this citizen in Tehran on September 14, 2023, and transferred him to Ward 209 of Evin Prison. On November 2, he was relocated from Ward 209 of Evin Prison to the Quarantine Ward within the same prison. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 19, 2023)

Abbas Sharifi detained to serve his prison term

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83140.htm

Abbas Sharifi, one of the detainees of 2022 nationwide protests, who was previously sentenced to jail and exile to Sistan and Baluchistan Province, was detained and transferred to jail. The Enforcement Branch of the Sari Public and Revolutionary Court had summoned him earlier. The Eighth Branch of the Mazandaran Province Court of Appeals had confirmed the one-year prison sentence and two years of exile to Zahak County, Sistan and Baluchestan Province. Mr. Sharifi had been released on bail temporarily on two occasions, in early fall and late spring of the current year. (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 19, 2023)

Researcher Mozhgan Kavousi detained to serve her jail term

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83127.htm

https://kurdpa.net/fa/news/2023/12/72

On December 18, 2023, the Enforcement branch of Kalardasht summoned Mozhgan Kavousi , a researcher and activist for linguistic and ethnic rights from Kelardasht, Mazandaran. They detained her and transferred her to Tonekabon prison to serve her prison sentence.

On January 3, 2023, officials released this researcher from Qaem Shahr prison after she posted a bail of three billion tomans. She had spent 104 days in detention. The court had acquitted her of the charge of “corruption on earth”.

The Revolutionary Court of Sari County had sentenced Mozhgan Kavousi to 39 months in prison for the charge of “conspiracy against national security”. They also sentenced her to 15 months and one day in prison for the charge of “insulting the leadership” and 8 months in prison for the charge of “propaganda activities against the system”. The court acquitted her of the charge of “corruption on earth”… (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners, Kurdpa – December 19, 2023)

The sentence of exile and prison term upheld for Parham Parvari

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83119.htm

https://kurdpa.net/fa/news/2023/12/70

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%aa%d8%a7%db%8c%db%8c%d8%af-%d9%85%d8%ad%da%a9%d9%88%d9%85%db%8c%d8%aa-%d9%be%d8%b1%d9%87%d8%a7%d9%85-%d9%be%d8%b1%d9%88%d8%b1%db%8c-%d8%aa%d9%88%d8%b3%d8%b7-%d8%af%db%8c%d9%88%d8%a7%d9%86-%d8%b9/

Parham Parvari, a detainee of 2022 nationwide uprising received a 10-year exile sentence in Jask Prison and a 5-year imprisonment sentence from the Supreme Court. The Revolutionary Court of Tehran, led by Judge “Amouzad” of Branch 28, sentenced Parham Parvari to 10 years of exile in Jask Prison in Hormozgan Province and 5 years of imprisonment. The court officially communicated this verdict to the Parvari family on June 20, 2023. On April 10, authorities transferred Engineer Parham Parvari from the Greater Terhan Prison to Evin Prison. After reviewing the case, lawyer Maziar Tataei informed the Parvari family that the charge of “Moharebeh” remains in effect.

On November 9, 2022, the security prosecutor’s office in Evin Prison accused Engineer Parham Parvari, who had been arrested during the protests in Tehran, of “Moharebeh.” Parham Parvari, a 25-year-old mechanical engineering graduate from Urmia University of Technology, is the son of retired educational figures Mazhar Parvari and Sarveh Sozani. Mr. Parvari has achieved the third national rank in swimming competitions and has won medals in various regional and university-level competitions. (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners, Iran Human Rights Society, Kurdpa – December 19, 2023)

Appeals court: Mohammad Maleki sentenced to a long term jail

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45722/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83158.htm

The appellate court of Zanjan province has sentenced Mohammad Maleki, a resident of Zanjan, to a total of 10 years, 3 months, and 1 day of imprisonment. Five years of the sentence have been suspended. Mr. Maleki has been found guilty of various charges. He has been sentenced to 8 months of imprisonment for propagating against the system, 3 years and 7 months of imprisonment for assembly and collusion to act against national security, and 6 years and 1 day of imprisonment for organizing and managing youth channels in Zanjan neighborhoods with the intention of disrupting internal security. Five years of the issued sentence have been suspended. IRGC Intelligence forces arrested Mohammad Maleki on September 19, 2023, and he was subsequently released on October 18, after depositing a bail of 600 million Tomans. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 19, 2023) (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 20, 2023)

Siamak Ebrahimi and Shahrokh Ahmadi, civil activists, to serve their terms

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83240.htm

Siamak Ebrahimi and Shahrokh Ahmadi, civil activists residing in Tehran, will be sent to prison to serve their imprisonment sentences. The Tehran Province Court of Appeals had previously sentenced these two civil activists to a total of 9 years in prison. Mr. Ahmadi has been convicted and sentenced to four years in prison for the charge of “assembly and collusion with the intention of committing crimes against national security.” Mr. Ebrahimi has been convicted and sentenced to five years and eight months in prison for the charges of “assembly and collusion with the intention of committing crimes against national security” and “engaging in anti-establishment propaganda activities.” (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 22, 2023)

Detainees of 2022 nationwide protests fined

https://kurdpa.net/fa/news/2023/12/77

The Special Juvenile Criminal Court Branch One of West Azerbaijan Province has sentenced Shaho (Ayyoub) Barham, the son of Eisa, and Ehsan Mohammadi, the son of Ebrahim from Oshnavieh, who were among the participants of the revolutionary uprising, to pay a fine. The court convicted them of “disturbing public order and tranquility through participation in protests” and sentenced each of them to pay a fine of 25 million Rials, taking into account their previous days of detention. On November 1, 2023, Shaho Barham and Ehsan Mohammadi were temporarily released after more than a year of temporary detention upon depositing a bail of one billion Tomans each. (Kurdpa- December 22, 2023)

Behfar Lalehzari and Ms. Rezvaneh Ahmad Khanbaigi sentenced to jail

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45787/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83273.htm

Branch 26 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court has sentenced Behfar Lalehzari and Rezvaneh Ahmad Khanbaigi, a married couple currently held in Evin Prison, to five years of imprisonment each. They received four years of imprisonment for charges of “assembly and collusion against national security”, and one year of imprisonment for “propaganda against the system,” resulting in a total sentence of ten years for both individuals. Security forces arrested Rezvaneh Ahmad Khanbaigi, a civil activist, and her husband, Behfar Lalehzari, a former political prisoner, at their residence on September 18, 2023. After seven days of detention in solitary cells at the security police facility, Mr. Lalehzari was transferred to Evin Prison, while Rezvaneh Ahmad Khanbaigi was initially taken to Garchak Varamin Prison and later moved to Evin Prison. The court session for their charges took place on December 4, in the aforementioned branch. Rezvaneh Ahmad Khanbaigi and Behfar Lalehzari have previously been arrested and imprisoned for their activities. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 23, 2023)

Arbitrary arrests

Political arrests

A Baluch kid detained in Khash

https://haalvsh.org/2023/12/17/%d8%a8%d8%a7%d8%b2%d8%af%d8%a7%d8%b4%d8%aa-%db%8c%da%a9-%da%a9%d9%88%d8%af%da%a9-%d8%a8%d9%84%d9%88%da%86-%d8%aa%d9%88%d8%b3%d8%b7-%d9%86%db%8c%d8%b1%d9%88%d9%87%d8%a7%db%8c-%d8%a7%d9%85%d9%86%db%8c/

Security forces detained a Baluch youth, Mobin Torshabi (Moradzehi) in Khash in his way back from the Friday Prayer on December 16, 2023, and transferred him to an undisclosed location. His family have referred to the Judiciary and security agencies but have received no clear answer. (Haalvsh- December 17, 2023)

Three citizens detained in Rask

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83099.htm

Security forces of Rask County detained Omayer Bahramzehi, the son of Shafi, Abdolraouf Behesth and Mohammad Behesht the sons of Abdollah, residing in border region of Bakram, Rask County, Sistan and Baluchistan Province and transferred them to an unknown location. They are relatives and the security forces detained them without a judicial order in a raid on their homes. Thus far, the detaining agency, their whereabouts or the charges leveled against them are not clear. (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 18, 2023)

Salar Taher Afshar a Turk activist detained

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45719/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83132.htm

The Cyber Police (FATA) officers in Urmia arrested Salar TaherAfshar, an Azerbaijani activist, on December 19, 2023, and transferred him to the same law enforcement agency in Tabriz. Eight FATA police officers from Tabriz and Urmia entered Mr. TaherAfshar’s father’s house, arrested him, and took him to FATA police in Tabriz. When the security officers arrested Mr. TaherAfshar, they threatened his family not to disclose any information about his arrest. As of the time of this report, we have no information about the reasons for his arrest and the charges against him. Salar TaherAfshar, the Azerbaijani activist, has had previous arrests and judicial encounters. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 19, 2023)

A Baluch man detained in Pishin City

https://haalvsh.org/2023/12/19/%d8%a8%d8%a7%d8%b2%d8%af%d8%a7%d8%b4%d8%aa-%db%8c%da%a9-%d8%b4%d9%87%d8%b1%d9%88%d9%86%d8%af-%d8%a8%d9%84%d9%88%da%86-%d8%aa%d9%88%d8%b3%d8%b7-%d9%86%db%8c%d8%b1%d9%88%d9%87%d8%a7%db%8c-%d8%a7-19/

Rusk Intelligence forces detained a Baluch man, Habib Bijad, 28, son of Akbar, on December 19, 2023, in Pishin City of Rusk County and transferred him to an unknown location. He is married and is a father.

The forces arrested him at about 10 am in the gas station where he worked without presenting a warrant and forced him into their vehicle. The reason for his arrest and the charges leveled against him are not known. (Haalvsh, December 19, 2023)

Three Baluch men detained in Zahedan

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83222.htm



On the evening of December 19, 2023, security forces arrested three Baluch citizens in their own home in Sefidak without a judicial warrant, Zahedan, and transferred them to an unknown location. The confirmed identities of these three Baluch citizens are Saeed Shahbakhsh, 24, Mehdi Shahbakhsh, 22, brothers and sons of Abdollah, and Mehrollah Shahbakhsh, 23, son of Naser, all from Zahedan. Their home was raided by security forces at night, and they were arrested without the presentation of a judicial warrant, after which they were taken to an undisclosed location. Currently, there is no available information regarding the detaining authority, the place of detention, or the charges brought against these individuals. (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners, Haalvsh – December 21, 2023)

Assault, detention, and confiscation of motorcycles from Baluch teenagers and youth by military forces in Khash



On December 22, 2023, the Emdad Unit in Khash County, stationed at a three-way intersection near the cemetery, physically assaulted teenage and young motorcycle riders. They not only confiscated the motorcycles but also detained several individuals and transported them to an undisclosed location. The exact number and identities of these citizens, who are reportedly between the ages of 15 and 20 and residents of Khash, are currently unknown as no informative report has been compiled yet. One of the teenagers, while riding a motorcycle, sustained facial injuries as a result of the military vehicle colliding with their motorcycle. Despite the severe bleeding and injuries, the officials subjected him to further physical assault, forcibly handcuffed him, placed him in their vehicle, and took him away. (Haalvsh- December 22, 2023)

Note: “Emdad Unit” (the Aid Unit) is one of the operational units of the Iranian regime’s police, operating under the command of the SSF. This unit does not have independent command within the FARAJA structure and operates regionally under the command of the SSF of each province in the country. The “Emdad Unit” has a structure similar to the Special FARAJA Units and its main duties include controlling public gatherings, combating and dealing with disturbances, participating in special operations (hostage-taking, bombings, purging plans, etc.), deploying forces, and providing assistance to other specialized police units.” (Source: Wikipedia)

Social Arrests

Regime’s narration

25 thugs detained in Bahrestan

https://www.farsnews.ir/tehran/news/14021001000191/

Colonel Asgari Nia, the police commander of Baharestan County, announced the implementation of the neighborhood-based plan and stated, “We have arrested 25 troublemakers and hooligans as a result of executing this plan.” He continued, “With the participation of various SSF ranks, we carried out this plan, resulting in the apprehension of 25 well-known troublemakers and hooligans from Baharestan County. We also discovered and confiscated 25 cold weapons from them.” The accused individuals hold criminal charges such as mischief, destruction of public property, causing disturbances, possessing cold weapons, possessing and distributing drugs, participating in group conflicts, and more in their criminal files. He declared, “Upon completing the files, we have referred the suspects to the judicial authorities.” (Fars state-run news agency- December 22, 2023)

Regime’s narration

39 professional thieves detained in Yazd

https://www.farsnews.ir/yazd/news/14021001000137/

Commander Behdani-Fard, the SSF commander of Yazd province, declared, “In the past week, our police officers have identified and arrested 39 professional thieves who have confessed to 68 thefts in the city of Yazd during interrogations.” He further stated that the apprehended thieves have been taken to the prosecutor’s office, and the anti-theft initiatives are persistently underway. He urged citizens to take the police’s theft prevention warnings seriously and to assist the police in their fight against theft. (Fars state-run news agency- December 22, 2023)

Regime’s narration

The police crackdown targeted 374 professional criminals in Eslamshahr

https://www.rokna.net/%D8%A8%D8%AE%D8%B4-%D8%AD%D8%A7%D8%AF%D8%AB%D9%87-245/957415-%D8%B4%D8%A8%DB%8C%D8%AE%D9%88%D9%86-%D9%BE%D9%84%DB%8C%D8%B3-%D8%A8%D9%87-%D8%AA%D8%A8%D9%87%DA%A9%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%AD%D8%B1%D9%81%D9%87-%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%85%D8%B4%D9%87%D8%B1-%D8%AC%D8%B2%DB%8C%DB%8C%D8%A7%D8%AA

Colonel Mohammadreza Alizadeh, the commander of the law enforcement in Eslamshahr, reported the arrest of 374 burglars involved in private property thefts, vehicle contents thefts, and pickpocketing, as well as the discovery of 243 theft cases in the past month. Through the implementation of neighborhood-focused SSF and security plans, with the efforts of officers and intelligence operations they apprehended a total of 374 burglars involved in private property thefts, vehicle contents thefts, and pickpocketing. The suspects, when presented with evidence and confronted with the reasons, collectively confessed to 243 theft cases. They have been referred to the judicial authorities to proceed with legal action. Colonel Alizadeh urged citizens to cooperate and promptly report any suspicious activities through the police emergency system (110). (Rokna state-run news agency- December 23, 2023)

Abuse of Basic freedom and rights

Right to free opinion and expression

Journalist Seyyed Hadi Kasaei detained

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45715/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83124.htm

After being present at the Judiciary Complex of Shahid Qoddosi in Tehran on December 19, 2023, Mr. Seyyed Hadi Kasaei, a journalist, was detained and taken to an unknown location. He is indicted with charges including “disseminating lies, libel, and disrupting public opinion.”

A while ago the Culture and Media Prosecutor’s Office summoned Mr. Kasaei for authoring a critical article in social media. He has a history of judiciary encounters for his activities. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 19, 2023)

Right to free opinion and expression



Journalist Sara Masoumi sentence to jail, banned to work as a journalist

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45744/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83186.htm

The Revolutionary Court Branch 26 in Tehran has sentenced journalist Sara Masoumi to six months of imprisonment and a two-year ban from journalism. Ali Mojtahedzadeh, a defense attorney, stated, “Unlike many other journalists whose cases were referred to the prosecutor’s office after the death of Ms. Armita Garavand, our case was directly sent to the Revolutionary Court.”

Branch 26 of the Revolutionary Court has convicted Sara Masoumi of “disseminating false information” and has sentenced her to six months of imprisonment and a two-year ban from journalism. Initially, the instance of the charge was announced as a single headline tweet. The tweet did not contain any published news that could be proven false. However, in the issued verdict, the judge referred to reports from law enforcement officers, which were not presented to us.”

A few days ago, the Tehran Prosecutor’s Office charged Sadegh Zibakalam, a university professor, Sara Masoumi, Milad Alavi, and the Telegram channel “Roozarooz” with “publishing false, undocumented, and misleading information” on social media. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 20, 2023)

Cultural rights

Mahabad: Kurd literary activist, Ashkan Fahim sentenced to jail and exile

https://kurdpa.net/fa/news/2023/12/67

Judge “Dosti,” as the head of Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Court in Mahabad, has sentenced Ashkan Fahim, a Kurdish literary and cultural activist from Mahabad, to imprisonment and exile. The court has accused this cultural activist of “Gathering and collusion against national security and propagating against the system.” According to the issued verdict, he has been sentenced to 45 months of imprisonment and two years of exile to the city of Arak. Mr. Fahim has a history of heart disease and is still dealing with this condition. However, Judge “Dosti” has refrained from accepting bail for temporary release so that he can take care of his heart problem. In an early morning on September 15, 2023, more than 60 armed forces of the Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization raided Ashkan Fahim’s private residence and arrested Reza Andisheh, a civil activist, and Ashkan Fahim, a literary and cultural activist, at 4 AM. They surrounded the alley of Ashkan’s residence, broke down its door and windows, and violently and brutally beat the two individuals, using their riffle’s stocks and detained them while they were injured and bleeding. The Guards forces transferred Ashkan Fahim, who was severely injured and thus wrapped in a blanket to one of the Revolutionary Guards’ security detention centers in Urmia. Civil activist, Reza Andishe, who was taken to Mahabad Prison after a month passed his detention was released on bail on October 16. (Kurdpa- December 18, 2023)

Kermanshah: A poet’s house searched

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45706/



Security forces conducted a search of the personal residence of Kiumars Amiri Kalehjooei, a poet and writer known as “Lak Amiri” from Kermanshah, on Tuesday, 27th of Azar. Kiumars Amiri Kalehjooei, widely recognized as Lak Amir, a prominent poet and writer from Kermanshah, had previously faced scrutiny from security institutions due to his cultural and literary activities. These encounters involved authorities interrogating him for his participation in Nowruz ceremonies and his recitation of poetry in Kurdish-populated areas. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 19, 2023)

The head of Fast-food Union in Mashhad: Any party or celebration is forbidden on Yalda Night

https://www.didbaniran.ir/%D8%A8%D8%AE%D8%B4-%D8%A7%D9%82%D8%AA%D8%B5%D8%A7%D8%AF%DB%8C-4/173201-%D8%B1%D8%A6%DB%8C%D8%B3-%D8%A7%D8%AA%D8%AD%D8%A7%D8%AF%DB%8C%D9%87-%D9%81%D8%B3%D8%AA-%D9%81%D9%88%D8%AF%D9%87%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D9%85%D8%B4%D9%87%D8%AF-%D8%A8%D8%B1%DA%AF%D8%B2%D8%A7%D8%B1%DB%8C-%D9%87%D8%B1-%DA%AF%D9%88%D9%86%D9%87-%D8%AC%D8%B4%D9%86-%D8%AF%D9%88%D8%B1%D9%87%D9%85%DB%8C-%D8%B4%D8%A8-%DB%8C%D9%84%D8%AF%D8%A7-%D9%85%D9%85%D9%86%D9%88%D8%B9-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AA

Mehrdad Kashfi, the head of the Fast-Food Union in Mashhad, has stated that the Mashhad Trade Union Chamber has sent a text message to the fast-food establishments in the city. The message prohibits any live music and singing events in the business premises on the night of Yalda and warns that violators will have their establishments sealed and will face legal consequences according to the law. It is therefore necessary to refrain from organizing non-compliant gatherings.

Regarding this text message, the Mashhad Trade Union Chamber has issued a circular to the city’s unions. The circular states that the venue management has not granted permission for holding the Yalda celebration or live music performances, and it emphasizes that business units should not hold such gathering. In response to the question of whether it is possible to hold a celebration without live music, Kashfi has stated that based on the information they have received, there are no restrictions on arranging and decorating for the Yalda night. However, any kind of celebration or gathering is prohibited. Kashfi further mentioned that if someone has obtained permission from the venue management, they can hold an event. However, as far as they are aware, such permission has not been issued to any establishment. (Didban Website- December 21, 2023)

Environment

Air pollution continues: Don’t come out of your homes

https://www.rouydad24.ir/fa/news/357010/

The Meteorological Organization has issued a yellow alert indicating the stability of the atmosphere and calm weather conditions, accompanied by an increase in air pollutant concentrations and a decrease in air quality from December 18 to December 22, 2023. These weather conditions are expected on December 18, in Isfahan, Ahvaz, Yazd; on December 19, in Tehran, Arak, Isfahan, Ahvaz, and Yazd; on December 21, in Tehran, Karaj, Isfahan, Ahvaz, Semnan, Mashhad, Yazd, and Arak; on December 22, in Tehran, Karaj, Semnan, Isfahan, Ahvaz, Yazd, Mashhad, Arak, and Tabriz; and on December 23, in Tehran, Karaj, Qazvin, Semnan, Isfahan, Ahvaz, Mashhad, and Yazd. Due to this air pollution and the increase in pollutant concentrations, an increase in the air pollution index to an unhealthy level is predicted for sensitive groups. If the sources of pollution, both stationary and mobile, are not controlled in highly populated areas, the air quality will be unhealthy for all groups. A yellow alert signifies that a weather phenomenon may occur that could disrupt travel and daily activities. (Rouydad 24 state-run news website- December 18, 2023)

The right to clean air

Seven cities in Tehran Province on red alert

https://www.farsnews.ir/tehran/news/14021001000090

According to the data from the Air Quality Control Company, the average air quality in the 22 districts of Tehran is in an orange state with an index of 107, indicating an unhealthy air quality. Additionally, the condition of 7 other cities in Tehran province has entered the red and unhealthy state. Based on this report, 4 air quality monitoring stations in Tehran’s urban areas demonstrate a red status of air pollution. In the red condition, individuals with heart or respiratory diseases, elderly people, and children should refrain from engaging in long or strenuous outdoor activities. Other individuals should also reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor activities. Furthermore, cities such as Bagher Shahr have an index of 200, Islamshahr has an index of 154, Baghestan has an index of 154, Pishva has an index of 156, Qarchak has an index of 173, Malard has an index of 153, and Varamin has an index of 155, indicating a red and unhealthy state of air pollution. The air quality index ranges from 0 to 50, representing clean air (green), 51 to 100 for acceptable air quality (yellow), 101 to 150 for unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups (orange), 151 to 200 for unhealthy conditions for the general public (red), 201 to 300 for very unhealthy conditions (purple), and 301 to 500 for extremely hazardous conditions (brown). (Fars state-run news agency- December 22, 2023)

Religion and ethnic minorities

Evin Prison: Three Baha’i citizens in a state of limbo

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45670/

Passed 39 days of their detention, three Baha’i citizens residing in Karaj, are still in a state of limbo in Evin Prison. They are Babak Zainali, Shervin Shabrokh and Iren Rahmani. Security forces detained these citizens on November 7, 2023, along with other Baha’i citizens. Shahriar County’s public and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office has indicted them with charges of “propagating against the state,” “acting against national security, and “member ship in dissident groups.” (Iran Human Rights Activists Agency (HRANA) – December 16, 2023)

At least 10 religious activists detained



In the early morning of December 18, 2023, security forces detained at least ten Baluch religious activists belonging to the “Tabligh Community” who had held a sit-in in a mosque in the Sheizdan neighborhood of Pishin City. The forces transferred them to an undisclosed location. The precise identities and exact number of these individuals are not known at the time of preparing this report, but it has been mentioned that this group consists of at least ten residents from the Jalleq, Qasr-e Qand cities, and Kishgour region of Sarbaz. As of now, there is no information available regarding the detaining authority, the place of detention, or the charges brought against these individuals. (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 18, 2023)

Shiraz: Yekta Fahandazh a Baha’i citizen detained

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45716/



On December 18, 2023, security forces detained Yekta Fahandezh Saadi, a Baha’i citizen residing in Shiraz, and transferred her to an undisclosed location. The authorities conducted a search of her home, confiscating personal belongings such as books, gold and silver items engraved with Baha’i symbols, currency, children’s toys, a laptop, and a printer while threatening and intimidating the residents. They tore apart several property documents, including the house deed, and scattered them in a corner to make them less visible. Additionally, they tore and scattered family photographs in a wardrobe. As of now, there is no information available regarding the location of Yekta Fahandezh Saadi’s detention and the reasons behind it. Yekta Fahandezh Saadi has a history of previous arrests and convictions due to her activities. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 19, 2023)

Shiva Khalili, a Baha’i citizen, taken to jail to serve her term

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45747/

Shiva Khalili, a Baha’i citizen, was transferred to Babol Prison today, Thursday, the 29th of Azar, as she went to the Execution of Judgments Branch to serve her one-year imprisonment sentence. Authorities arrested Shiva Khalili on November 16, 2021, after summoning her by phone to Branch 1 of the Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office in Babol. She was released the following day after posting bail. Branch 1 of the Revolutionary Court of Babol sentenced Shiva Khalili, a resident of Babol, to one year of imprisonment and the confiscation of her mobile phone as an “instrument of crime” on charges of “propagating against the system.” Ultimately, the Second Review Branch of Mazandaran Province upheld this verdict at the end of the year 1400 (end of winter of 2022). (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 20, 2023)

Baha’i citizen, Nafisa Sa’adat-yar, sentenced to jail and social deprivations

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45757/



The first branch of Gorgan Revolutionary Court has sentenced Baha’i citizen, Ms. Nafisa Sa’adat-yar to a year in jail and social deprivations. She is sentenced to a year in jail and four years of deprivation in some social rights on the charge of “propagating against the state.”

Ms. Sa’adat-yar and her husband Poya Amri were detained in mid-winter of 2023 and were then released on a bail of 500 million Tomans each. Under the pressure of security agencies she was dismissed from her work in late summer of the current year. (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 21, 2023)

Mamosta Ebrahim Salimi sentenced to three years in jail

https://kurdpa.net/fa/news/2023/12/74

https://kurdistanhumanrights.org/fa/news-fa/prison-sentences-fa/2023/12/21/p31309/

The Especial Court for Clerics of Urmia has sentenced Mamosta (Sunni cleric) Ebrahim Salimi, the Friday Imam of “Chahar-Yar Nabi Mosque” in Piranshahr to three years in jail. He is charged with “acting against national security,” “disrupting public opinion” and “signing the statement issued by Kurdistan Mamostas in support of the 2022 nationwide protests.” The sentence was imparted to him in recent days… This Kurd cleric…was denied access to a lawyer and visits with his family during his detention time. (Kurdpa, Kurdistan Human Rights Network – December 21, 2023)

Christian couple detained



https://mohabatnews.com/?p=55573

The officials of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence arrested and detained Mrs. Elisa Shahverdian, an Iranian-born woman, and her husband Hakop Guchumian, along with their two children, during their visit to Iran to see their family and friends. Mrs. Shahverdian, who was born in Iran and is the daughter of Reverend Rafi Shahverdian, a priest active in various activities of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Iran, migrated to Armenia with her family 33 years ago. Reverend Rafi Shahverdian served as a priest in a church in Armenia until his passing earlier this year.

This Christian couple traveled to Iran on June 27, 2023, and stayed at Mrs. Shahverdian’s grandmother’s house. They had previously made multiple trips to Iran to visit their family. On August 15, while being invited to a dinner party at the home of an Iranian couple in Pardis, located in the northeast of Tehran, they were detained by 12 Ministry of Intelligence officials who conducted a raid.

For several weeks, the authorities held this couple in solitary confinement in Cell 209 of Evin Prison and subjected them to severe psychological torture and repeated interrogations, each lasting between two to five hours. (Mohabbat News- December 22, 2023) (Article 18- December 21, 2023)

Christmas; Christians refer to it as a celebration overshadowed by injustice



Cleric Farhad Sabokrooh, Amin Afsharnaderi, Vahid Hekani, and Homayoun (Esmail) Shokouhi, four Christian converts who were previously detained due to their Christian beliefs and peaceful religious activities, spent Christmas in prison. They describe their experiences, anxieties, and the joy of Christians overshadowed by injustice.

Security forces raided the Rabani Community Church in Ahvaz, led by cleric Farhad Sabokrooh, and arrested him along with a group of Christians, including his wife, Shahnaz Jeyzan, on December 23, 2011. During the raid in Ahvaz, security forces covered their faces as they stormed Mr. Sabokrooh’s church, even taking away small children who were terrified. In other words, Christmas, a celebration of joy and gift-giving for children, turns into a nightmare in the Islamic Republic. The Christian leader and his wife faced pressure from the government and received threats of execution, which forced them to leave their country.

Amin Afsharnaderi, a former religious prisoner and Christian clergy who was compelled to leave his homeland, expresses, “Every time the birth of Christ and New Year approaches, I associate the joy of Jesus’ presence on Earth with my experience of detention and imprisonment.” Amin Afsharnaderi, charged with “acts against national security” for establishing and managing house churches and “insulting sacred beliefs,” received a 15-year prison sentence.

In previous years, government security forces intensified attacks on the homes of Christians and house churches during Christmas, arresting and harassing Christians. (Article 18, December 22, 2023)

Other Suppressive measures

Teachers

Nima Sohrabinejad a teacher in Razan dismissed



The Administrative Court definitively deprived Nima Sohrabinejad, a teacher from the city of Razan, of his teaching position at the school. His dismissal has been officially confirmed by the court. The Administrative Court of Review, Branch 26, upheld the decision of the Central Selection Committee to disqualify Sohrabinejad. According to this ruling, despite graduating from the University of Farhangian in Hamadan with a degree in Social Sciences teaching, his employment was opposed. Previously, the Revolutionary Court in Hamadan had sentenced Nima Sohrabinejad to three months of imprisonment, and he was released after serving the sentence. (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 22, 2023)

An elementary school teacher exiled to Bijar County

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45788/

https://kurdpa.net/fa/news/2023/12/79



The Coordination Council of Teachers’ Trade Unions in Iran reports the exile of Hakim Salehi to Bijar County. The Education Violations Council, through a vote, has decided to exile Mr. Salehi to Bijar County for his support of the nationwide protests in 2022. Hakim Salehi is an elementary school teacher in Sarvabad County. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 23, 2023)

Students

Khashayar Sefidi ousted from Tehran Art University

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45713/

The University of Art in Tehran expelled Khashayar Sefidi, a student at the university. He had previously received a temporary one-semester suspension from studying by the disciplinary committee. Mr. Sefidi recently declared that university officials had rejected his request for an extension of his studies, and despite having a GPA of 18 (3.6-3.8 GPA in US of an A-), he is facing academic expulsion. Earlier, the disciplinary committee of the University of Art had sentenced this music student to a temporary one-semester suspension, with that period being counted towards his graduation. The committee accused him of “creating disruptions and disturbances in the dormitory or the university.” Khashayar Sefidi, born in 1992, is the son of Ahmad and is currently a graduate student in the field of music at the University of Art in Tehran. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 19, 2023)

Armita Paveer sentenced to jail

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45735/

The Revolutionary Court of Azarshahr in Tabriz has sentenced Armita Paveer, a student activist, to twenty-two months and seventeen days of imprisonment. The court, led by Yahya Shahbazpour, issued the verdict on December 9, 2023, and communicated it to Ms. Paveer. She has been found guilty of “insulting the leadership” and sentenced to seven months and sixteen days of imprisonment. Additionally, she has been convicted of “engaging in propaganda activities against the system” and sentenced to fifteen months and one day of imprisonment. The instances of the charges against her include “publishing images on social media” and “participating in student protests at Shahid Madani University of Azerbaijan.”

Security forces arrested Armita Paveer in late summer of this year and transferred her to the women’s ward of Tabriz Prison. She remains imprisoned in this facility due to the inability to secure bail. Armita Paveer, 29 years old, is a student activist studying Cellular and Molecular Biology at Shahid Madani University of Azerbaijan. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 20, 2023)

Kurd minority

Fayeq Yousefi summoned to the police station, his house raided

https://kurdpa.net/fa/news/2023/12/65

Security forces in Saqqez summoned Fayeq Yousefi on the excuse of an “accident complaint” to Saqqez police station and then raided his house and searched the house and his car. Fayeq Yousefi is a former political prisoners and a member of a climbing group called “Ha’lou”… (Kurdpa- December 16, 2023)

Fuel Porters

Military forces shot and wounded a fuel proter in Khash County’s border regions



On December 17, 2023, security forces directly fired at a Baluch fuel porter, Ahmad Barahouei, from Rig Maledin Mirjaveh, in the border area of Rutak, located in Khash County, despite him not possessing any fuel. He sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. The security forces targeted the fuel carrier vehicle as it was returning from the Sepah fuel passage after he had unloaded his cargo without warning him. The driver was injured in the hand by a bullet, and the security forces demanded that the fuel carrier leave the area without providing any explanation or reason for the shooting. (Haalvsh- December 18, 2023)

Fuel porters die and get shot every day!

https://www.rokna.net/%D8%A8%D8%AE%D8%B4-%D8%A7%D8%AE%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D8%AC%D8%AA%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%B9%DB%8C-95/956056-%D9%81%DB%8C%D9%84%D9%85-%D8%AA%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%81%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%B3%D9%88%D8%AE%D8%AA-%D8%A8%D8%B1%DB%8C-%DA%A9%D9%87-%D9%87%D8%B1-%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%B2-%D9%85%D8%B1%DA%AF-%DA%AF%D9%84%D9%88%D9%84%D9%87-%D9%85%DB%8C-%D8%A8%DB%8C%D9%86%D8%AF-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%B3%D8%A7%D9%84%DA%AF%DB%8C-%D8%B3%D9%88%D8%AE%D8%AA-%D8%A8%D8%B1-%D8%B4%D8%AF%D9%85

In 1401 (2022-2023) the vehicles of 170 fuel porters exploded on the roads near Iranshahr and Sarbaz, resulting in the deaths of 168 of them. Among the 170 victims, 147 were married and had children. Khatham Hospital in Iranshahr has the highest rates of burn injuries, disabilities, amputations, and paralysis in the country due to the severity of the burns. All burned Fuel porters on the roads surrounding cities such as Iranshahr, Sarbaz, Qasr-e Qand, Dashtiyari, Chabahar, and Nikshahr, up to the border with Pakistan, are transferred to this hospital.

Sistan and Baluchistan province, with its abundant resources such as gold, copper, antimony, manganese, titanium, and dozens of other minerals including chromite, iron, talc, magnesite, white clay, , industrial feldspar, nickel, kaolin, silica, and construction stones… (Rokna state-run news agency- December 19, 2023)

Kolbars

Military forces shot and wounded a Kolbar in Baneh border regions

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45714/

Military forces shot and wounded a Kolbar in Baneh border regions

On December 18, 2023, a Kolbar, Omid Elhami, 24, from Saqqez County, was shot and wounded by military forces in Hangazhal border region. He was hit in the back and waist area and was transferred to a medical center. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 19, 2023)

Two Kolbars wounded by military forces in Nosud

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45712/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83117.htm

In the evening on December 18, 2023, military forces in Nosud border strip shot and wounded two Kolbars. They are identified as Arman Ahmadi and Koussar Patyam, both from Dasheh Village in Paveh County. They were hit in the thigh and arm, and were taken to a hospital in Paveh for treatment. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 19, 2023)

Baneh: Kolbar, Vafa Rasoulnezhad shot and wounded

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45738/

On December 19, 2023, military forces shot and wounded a Kolbar, Vafa Rasoulnezhad, 28, from Saqqez County, in Hangazhal border region. He was hit in the hip region and suffered a pelvic fracture. He was taken to a medical center in Tabriz for treatment. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 20, 2023)

Baneh: A Kolbar by military forces

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45761/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83215.htm

On December 20, 2023, military forces shot and wounded a Kolbar, Mohammd Vakili, from Saqqez in Hangazhal border region of Baneh. He was hit in his waist and shoulder. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 21, 2023)

Military forces shot and wounde Zaniar Saboor in Baneh

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45775/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83242.htm

On December 20, 2023, military forces in Hangazhal border region of Baneh shot and wounded Kolbar, Zaniar Saboor 23, from Bukan. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – December 22, 2023)

Ayyoub Mohammadzadeh shot and wounded by military forces

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45783/

https://kurdpa.net/fa/news/2023/12/78

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83259.htm

On December 22, 2023, military forces in Hangazhal border region of Baneh, shot and wounded Kolbar Ayyoub Mohammadzadeh, 30, from Saqqez City. They shot at a group of Kolbar leading to Mr. Mohammadzadeh’s injury. They shot at him by a shotgun. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Kurdpa, ampaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoner – December 23, 2023)

Others

Narges Mohammadi summoned to court

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-45685/

Receiving a summons, Narges Mohammadi, human rights activist and a political prisoner confined in Evin Prison, was called to branch 26 of Tehran Revolutionary Court. According to this summons recently issued by this branch, presided over by Judge Iman Afsahri and imparted to Ms. Mohammadi on December 10, 2023, she must be present at ten in the morning on December 19, 2023, at the courthouse to defend herself against the indicted charges… (Iran Human Rights Activists Agency (HRANA) – December 16, 2023)

Social-Political

The court hearing on the charges against Johan Floderus was held/ the presence of the Swedish Charge d’affaires in the court

https://www.mizanonline.ir/fa/news/4750271

https://www.hamshahrionline.ir/news/817366

The Islamic Revolutionary Court held the trial to address the charges against Johan Henrik Nils Floderus in Branch 26. The Swedish Charge d’affaires was also present in the courtroom. Another session, chaired by Judge Hojatoleslam Val-Moslemin Afshari, took place in Branch 26 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court to address the accusations against Johan Henrik Nils Floderus. Judge Afshari, referring to the reading of the indictment by the prosecutor’s representative in the first court session, stated: “Based on the indictment issued by the Tehran Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office, the surveillance by Iranian security forces, examination of your messages, emails, and monitoring of your mobile phone, your travels to multiple countries, your presence in Iranian border cities, your communications and travels to the occupied territories, and other evidence and statistics, all point to charges of subverting the security of the country and the territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic. These charges are related to your extensive and organizational collaboration and cooperation with the Zionist occupation regime.”

The defendant, denying his involvement in the charges, stated, “I do not accept the allegations brought against me. The issued indictment has a general and overall nature and does not have a direct connection to me. It mostly concerns my employers and superiors. I completed a 13-month military service. After that, I did not receive employment in the army, military forces, or any other organization related to intelligence, military, or security. Within a period of 3 to 4 years, I underwent a Persian-Dari language training course.”

In response to the prosecutor’s representative’s question about whether he maintains diplomatic relations with the European Union or the Swedish government, the defendant replied, “Yes, I am a diplomat of the European Union.”

Following the prosecutor’s representative’s inquiries and the defendant’s statements, the judge concluded the session and announced, “The date and time for the next session will be announced shortly.” (Mizan state-run news agency, Hamshahri Online state-run news website- December 20, 2023)

Two employees of Chawar Petrochemical in Ilam committed suicide

https://kurdpa.net/fa/news/2023/12/75

On December 21, 2023, two employees of Chawar Petrochemical in Ilam, Javad Norouzi and Mostafa Abbassi, hanged themselves in the campus of the company after they were dismissed from work. They were transferred to a hospital and are in critical condition. (Kurdpa- December 21, 2023)

Violence against women

A café in Tabriz sealed off tossing a mix-gender party

https://www.rouydad24.ir/fa/news/356912

SSF commander of Tabriz County, Yadollah Jahan’ara said: “After being present in the café and confirming the anti-norm actions, the SSF agents in Khosroshah District,… sealed off the place. (Rouydah 24, state-run news agency- December 17, 2023)

A guild unit sealed off in Tabriz

https://www.kampain.info/archive/83172.htm

On December 19, 2023, Hashem Sha’afi, the Deputy of Cultural and Social Affairs of the SSF in East Azerbaijan Province, announced the sealing of a construction materials company named “Gallery Saranoo” located in Tabriz due to their “violation of hijab” (improper veiling). In his statement, he said, “We received a report that Gallery Saranoo, a construction materials company, organized an architectural exhibition in Tabriz without obtaining a permit. Most of the participants, who were women, did not observe the Islamic dress code and were found to have violated hijab on the premises.” He further added, “Furthermore, they actively engaged in publishing and uploading inappropriate images on their page, which is currently being investigated and coordinated by the judiciary for legal proceedings. The Gallery was sealed off.” (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – December 20, 2023)

Central Book City sealed off

https://www.etemadonline.com/%D8%A8%D8%AE%D8%B4-%D9%81%D8%B1%D9%87%D9%86%DA%AF-%D9%87%D9%86%D8%B1-16/645379-%D9%BE%D9%84%D9%85%D8%A8-%D8%B4%D8%B9%D8%A8%D9%87-%D9%85%D8%B1%DA%A9%D8%B2%DB%8C-%D8%B4%D9%87%D8%B1-%DA%A9%D8%AA%D8%A7%D8%A8-%D8%AF%D8%B3%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%85%D8%A7%DA%A9%D9%86

The police officers sealed off the premises of Tehran Central Book City due to their non-compliance with trade regulations and instructions from the Ministry of Interior. The reason for this action is clearly their failure to adhere to trade regulations and ministry directives. However, the officers’ report specifically states that they sealed off Central Book City due to the presence of unveiled customers at the establishment. (Etemad Online state-run website- December 22, 2023)