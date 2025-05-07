OIAC Iran Human Rights Update May 5, 2025

Executions, arbitrary killings, deaths in custody, death sentences, death row political prisoners

Execution

Announced/political

The case of political prisoner Mohsen Langarneshin

Execution of Mohsen Langarneshin, prominent cybersecurity specialist, at Qezel Hesar Prison

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%d9%85%d8%ad%d8%b3%d9%86-%d9%84%d9%86%da%af%d8%b1%d9%86%d8%b4%db%8c%d9%86-%d9%85%d8%aa%d8%ae%d8%b5%d8%b5-%d8%a8%d8%b1%d8%ac%d8%b3%d8%aa%d9%87-%d8%a7%d9%85%d9%86%db%8c/

The death sentence of Mohsen Langarneshin, a 34-year-old security prisoner, was carried out at Qezel Hesar Prison in Karaj.

The Mizan news agency website, affiliated with the judiciary, confirmed the news and described his charges as “Moharebeh (waging war against God) and corruption on earth through intelligence cooperation and espionage for Israel.”

(Note: This video reveals Mohsen Langarneshin’s testimonies about torture and pressures for forced confessions. The video is in Persian.)

The death sentence of Mohsen Langarneshin, a 34-year-old security prisoner, was carried out at Qezel Hesar Prison in Karaj. The Mizan news agency website, affiliated with the judiciary, confirmed the news and described his charges as “Moharebeh (waging war against God) and corruption on earth through intelligence cooperation and espionage for Israel.”

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, Langarneshin was transferred to solitary confinement for the execution of his sentence. Prior to that, on February 15, 2025, he had been moved from Ward 4 of Evin Prison to Qezel Hesar Prison. He was arrested by Tehran’s Intelligence Department agents on July 3, 2023, and spent 43 days in solitary cells under harsh interrogations. He was later transferred to Evin Prison and spent about 20 months of his 665-day detention there. A significant portion of this time was spent in Ward 209 of Evin Prison, which is managed by the Ministry of Intelligence.

Reportedly, he was a network security specialist who had previously collaborated with Imam Hossein University. He later resigned from this position and worked in the private sector. Under severe physical and psychological torture, he was forced to make fabricated confessions in cases such as the assassination of Hassan Tehrani Moqaddam and Sayyad Khodai—accusations that were rejected by his family and lawyers.

Based solely on these pressured confessions, the Revolutionary Court, presided over by Judge Abolghasem Salavati, sentenced him to death. Three of his requests for retrial were rejected by the Supreme Court. Langarneshin’s family gathered outside Qezel Hesar Prison the night before the execution, but they remained unaware of his fate until the sentence was carried out. (Iran Human Rights Society – April 30, 2025)

Parents of death row political prisoner, Mohsen Langarneshin plea for help

Mohsen Langarneshin, a prisoner accused of “espionage and collaboration with hostile states” who had previously been sentenced to death by the Tehran Revolutionary Court, is currently being held in solitary confinement in Qezel Hesar Prison in Karaj. According to information received, the prisoner’s family visited him today. Mohsen Langarneshin’s parents, in two separate videos, expressed concern about the possible execution of their son and appealed to the public and human rights organizations for help. One of the charges against Mr. Langarneshin is alleged involvement in the assassination plan of Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, a commander of the Quds Force. He is currently being held in solitary confinement in Qezel Hesar Prison in Karaj.

A source close to the family of this death-row prisoner confirmed this, saying: “The death sentence of Mohsen was issued by Judge Abolqasem Salavati, head of Branch 15 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court. This sentence was upheld by Branch 41 of the Supreme Court. Three requests for retrial submitted by the prisoner have been rejected by the Supreme Court, the last of which was dismissed within two days of submission without any explanation or legal reasoning. Previously, Mohsen had been promised that if he stated the interrogators’ intended points on camera, he would only be sentenced to prison. As a result, the confessions were obtained under pressure and coercion.”

The source further added: “Based on the advice of the court-appointed lawyer, the prisoner’s family had so far refrained from going public in order to avoid worsening the situation and triggering the death sentence.”

Masoud Langarneshin, Mohsen’s father, in a video message stated that his son was sentenced to death without a fair trial. He emphasized that the case of Mohsen Langarneshin has many ambiguities and flaws. At the end of his statement, he appealed to the public and human rights organizations for help. The prisoner’s mother also published a video expressing concern about the execution of her son, saying that today was her last visit with him. She too, at the end of her remarks, pleaded for help from the public and human rights organizations.

According to one of Mohsen Langarneshin’s relatives “during his detention, he was pressured to give forced confessions. He was asked to say in his confession that he had brought a motorcycle to the Chubi Bridge area and had filmed there. They also claimed he was involved in the surveillance of General Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, who was assassinated in June 2022. Furthermore, he was taken to a specific location and, under duress, forced to repeat a scenario dictated by the interrogators, which was recorded on video.”

According to the same source, “He was transferred to Qezel Hesar Prison in Karaj on February 15, 2025. At that time, his official prison documents only referred to sentences of imprisonment, fines, and restitution, with no mention of a death sentence.”

Mohsen Langarneshin was arrested on July 3, 2023, by security forces. He was held for 20 months in Evin Prison, 12 of which were spent in the Ministry of Intelligence’s detention center known as Ward 209 of Evin. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – April 29, 2025)

International media

DEATH STATE Iran hangs ‘spy’ accused of helping Israel assassinate IRGC commander in brutal execution after forcing a ‘confession’ He was among those detained in the wake of the Mahsa Amini protests that rocked the country in 2022

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/34723087/iran-hangs-mohsen-langarneshin-accused-spy-israel/

IRAN has executed a political prisoner accused of spying for Israel, despite his claims of being tortured into making a false confession. Mohsen Langarneshin, 34, was hanged Wednesday at Ghezel Hesar prison near Tehran, the judiciary’s media centre confirmed. IRAN has executed a political prisoner accused of spying for Israel, despite his claims of being tortured into making a false confession.

The official IRNA news agency described him as a “senior spy” for Israel’s Mossad, claiming he helped in the 2022 assassination of Revolutionary Guard Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei. Langarneshin had repeatedly denied the charges, insisting he was forced into confessing under duress.

“In the interrogations, they put me under so much pressure,” he said in a voice message from prison. “They said they would arrest every member of my family and keep them until I no longer recognise them.”

He also revealed he was threatened with “severe torture unless he confessed” and later admitted – under pressure – to buying a motorbike with a camera and transporting explosives, allegations he insisted were fabricated. Arrested on July 3, 2023, by security forces in Tehran, Langarneshin was initially held in a Ministry of Intelligence safehouse.

He had been among those detained in the wake of the Mahsa Amini protests that rocked the country in 2022. Tehran’s Revolutionary Court sentenced him to death on charges of “espionage for Israel,” citing a case built by the Ministry of Intelligence… (The Sun- April 30, 2025)

Regime’s media

Senior Mossad spy hanged; operational and technical supporter of the assassination of martyr Sayyad Khodai received his punishment

https://www.mizanonline.ir/fa/news/4833262/

Mizan News Agency – Judiciary Media Center – An individual who had been arrested and prosecuted on charges of Moharebeh and corruption on earth through intelligence cooperation and espionage for the Zionist regime, was hanged this morning after the completion of the full criminal procedure and the confirmation and final approval of his sentence by the Supreme Court.

Mohsen Langarneshin was recruited by the intelligence service of the Zionist regime in October 2020 and, after undergoing various training courses, carried out his first mission for Mossad in December 2020.

Over two years of espionage and close operational cooperation with senior officers of the Zionist regime and their operative agents inside the country, he undertook significant actions, including supporting terrorist operations and being present at the scene of the assassination of martyr Sayyad Khodai in Tehran… (Mizan state-run news agency – April 30, 2025)

Announced/non- political

Execution of two young prisoners in Dezful Prison

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%db%b2%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%ac%d9%88%d8%a7%d9%86-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86-%d8%af%d8%b2%d9%81%d9%88%d9%84/

At dawn today, Thursday (May 1, 2025), two young men were executed in Dezful Prison. The names of these two prisoners were Karim Farokhvand and Mahmoud Ostād Mamzā’i. Reportedly, they were under 18 years old at the time of the crime and thus considered juvenile offenders. The charge against them was Moharebeh (enmity against God) through armed robbery.

Previously, the plaintiffs in their case had announced their consent, and on Tuesday, a large number of people had gathered in front of the Dezful Governor’s Office, demanding the halt of their execution. (Iran Human Rights Society – May 1, 2025)

Update

Two prisoners executed in Dezful Prison

https://www.hra-news.org/2025/hranews/a-54529/

Today, the death sentences of two prisoners who had previously been sentenced to death in a joint case on the charge of Moharebeh through armed robbery were carried out in Dezful Prison. The execution of two prisoners took place today, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Dezful Prison.

HRANA identified the prisoners as Karim Farokhvand and Mahmoud Ostād Mamzā’i, both from Dezful. According to information received, the two were arrested around 10 years ago in Dezful and later sentenced to death in a joint case by the Revolutionary Court of the city for Moharebeh through armed robbery. As of the time of this report, the execution of these two prisoners has not been officially announced by prison authorities or other responsible institutions.

(Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 1, 2025)

Update on executions in Dezful

Execution of Karim Farkhond and Mahmoud Ostād-Mamzā’i in Dezful

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/7514/

The death sentence of two individuals, possibly juvenile offenders, named Karim Farkhond and Mahmoud Ostād-Mamzā’i—who had been sentenced to death on charges of “Moharebeh” through armed robbery—was carried out in Dezful Prison.

“Following the transfer of these two prisoners for execution, a group of citizens opposed to the death penalty, as well as their friends and relatives, held a gathering in front of Dezful Prison. As a result, one of the demonstrators, named Azim Farkhond, was shot and killed by the police special unit. Several others were injured and some were arrested.”

According to Mizan News Agency, a website close to the judiciary, on the morning of Thursday, May 1, 2025 (11 Ordibehesht 1404), the death sentence of two prisoners charged with “Moharebeh” through armed robbery was carried out in Dezful (Fajr) Prison.

Iran Human Rights has identified the two prisoners as Karim Farkhond and Mahmoud Ostād-Mamzā’i. According to a well-informed source: “Both Karim Farkhond and Mahmoud Ostād-Mamzā’i were under 18 years of age at the time of their arrest. They were arrested in a joint case ten years ago on charges of armed robbery and were sentenced to death.”

As of the time of this report, Iran Human Rights has not been able to view identity documents confirming that these two prisoners were juvenile offenders. Efforts to verify their exact age at the time of the alleged crime are ongoing.

The source added: “These two prisoners were transferred to solitary confinement on Tuesday, April 29, for the implementation of the death sentence. Following their transfer, a group of citizens opposed to the death penalty, along with friends and relatives, held a gathering in front of Dezful Prison. Eventually, one of the demonstrators, named Azim Farkhond, was shot and killed by the police special unit. Several people were injured, and some were arrested.”

Karim Farkhond and Mahmoud Ostād-Mamzā’i were executed even though, according to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the death penalty can only be applied to “the most serious crimes.” Armed robbery without resulting in murder does not fall under this definition. The Islamic Republic, despite being a signatory to the ICCPR, continues to blatantly violate its international obligations under Article 6 of the Covenant. (Iran Human Rights – May 2, 2025)

Note: Image from right to left – Mahmoud Ostād-Mamzā’i, Karim Farkhond, Azim Farkhond

Regime’s media

Two armed robbers executed in Dezful

https://www.mizanonline.ir/fa/news/4833519/

https://irna.ir/xjTtp2

Mehdi Āmādeh, the Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor of Dezful County, referring to the execution of two armed robbers who had committed armed robberies, said: “These individuals pointed guns at people and, in addition to injuring them, stole cars and other property…”

The Prosecutor of Dezful added:

“In accordance with legal obligations for carrying out final verdicts, and after completing procedural steps and obtaining the necessary authorization, and based on the emphasis of the Head of the Judiciary and the Chief Justice of Khuzestan Province on speeding up the enforcement of final rulings, the execution of the convicts was carried out at dawn on Thursday, May 1, 2025 (11 Ordibehesht 1404), at Dezful Prison.”

(Mizan state-run news agency, IRNA official news agency – May 1, 2025)

Unannounced

Execution of Nezam Sadeqi in Zanjan

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/7500/

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%db%b4%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%d9%87%d8%a7%db%8c-%d9%86%db%8c%d8%b4%d8%a7%d8%a8%d9%88%d8%b1%d8%8c-%d9%86/

On the morning of Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the execution of a man was carried out in Zanjan Central Prison. The identity of this prisoner, who had been sentenced to death on charges related to “narcotics,” has been established as Nezam Sadeqi, approximately 40 years old. According to a knowledgeable source: “Nezam Sadeqi was from Zanjan and had been arrested three years ago on charges of drug trafficking and sentenced to death. He was the father of two children and had been a bus driver before his arrest.”…

(Iran Human Rights Organization, Iran Human Rights Society – April 27, 2025)

Secret execution of a prisoner in Qazvin Prison in Esfand 1403 (February-March 2025)

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%db%b4%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%d9%87%d8%a7%db%8c-%d9%86%db%8c%d8%b4%d8%a7%d8%a8%d9%88%d8%b1%d8%8c-%d9%86/

https://www.hra-news.org/2025/hranews/a-54469/

On the morning of Saturday, March 1, 2025, a prisoner named Alireza Ahmadpoor was executed in Qazvin Prison. He was 45 years old and a resident of Rasht. He had previously been arrested on charges related to narcotics and sentenced to death. (Iran Human Rights Society, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – April 27, 2025)

Execution of at least three Baluch prisoners in Dastgerd Prison, Isfahan

https://haalvsh.org/2025/04/28/%d8%a7%d8%ac%d8%b1%d8%a7%db%8c-%d8%a7%d8%ad%da%a9%d8%a7%d9%85-%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%d8%af%d8%b3%d8%aa%da%a9%d9%85-%d8%b3%d9%87-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%a8%d9%84%d9%88%da%86-2/

At dawn on Monday, April 28, 2025, the death sentences of three Baluch prisoners who had previously been convicted on drug-related charges were carried out in Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan.

According to Haalvsh, the identities of the three executed Baluch prisoners have been verified as: Rouhollah Palangi, 36, son of Gol Mohammad, a resident of Rigan and father of two; Mohammad Toutazehi (Hanif), 26, son of Abdolraouf, from the village of Allahabad Minouei in the suburbs of Zahedan; and Abdolrashid Barahouei (Anshini), 41, son of Anoushiravan, a resident of the Karimabad district of Zahedan and father of one.

Sources stated: “Rouhollah, who was arrested five years ago in Isfahan and sentenced to death, had been transferred to solitary confinement on Saturday.” They had previously reported: “Mohammad and Abdolrashid were arrested in October 2019 in a joint case in Ardestan County, Isfahan Province, on drug-related charges and were sentenced to death by the court.”

All three prisoners had their final 10-minute visit with their families the day before the executions. It is worth noting that from the early morning of Farvardin 19 (April 8) to Ordibehesht 8 (April 28) of this year, at least 28 Baluch prisoners — including four political and prisoners of conscience— have been executed in various prisons across the country, including Vakilabad (Mashhad), Shahrood, Iranshahr, Zahedan, Bandar Abbass, Kerman, Yazd, Qezel Hesar, and Isfahan.

(Haalvsh, Campaign for the Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – April 28, 2025)

Update

With the execution of a woman, the number of executions in Dastgerd Prison, Isfahan, rises to four

https://www.hra-news.org/2025/hranews/a-54482/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/97725.htm

With the identity of a female prisoner who was executed in Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan confirmed, the number of executions today at this prison has risen to four. At dawn on Monday, April 28, 2025, four prisoners were executed in Dastgerd Prison, Isfahan. In addition to the executions of Mohammad Toutazehi, Abdolrashid Barahouei, and Rouhollah Palangi, the sentence of a female prisoner identified as Marjan Sabzi, a native of Lorestan, was also carried out.

Ms. Sabzi had previously been arrested on drug-related charges. She was later sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court on the same charge. As of the time of this report, the executions have not been officially announced by prison authorities or relevant institutions.

(Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Campaign for the Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – April 28, 2025)

Update

Execution of six prisoners, including a woman, three Baluch citizens, and one Arab in Isfahan

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/7504/

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%db%b6%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%a7%d8%b2-%d8%ac%d9%85%d9%84%d9%87-%db%8c%da%a9-%d8%b2%d9%86-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86-%d8%a7%d8%b5%d9%81/

On the morning of Monday, April 28, 2025, the death sentences of a woman and five men — including three Baluch citizens and one Arab from Dezful — were carried out in Isfahan Central Prison. The identities of the six prisoners, who had been sentenced to death on drug-related charges, have been confirmed as Ms. Marjan Sabzi; Rouhollah Palangi, 35; Mohammad Toutazehi (Hanif), 26; Abdolrashid Barahouei (Anshini), 40; Reza Khaledi; and Nasser Feyzi, 28.

A knowledgeable source told Iran Human Rights about the execution of these six prisoners: “Rouhollah Palangi was from Rigan and had been arrested five years ago on drug charges and sentenced to death. Mohammad Toutazehi and Abdolrashid Barahouei were both from Zahedan and were arrested seven years ago in a joint case on drug-related charges and sentenced to death. Reza Khaledi was an Arab citizen from Dezful who had been arrested four years ago on drug charges and sentenced to death.”

The source added: “Marjan Sabzi was from Khorramabad and had been arrested five years ago on drug-related charges and sentenced to death. Nasser Feyzi was from Rasht and had been arrested four years ago on drug charges and sentenced to death.” As of the time this report was prepared, the execution of these six prisoners has not been announced by domestic Iranian media or official sources.

(Iran Human Rights, Iran Human Rights Society – April 28, 2025)

Note: From right to left: Rouhollah Palangi, Mohammad Toutazehi (Hanif) and Adbolrashid Barahouei (Anshini)

Saeed Amirizadeh executed in Sabzevar

https://www.iranhr.net/fa/articles/7505/

https://www.kampain.info/archive/97735.htm

On the morning of Tuesday, April 15, 2025, the death sentence of a man was carried out in Sabzevar Prison. The identity of the prisoner, who had been sentenced to Qesas for the charge of “premeditated murder,” has been confirmed as Saeed Amirizadeh, 34.

According to a source familiar with the case: “Saeed Amirizadeh was a native of Sabzevar and had been arrested three years ago on a charge of murder during a personal dispute over debt, and was sentenced to Qesas. Saeed’s family owned a house and were willing to give it to the victim’s family in exchange for their son’s life, but the victim’s family refused to grant forgiveness and the sentence was carried out.”

As of the time of this report, the execution of this prisoner has not been announced by domestic media outlets or official sources in Iran. (Iran Human Rights Organization, Campaign for the Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners – April 29, 2025)

Abolfazl Kianpoor executed in Ahvaz

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/7508/

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%db%8c%da%a9-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86-%d8%b3%d9%be%db%8c%d8%af%d8%a7%d8%b1-%d8%a7%d9%87%d9%88%d8%a7%d8%b2-4/

https://www.hra-news.org/2025/hranews/a-54498/

On the morning of Monday, April 28, the death sentence of a man was carried out in Sepidar Prison in Ahvaz. The identity of this prisoner, who had been sentenced to Qesas for the charge of “premeditated murder,” has been confirmed as Abolfazl Kianpoor.

A source familiar with the case told Iran Human Rights Organization: “Abolfazl Kianpoor was from Masjed Soleyman and had been arrested three years ago on murder charges and sentenced to Qesas.” As of the time of this report, the execution of this prisoner has not been announced by Iranian domestic media or official sources. (Iran Human Rights Organization, Iran Human Rights Society, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – April 29, 2025)

Supplementary report

The number of those executed in Qezel Hesar Prison rises to four

https://www.hra-news.org/2025/hranews/a-54512/

At dawn on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at least four prisoners were executed in Qezel Hesar Prison in Karaj.

In addition to the execution of Mohsen Langarneshin, a prisoner accused of “espionage and collaboration with hostile states,” the death sentences of three other inmates were also carried out in this prison. One of them, previously sentenced to death on drug-related charges, has been identified as Asghar Vatanparast. Simultaneously, two other prisoners were hanged on murder charges. Further details, including the identities of the two other executed individuals, are still under investigation by HRANA.

On April 27, HRANA had reported the transfer of 11 prisoners to solitary confinement in the same prison in preparation for execution. As of the time of this report, the execution of these three inmates has not been officially announced by prison officials or relevant authorities. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – April 30, 2025)

Supplementary

Execution of four prisoners in Qezel Hesar Prison, Karaj

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%d8%af%d8%b3%d8%aa%da%a9%d9%85-%db%b1%db%b2%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%d9%87%d8%a7%db%8c-%d9%82%d8%b2%d9%84/

At dawn on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, four prisoners were executed in Qezel Hesar Prison in Karaj. The names of the two of them are Asghar Vatanparast and Hamid Fazeli.

Asghar Vatanparast, a resident of Shiraz, had been arrested in 2018 on drug-related charges and sentenced to death. Hamid Fazeli, a resident of Tehran, was arrested four years ago on murder charges and also sentenced to death. The identity of another executed prisoner remains unknown, though it is reported that this individual had also been convicted of murder. The execution of Mohsen Langarneshin had previously been reported by the Iran Human Rights Society. (Iran Human Rights Society – April 30, 2025)

Supplementary

Execution in Qezel Hesar

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2025/04/article-195

On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in addition to the execution of political prisoner Mohsen Langarneshin, a resident of Nowshahr, at least three other inmates were executed in Qezel Hesar Prison in Karaj.

Hengaw has learned that the death sentence of Asghar Vatanparast, an ethnic Turk from Tabriz who had been detained seven years ago on drug-related charges, was carried out simultaneously with those of Hamid Fazeli, a resident of Tehran who had been arrested four years ago, and Emad Ahmadi, 27, a Kurdish citizen from Kermanshah (Kermashan) and resident of Tehran, who had been detained three years ago on charges of “premeditated murder.” (Hengaw – April 30, 2025)

Supplementary – Executions in Qezel Hesar

Identity of one executed prisoner confirmed, total number rises

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%db%b2%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%d9%87%d8%a7%db%8c-%d8%b3%d9%be%db%8c%d8%af%d8%a7%d8%b1-%d8%a7%d9%87%d9%88-2/

At dawn on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, an Afghan national was executed in Qezel Hesar Prison in Karaj. His identity remains unknown, but his charge was reported to be rape. This brings the number of executions carried out in Qezel Hesar Prison on Wednesday, April 30, to five. One of the executed prisoners whose identity had not previously been confirmed was later identified as Emād Ahmadi. He was 27 years old and had been arrested and sentenced to death on charges of murder. (Iran Human Rights Society – May 1, 2025)

Images of at least three executed Baluch prisoners, including two brothers, in Vakilabad Prison, Mashhad

https://haalvsh.org/2025/04/30/%d8%aa%d8%b5%d8%a7%d9%88%db%8c%d8%b1%db%8c-%d8%a7%d8%b2-%d8%af%d8%b3%d8%aa%da%a9%d9%85-%db%b3-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%a8%d9%84%d9%88%da%86-%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85/

https://www.hra-news.org/2025/hranews/a-54513/

At dawn on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, the death sentences of at least three Baluch prisoners, previously convicted on drug-related charges, were carried out in Vakilabad Prison, Mashhad.

The identities of the three executed Baluch prisoners are as follows:

Haji Abdolghaffār Barahouei (Lojehei), approximately 47 years old, father of nine Parviz Dastkaleh (Nooreddin Lojehei), approximately 40 years old, father of three — both brothers and sons of Haji Mohammad from Zahedan Abdolsamad Gorgij (Rigi), son of Mulla Babadin, 39 years old, father of five, from Bāzār-e Moshtarak, Zahedan

According to sources, “Haji Abdolghaffār and Parviz were arrested in a joint case in Mashhad in 2021 on drug charges, while Abdolsamad was arrested in Tabas in 2023 on similar charges and sentenced to death.” Sources added, “Haji Abdolghaffār was a respected elder of the Lojehei tribe and a local philanthropist who had helped many youths gain employment and get married.”

According to Haalvsh the number of prisoners executed in Vakilabad Prison this morning may be higher. (Haalvsh, Human Rights Activists News Agency – April 30, 2025)

Update

Number of executed prisoners in Vakilabad Prison rises to six

https://www.hra-news.org/2025/hranews/a-54522/

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%d8%af%d8%b3%d8%aa%da%a9%d9%85-%db%b1%db%b2%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%d9%87%d8%a7%db%8c-%d9%82%d8%b2%d9%84/



From right to left: Javid Galeh Bacheh, Parviz Dastkaleh, Abdolsamad Gorgij, Abdolghaffār Lojehei

At dawn on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, with the execution of three additional prisoners in Vakilabad Prison, Mashhad, the total number of executions carried out at this facility on the same day rose to six. In addition to the execution of Abdolghaffār Barahouei (Lojehei), Parviz Dastkaleh (Nooroddin Lojehei), and Abdolsamad Gorgij (Rigi), three more prisoners were hanged. The identities of two of them, Mehdi Azizi from Mashhad and Javid Galeh Bacheh, have been confirmed.

All six prisoners had previously received death sentences from Revolutionary Courts on drug-related charges. As of the time of this report, prison officials and responsible authorities have not publicly confirmed the executions. (Human Rights Activists News Agency, Iran Human Rights Society – April 30, 2025)

Note 1: The Iran Human Rights Society clarified that Javid Galeh Bacheh, 34, son of Mohammad Naeem, single, was from Deh Doost Mohammad and a resident of Zahedan. He had been sentenced to death on drug-related charges.

Note 2: The photos mentioned come from the report by the Iran Human Rights Society.

Two prisoners executed in Sepidar Prison, Ahvaz

On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, two prisoners were executed in Sepidar Prison, Ahvaz. The identity of one of the executed prisoners, Mohammadnabi Zirkari, has been confirmed. Mr. Zirkari and another unnamed prisoner were previously arrested in separate cases on drug-related charges and sentenced to death by Revolutionary Courts.

As of the time of this report, prison officials and relevant authorities have not publicly confirmed these executions. (Human Rights Activists News Agency, Iran Human Rights Society – April 30, 2025)

Note: The image is from IranHRS

Supplementary – Executions in Ahvaz

Ali Kaabi and Mohammadnabi Zirkari executed

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/7513/

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%db%b2%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%d9%87%d8%a7%db%8c-%d8%b3%d9%be%db%8c%d8%af%d8%a7%d8%b1-%d8%a7%d9%87%d9%88-2/

On the morning of Monday, April 28, the death sentence of a man was carried out in Sepidar Prison of Ahvaz. The identity of this prisoner, who had been sentenced to Qesas (retribution-in-kind) for the charge of “premeditated murder,” was confirmed as Ali Kaabi, 25.

Additionally, on the morning of Wednesday, April 30, the execution of a Baluch man in the same prison was carried out. His identity was confirmed as Mohammadnabi Zirkari, 53, who had been sentenced to death on drug-related charges.

According to a knowledgeable source: “Ali Kaabi was from Shushtar and had been arrested four years ago for murder and sentenced to Qesas. Mohammadnabi Zirkari, a Baluch citizen from Mirjaveh, had been arrested in Ahvaz eight years ago on drug charges and sentenced to death. He was the father of seven children.”

As of the time of this report, the execution of these two prisoners has not been announced by Iranian domestic media or official sources. (Iran Human Rights Organization, Iran Human Rights Society – May 1, 2025)

Execution of a prisoner in Sepidar Prison of Ahvaz

At dawn on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, a prisoner named Mohammad Salāmāt was executed in Sepidar Prison of Ahvaz. He had previously been arrested on charges of murder and sentenced to death. (Iran Human Rights Society – May 1, 2025)

Execution of a prisoner in Qom Prison

At dawn on Sunday, April 20, 2025 (31 Farvardin 1404), a prisoner named Abolfazl Shahsavari was executed in Qom Prison. He had previously been arrested on drug-related charges and sentenced to death.

(Iran Human Rights Society, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 2, 2025)

Death sentence of a female prisoner carried out

https://www.hra-news.org/2025/hranews/a-54556/

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2025/05/article-17

The death sentence of a female prisoner named Sāghar, who had previously been sentenced to death in a joint case with a man named “Mehrdād” for murder, was carried out in Qezel Hesar Prison in Karaj.

According to a report received by Hengaw Human Rights Organization, at dawn on Thursday, May 1, 2025 (11 Ordibehesht 1404), the execution of Sāghar, a resident of Kamālshahr, Karaj, was carried out in Qezel Hesar Prison. Meanwhile, the male co-defendant in her case was spared execution after obtaining consent from the victim’s family and paying diya (blood money). (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Hengaw – May 2, 2025)

Execution of a prisoner in Khorramabad Prison

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%db%b2%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%d9%87%d8%a7%db%8c-%d9%82%d9%85-%d9%88-%d8%ae%d8%b1%d9%85%d8%a2/

At dawn on Thursday, May 1, 2025 (11 Ordibehesht 1404), a prisoner named Hossein Shirāvand was executed in Khorramabad Prison. Hossein Shirāvand, son of Seyd-Hādi, single, 28 years old, and from Khorramabad, had been arrested two years ago on murder charges and was sentenced to death. (Iran Human Rights Society – May 2, 2025)

Update

Two prisoners executed in Khorramabad Prison

https://www.hra-news.org/2025/hranews/a-54559/

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%db%b3%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%a7%d8%b2-%d8%ac%d9%85%d9%84%d9%87-%db%8c%da%a9-%d8%b2%d9%86-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%d9%87-3/

At dawn on Thursday, May 1, 2025 (11 Ordibehesht 1404), the death sentence of two prisoners previously convicted of murder was carried out in Khorramabad Prison. HRANA has identified the two prisoners as Hossein Shirāvand and Ahmad Derikvand.

According to information received, the two prisoners had been arrested on murder charges and were later sentenced to death by the judiciary. As of the time of this report, the execution of these prisoners has not been officially announced by prison officials or responsible authorities. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 2, 2025) (Iran Human Rights Society- May 3, 2025)

Houshang Abbassi executed in Tabriz

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/7515/

https://www.hra-news.org/2025/hranews/a-54563/

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%db%b3%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%a7%d8%b2-%d8%ac%d9%85%d9%84%d9%87-%db%8c%da%a9-%d8%b2%d9%86-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%d9%87-3/

On the morning of Wednesday, April 30, the death sentence of a man was carried out in Tabriz Central Prison. The identity of this prisoner, who had been sentenced to death on drug-related charges, has been confirmed as Houshang Abbassi, 31.

According to a source informed: “Houshang Abbassi was from Tabriz and had been arrested four years ago on drug-related charges and sentenced to death. He was a tailor before his imprisonment.”

As of the time of this report, the execution of this prisoner has not been announced by domestic Iranian media or official sources.

(Iran Human Rights Organization, Iran Human Rights Society, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 3, 2025)

Report

At least 48 prisoners executed in Iran since the beginning of Ordibehesht 1404

https://fa.iran-hrm.com/%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%d8%af%d8%b3%d8%aa%da%a9%d9%85-%db%b4%db%b8-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%a7%db%8c%d8%b1%d8%a7%d9%86-%d8%a7%d8%b2-%d8%a7%d8%a8%d8%aa/

Since the beginning of Ordibehesht 1404 (April 21, 2025), at least 48 prisoners have been executed in various prisons across Iran. This means, on average, more than four prisoners are executed daily equivalent to one execution every six hours.

(Iran Human Rights Monitor – May 2, 2025)

Extrajudicial killings

Kermanshah: Prisoner dies committing suicide in protest against denial of furlough

https://kurdistanhumanrights.org/fa/news-fa/prisoners-fa/2025/04/28/p42702

A prisoner from Kuhdasht, Lorestan Province, named Hamed Geravand, ended his life by committing suicide by taking pills in protest of being denied furlough at Qeymas Mahidasht Prison in Kermanshah.

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, after meeting with a judiciary representative of Kermanshah named “Eyni” regarding his renewed furlough request, he was reportedly insulted and disrespected by this official. In protest of this mistreatment and the halt in processing his furlough request, he took dozens of pills and ended his life.

His body was transferred to Kermanshah Forensic Medicine and subsequently handed over to his family.

Hamed Geravand, 34, a native of “Sar-Tarhan” in Kuhdasht, was arrested in Tehran several years ago on charges related to “drug offenses” and sentenced to 26 years in prison. The sentence was later reduced to 13 years by the Supreme Court, and he was transferred to Qeymas Mahidasht Prison in Kermanshah upon request. Although he had been granted furlough several times, the authorities had recently and inexplicably stopped approving his leave. (Kurdistan Human Rights Network – April 28, 2025)

Protest by Karim Qalandarpoor’s mother in front of the Appeals Court and Bāgh-e Ferdows in Kermanshah

https://iranhrs.org/%da%a9%d8%b1%db%8c%d9%85-%d9%82%d9%84%d9%86%d8%af%d8%b1%d9%be%d9%88%d8%b1-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d9%85%d9%82%d8%a7%d8%a8%d9%84-%d8%af%d8%a7%d8%af%da%af%d8%a7%d9%87-%d8%aa%d8%ac%d8%af%db%8c%d8%af/

The mother of Karim Qalandarpoor, a prisoner who was killed in Kermanshah, staged a protest by holding a placard in front of the Revolutionary Court of Kermanshah, expressing her objection to her son’s killing and the court process. Today, she also appeared with a placard in front of the Appeals Court of Kermanshah Province and at her son’s grave. The placard, which featured a photo of her murdered son, read:

No to bribery and favoritism

No to unjust verdicts

No to prison, no to torture

No to execution

I am seeking justice for the unjustly spilled blood of my son



Protest by Karim Qalandarpour’s mother at her son’s grave

Protest by Karim Qalandarpour’s mother in front of the Kermanshah Appeals Court

Previously, Karim Qalandarpour’s mother had also held a protest in front of Dizelabad Prison in Kermanshah.

Beginning of the case: A minor dispute with grave consequences

Karim Qalandarpoor, a young man who worked at a luxury car accessories shop, became entangled in a complex and suspicious legal case due to a minor altercation with a neighboring shopkeeper named Hamed Abbassabadi. According to his family, footage from the shop’s surveillance cameras shows that during the altercation, the other party attacked with a cold weapon while Karim defended himself with bare hands.

Accusations, case fabrication, and administrative corruption

Karim Qalandarpoor’s family stated that Hamed Abbassabadi used his influence within the judiciary and paid bribes to the officers and judge handling the case, resulting in a harsh sentence for Karim. Reports indicate that officers from the morality police fabricated false reports and accused Karim of charges like “brandishing firearms and knives.” Despite video evidence of his innocence, the judge ignored it and sentenced him to 23 months in prison.

Re-arrest and suspicious death

On January 17, 2024, security forces re-arrested Karim Qalandarpoor. After this, his contact with his family was cut off. According to those close to him, prison authorities initially told the family that his hand had been burned, and he had been taken to the hospital. However, at the hospital, they were faced with a semi-conscious body in a coma, bearing clear signs of severe beating, burns, fractures, and strangulation. The initial forensic report attributed the cause of his critical condition to internal bleeding caused by heavy blows to the head.

Death and cover-up

After 28 days in the hospital, Karim passed away at the end of 2024. Although his family still held hope, life support devices were disconnected based on a prison decision. The family claims this action was taken without their knowledge or consent. Doctors stated that the order came from prison authorities.

Blocked path to justice; lack of answers and transparency

More than a year later, the Qalandarpoor family continues to seek the truth. According to the family’s lawyer, multiple requests to review prison surveillance footage and receive official reports have gone unanswered. Authorities, following the prison director’s orders, have refused to cooperate. Testimonies from various sources and fellow inmates confirm that Karim had a peaceful and respectful demeanor in prison.

Human impact of Karim Qalandarpour’s suspicious death

This young man’s death has had a devastating psychological impact on his family. His sister, engineer Atefeh Qalandarpoor, who was very attached to her brother, committed suicide 17 days after his brain death was announced. The mother has attempted suicide multiple times as well. (Iran Human Rights Society – April 29, 2025)