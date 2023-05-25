OIAC Iran Human Rights Update

May 22, 2023

Execution

73 executions in 22 days/ six women on death row

https://iranhrs.org/%d9%87%d9%81%d8%aa%d8%a7%d8%af-%d9%88-%d8%b3%d9%87-%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%db%b1%db%b8-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%a7%d9%86%d8%aa%d8%b8%d8%a7%d8%b1/

During the last 22 days, at least 73 people were executed in Islamic Republic’s prisons. Also, the news indicates that 18 prisoners, including 6 women, are awaiting to be executed in a short time in Isfahan prisons. 18 prisoners in Dastgerd and Dolat Abad prisons in Isfahan have been notified that their death sentences will be executed in the coming days. Two female prisoners in Isfahan’s Dastgerd Prison and four other female prisoners in Dolatabad Women’s Prison in Isfahan are among these 18. One of these prisoners, Samira Abbasi, is a child-wife who was arrested and sentenced to death for murdering her husband. Since the beginning of the month of Ordibehesth (April 21, 2023), the judiciary accelerated the executions. In this month, not being over yet, at least 73 people were executed. Of these 73 prisoners, two were women, one was a political prisoner, and two were prisoners of conscience. (Iran Human Rights Society- May 13, 2023)

Six inmates executed in Kerman Prison

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41111/

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%d8%a7%d8%ac%d8%b1%d8%a7%db%8c-%d8%ad%da%a9%d9%85-%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%d8%af%d8%b3%d8%aa%da%a9%d9%85-%d8%af%d9%88-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86-%da%a9%d8%b1%d9%85%d8%a7%d9%86

On Saturday, May 12, 2023, six prisoners were executed in Kerman prison. The identity of two of these prisoners, Kambiz Davarpanah and Amrollah (Shamal) Adish, both from Dehdasht, have been confirmed. They were sentenced to death due to drug-related charges. The body of Mr. Davarpanah, who was arrested about five years ago and sentenced to death by a judicial authority, has not been handed over to his family after the execution. Thus far, the execution of these prisoners has not been announced by the media inside Iran or Official sources. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Hengaw – May 14, 2023).

Two inmates executed in Sanandaj Central Prison

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%A7%D8%AC%D8%B1%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%85-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%85-%D8%AF%D9%88-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86-%D9%85%D8%B1%DA%A9%D8%B2%DB%8C-%D8%B3%D9%86%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%AC

At dawn on Sunday, May 14, 2023, the death sentence of two prisoners named Saeed Arjamandi, 22 years old, from Khorramabad and resident of Sanandaj, and Kiyomarth Menbari, from Kamiyaran, was carried out in Sanandaj Central Prison. They were sentenced to death by the judiciary of the Islamic Republic. The news of the execution of these two prisoners has not been announced in the government media, including the media affiliated with the judiciary. (Hengaw- May 14, 2023).

Inmate executed in Lakan Prison, Rasht

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%A7%D8%AC%D8%B1%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%85-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%85-%DB%8C%DA%A9-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86-%D9%84%D8%A7%DA%A9%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%B1%D8%B4%D8%AA

At dawn on Thursday, May 11, 2023, an elderly prisoner named Hossein Shabanzadeh was executed in Lakan prison in Rasht. This prisoner was previously arrested on the charge of murder and sentenced to death by the judicial system of the Islamic Republic. The news of Hossein Shabanzadeh’s execution was not announced until the publication of this news in government media and media related to the judiciary. (Hengaw- May 15, 2023)

An inmate executed in Freydunkenar Prison

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41132/

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/5912/

At dawn today, Monday, May 25, 2023, a prisoner who was previously sentenced to death for the charge of “murder” was executed in Freydunkenar prison. Alireza Barkhor, the general and revolutionary prosecutor of Freydunkenar, said in this regard: “The death sentence of this inmate accused of “intentional murder” of his wife and child, following the request of his parents, was executed this morning in Faridunknar city, following the request of their next of kin.” (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Iran Human Rights Organization- May 15, 2023)

At least one Baluch executed in Bandar Abbas prison

https://haalvsh.org/2023/05/15/13170/

At dawn today, May 15, 2023, the death sentence of at least one Baluch prisoner has been carried out in Bandar Abbas prison due to drug-related charges. The identity of the Baluch prisoner “Abdol Rahman Mosazehi”, 37 years old, the son of Khodarahm, married, having 2 young children, a resident of Zahedan, has been confirmed. Abdol Rahman was arrested in Bandar Abbas in 2018 on charges related to narcotics and was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court of this city. He has denied the accusations against him many times in court. (Hal Vash- 25 May 1402)

Five inmates executed in Minab and Bandar Abbas prisons

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41131/

On Monday, May 15, 2023, five prisoners were executed in Minab and Bandar Abbas prisons. Mojtaba Qahrmani, the Chief Justice of Hormozgan, announced the news without mentioning the identity of these prisoners: “These convicts, who were all accused of narcotics, were sentenced to death by gallows after the legal procedures, and Confirmation of the verdicts by a branch of the Supreme Court. The aforementioned were executed this morning (May 15, 2023) in Bandar Abbas and Minab prisons.” (Human Rights Activists News Agency (Harana) – 25 April 1402)

Two inmates executed in Khorramabad prison

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%A7%D8%AC%D8%B1%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%85-%D8%AF%D9%88-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%AE%D8%B1%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%AF-%D9%88-%D8%AA%D8%B9%D9%84%DB%8C%D9%82-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%85-%DB%8C%DA%A9-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C-%D8%AF%DB%8C%DA%AF%D8%B1

At 6:30 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, the death sentence of Mohammad Piedar and Peyman Akbari Birgani, both from Shushtar, Khuzestan province, was executed in the Khorramabad Central Prison. At the same time, the death sentence of Firooz Yarinejad Gravand, from Koohdasht, Lorestan province, has been suspended for an indefinite period. These three prisoners were previously arrested on drug-related charges and sentenced to death by the Islamic Republic Judiciary. The news of the execution of Mohammad Piedar and Peyman Akbari Birgani has not been announced thus far in state media and media affiliated with the judiciary. (Hengaw- May 15, 2023)

Three inmates executed in Rasht and Zahjan

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41141/

During the past few days, three prisoners who were previously sentenced to death due to charges related to drugs and murder, were executed in Zanjan and Lakan prisons in Rasht. At dawn on Thursday, May 11, 2023, a prisoner was executed on the charge of intentional murder in Rasht’s Lakan prison. His identity was reported as Hossein Shabanzadeh, sixty years old.

In addition to this, at dawn on Saturday May 16, the sentences of two prisoners who were previously sentenced to death for drug-related charges were executed in Zanjan prison. The identities of these executed prisoners are Asghar Samii and Tahmasb Kavousi, from Hashtroud.

These two prisoners were arrested by the security forces about three years ago and then sentenced to death. Thus far, the execution of these prisoners has not been announced by the Iranian media or official sources. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 15, 2023)

The number of Baluch inmates executed in Bandar Abbas Prison reaches at least 2

https://haalvsh.org/2023/05/15/13174/

At dawn on May 15, 2023, the death sentence of at least one other Baluch prisoner was executed in Bandar Abbas prison due to drug-related charges. He is identified as Jalal Rigi (Barahouie); he was married, had four children and lived in Tahlub Bakhshrig Malek village of Mirjaveh. Jalal was arrested in Bandar Abbas in 2018 on drug related charges and was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court of this city. (Haalvsh- May 16, 2023)

Four inmates, including an Afghan executed in Khorramabad

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/5919/

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%d8%a7%d8%ac%d8%b1%d8%a7%db%8c-%d8%ad%da%a9%d9%85-%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%d8%af%d8%b3%d8%aa%da%a9%d9%85-%d8%b3%d9%87-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86-%d8%ae%d8%b1%d9%85%d8%a7%d8%a8%d8%a7%d8%af

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41185

On the morning of Thursday, May 28, four men were executed in Khorramabad Central Prison. The identities of two of these four prisoners who were sentenced to Qisas on the charge of “intentional murder”, are Ali Khorramshah Amrai and Najaf Soleiman Rashad. The identity of the other two has not been obtained thus far. Ali Khorramshah has been in prison for murder since about four years ago, and Najaf Soleiman was from Afghanistan and has been in prison for murder since four years ago. The execution of these four inmates has not been announced by the media inside Iran or official sources until the moment of writing this news. The lack of classification for intentional homicide in Iran makes any type of murder regardless of the severity, weakness and motivation of the accused, lead to the issuance of a death sentence. (Iran Human Rights Organization, Hengaw, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA)- May 18, 2023)

Inmate executed in Jiroft prison

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%85-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%85-%DB%8C%DA%A9-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C-%D8%A8%D9%84%D9%88%DA%86-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%AC%DB%8C%D8%B1%D9%81%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D8%AC%D8%B1%D8%A7-%D8%B4%D8%AF

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41186/

https://haalvsh.org/2023/05/18/13211/

At dawn on Thursday, May 18, 2023, the death sentence of a Baluch prisoner named Nader Rigi Golbache from Zahedan was carried out in Jiroft Central Prison of Kerman Province. This prisoner was previously sentenced to death for drug-related crimes and was transferred to the solitary cell of Jiroft prison yesterday to be executed. (Hengaw, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), Haalvsh- May 18, 2023)

Note: Hengaw and Haalvsh has mentioned the number of the executions as three.

The second execution in Sanandaj Central Prison

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%d8%a7%d8%ac%d8%b1%d8%a7%db%8c-%d8%ad%da%a9%d9%85-%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%d8%af%d9%88%d9%85%db%8c%d9%86-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86-%d9%85%d8%b1%da%a9%d8%b2%db%8c-%d8%b3%d9%86%d9%86%d8%af%d8%ac

At 7:30 in the morning on Thursday May 18, 2023, the death sentence of Jamshid Karimi, a young man from Dehgolan and a resident of Sanandaj, was carried out in Sanandaj Central Prison, while at 6:30 with the consent of the victim’s parents in return for the payment of 4 billion tomans, his sentence was annulled, and he was sent back to jail.

At the same time and at 6:30 today, Mostafa Salehi from the village of Dezli in Sarvaabad, who was also sentenced to death on charges of intentional murder, was executed in Sanandaj Central Prison. Government agencies, especially the media affiliated with the judiciary, have not announced the executions. (Hengaw- May 18, 2023)

At least four inmates executed in Kerman Prison

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%d8%a7%d8%ac%d8%b1%d8%a7%db%8c-%d8%ad%da%a9%d9%85-%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%d8%af%d8%b3%d8%aa%da%a9%d9%85-%da%86%d9%87%d8%a7%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86-%da%a9%d8%b1%d9%85%d8%a7%d9%86

https://haalvsh.org/2023/05/18/13215/

At dawn on Thursday, May 18, 2023, two Baluch citizens named Omid Johnabadi and Nabiollah Zaboli, as well as Hossein Poursheikh from Kerman and another prisoner were executed in Kerman prison. These four prisoners were previously arrested for drug-related charges and sentenced to death by the judicial system of the Islamic Republic. (Hengaw, Haalvsh- May 18, 2023)

Khorramabad: two inmates executed

https://kurdistanhumanrights.org/fa/?p=20970

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41185/

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D9%BE%D9%86%D8%AC%D9%85%DB%8C%D9%86-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C-%D8%B7%DB%8C-%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%B2-%D8%AC%D8%A7%D8%B1%DB%8C-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%AE%D8%B1%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%AF-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%85-%D8%B4%D8%AF

In the morning on Thursday (May 18, 2023) at least two inmates, Firouz Yarinezhad and Ali Khorramshah, charged with narcotic related crimes and murder, were executed in Khorramabad Central Prison. Firouz Yarinezhad (Garavand), 37, was a father of two and from Koohdasht. He was detained in 2021, on narcotic related charges and was sentenced to death. Also, Ali Khorramshah (Amraie) 39, from Koohdasht was detained about 4 years ago on murder charges and was sentenced to Qisas. (Kurdistan Human Rights Organization, Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA)- May 18, 2023)

Two inmates executed in Rasht’s Lakan Prison; 14 executions on this day

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%85-%D8%AF%D9%88-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86-%D9%84%D8%A7%DA%A9%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%B1%D8%B4%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D8%AC%D8%B1%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%85-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%85-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%B2-%D8%AC%D8%A7%D8%B1%DB%8C

At dawn on May 18, 2023, Mostafa Vafaie, 23 and Farhad Vafaie, 54, were executed in Rasht Central Prison (Lakan Prison). They were cousins from father sides and were sentenced to death in a joint case of “murder in a group fight”.

The judiciary’s media has not announced these executions yet.

Including these two executions, on Thursday, May 18, at least 14 inmates were executed in Khorramabad (5 prisoners), Kerman (4 prisoners), Sanandaj (two prisoners), Jiroft (one inmate) and Rasht (two inmates) prisons. (Hengaw- May 18, 2023)

Two inmates executed in Sanandaj

https://kurdistanhumanrights.org/fa/?p=20962

In the morning of May 18, 2023, the death sentence of two prisoners named Mostafa Salehi and Jamshid Karimi, who were previously sentenced to death on charges of “intentional murder”, was carried out in Sanandaj Central Prison. Mostafa Salehi was executed but Jamshid Karimi was returned to the public ward as the family of the victim have agreed to spare him if he pays 4 billion tomans. Yet, he was once again taken to the gallows and executed. (Kurdistan Human Rights Organization – May 18, 2023)

4 more executions bring up the number of executions in Dastgerd Prison, Isfahn, to 7

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%d8%a8%d8%a7-%d8%a7%d8%ac%d8%b1%d8%a7%db%8c-%d8%ad%da%a9%d9%85-%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%d8%af%d8%b3%d8%aa%da%a9%d9%85-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86%db%8c-%d8%af%db%8c%da%af%d8%b1-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d8%b2%d9%86%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%86-%d8%af%d8%b3%d8%aa%da%af%d8%b1%d8%af-%d8%a7%d8%b5%d9%81%d9%87%d8%a7%d9%86-%d8%b4%d9%85%d8%a7%d8%b1-%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85%db%8c%d8%a7%d9%86-%d8%a8%d9%87-%d9%86%d9%81%d8%b1-%d8%b1%d8%b3%db%8c%d8%af

At dawn on Friday, May 19, 2023, at least three inmates were executed on drug related charges in Dastgerd Prison, Isfahan. They were Yaqoub Hasani, Mazhar Davari and Ali Mehrdel. Another inmate who was detained on murder charges three years ago and sentence do death, Hazem Ghafran, was simultaneously executed in the prison. The news of these executions has not been announced by IRI media, especially those affiliated with its Judiciary. On this day, three political prisoners, Majdi Kazemi, Saeed Yaqoubi and Saleh Mir Hashemi were also executed in this prison. This brings the number of executions in Dastgerd Prison on May 19 to seven. (Hengaw- May 19, 2023)

Four inmates executed in Qezel Hesar Prison, Karaj

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41217/

At dawn today, May 20, 2023, four prisoners who were previously sentenced to death for drug-related charges were executed in Qezel Hesar Prison in Karaj. Their identities have been confirmed as “Saeed Gravand, Shahab Mansoori Nasab, Shahram Sharqi and Samad Gravand”. These prisoners were previously arrested for drug-related charges and sentenced to death by judicial authorities. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 20, 2023)

Baluch citizen executed in Zahedan Prison

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%A7%D8%AC%D8%B1%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%85-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%85-%DB%8C%DA%A9-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C-%D8%A8%D9%84%D9%88%DA%86-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%B2%D8%A7%D9%87%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86

https://haalvsh.org/2023/05/20/13259/

At dawn on Saturday, May 20, 2023, the death sentence of a 30-year-old prisoner, Asef Shahbakhsh, from Zahedan was carried out in the city’s central prison. Asef Shahbakhsh was arrested three years ago on charges of premeditated murder and sentenced to death by the judiciary of the Islamic Republic. The news of the execution of this prisoner has not been announced in the government media, especially the media close to the judiciary. (Hengaw, Haalvsh- May 20, 2023)

Regima’e narration

The head of the network of escorting and trafficking of Iranian women and girls to some countries in the region was hanged

https://www.farsnews.ir/news/14020230000053/

https://www.javanonline.ir/fa/news/1158033

In the morning of Saturday, May 2., 2023, Shahrouz Sokhanwari, known as Alex, was hanged for the crime of human trafficking with the intention of prostitution. After carrying out extensive intelligence measures by the officers, the names of 4 people, including Shahroz Sokhanwari, known as Alex, were sent to Interpol for arrest and extradition to Iran. The scope of Alex’s activity network in attracting Iranian women and girls was not limited to one city in Iran and he used various capacities in different cities. Following the confirmation of Alex’s sentence in the Supreme Court, this morning “Saturday, May 20, 2023”, Shahrouz Sokhanwari, nicknamed Alex, was executed after legal formalities. He was hanged. (Javan Online state-run website- May 20, 2023)

Arbitrary killing

Baluch fuel porter loses his life in armed forces shooting in Iranshahr Rd.

https://haalvsh.org/2023/05/16/13185/

In the morning of May 16, 2023, after the military forces of Mersad shot at a fuel truck, it overturned and killed a fuel porter. This Baluch fuel porter is identified as Jome Sarafrazi, 24 years old, the son of Ali from Khairabad, Naigun, Iranshahr. (Haalvsh- May 16, 2023)

Regime’s narration

The death of the assailant of a cleric in Qom after 18 days

https://shohadayeiran.com/fa/news/236475/

Colonel Amir Mokhtari, the police commander of Qom city, said that the attacker who attacked two citizens in one of the streets of Qom died in one of the hospitals of Qom due to the injuries he inflicted on himself during the attack. Despite 18 days of trying to improve his condition, the assailant with the abbreviated name “M. Z.”, died at around 6:30 today. On the morning of April 29, 2023, after a deliberate accident with a pedestrian cleric, a Tiba car driver assaulted the pedestrian and the seminary student who came to his aid with a cold weapon. After inflicting killing strikes at the cleric, the assailant rips off his own throat. Qom University of Medical Sciences announced the cause of death of this assailant as self-inflicted strikes and cut off the main respiratory arteries. (Shohadaye Iran state-run website- May 18, 2023)

Detained protester, Amir Hossein Taraval Iman, died after a week of his release

https://www.zeitoons.com/110970

https://ir.voanews.com/a/amir-hossein-terval-imani-died-days-after-release-from-prison/7098789.html

Ms. Maryam Kian Erthi, Amir Hossein’s lawyer, announced on Twitter on Thursday, the May 18, 2023, that this 20-year-old man, who was “amnestied and released” after about 8 months of detention, died of a heart attack in his sleep. Amir Hossein Taraval was arrested in mid-fall of 2022 and tried on charges of “Moharebeh”. This young protester was tortured during his detention. (Zeitoon website- May 19, 2023) (VOA- May 21, 2023)

Death sentence

Mehdi Mohammadi Fard, sentenced to two times execution by Sari Revolutionary Court

https://www.kampain.info/archive/75274.htm

Mehdi Mohammadifard, 18 years old, has been sentenced to death twice by the first branch of the Sari Revolutionary Court. He is one of the protesters arrested in the nationwide protests in Noshahr. Mehdi Mohammadi Fard was arrested in Noshahr during nationwide protests on September 30, 2022. According to the verdict of the Revolutionary Court, he has been sentenced to death, twice, on the charges of “Corruption on Earth” and “Moharebeh” due to his role in the protests in Noshahr. (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Activists- May 19, 2023)

Inhumane treatment and cruel punishments

Amputation, flogging, torture and humiliation

Compulsory hijab; a report on the sentencing of four citizens to imprisonment, flogging and social deprivation

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41117/

Ms. Maryam Bani Razi Motlaq, Abdol Baqer Amani, Reza Rashidi and Mohammad Reza Rostami, four citizens living in Qom were sentenced to more than 17 months of imprisonment, 148 lashes and other supplementary punishments in total by the 116th branch of the criminal court of this city, for reasons such as not observing the “compulsory hijab” and “obstructing the implementation promoting the virtue and prohibiting the vice”. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 14, 2023)

State forces shot and wounded a Kolbar in Salas-e Babajani County

https://kurdpa.net/fa/news/2023/05/58

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%B2%D8%AE%D9%85%DB%8C-%D8%B4%D8%AF%D9%86-%DB%8C%DA%A9-%DA%A9%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A8%D8%B1-%D8%A8%D8%A7-%D8%B4%D9%84%DB%8C%DA%A9-%D9%85%D8%B3%D8%AA%D9%82%DB%8C%D9%85-%D9%86%DB%8C%D8%B1%D9%88%DB%8C-%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%88%D9%85%D8%AA%DB%8C

On Thursday, May 11, 2023, Khalid Sثdaqat, a resident of Salas-e Babajani, was wounded by direct fire from the government forces on the border of Azgaleh-Sheikh Saleh Road of this city. After being hit by a bullet in his leg, this Kolbar was transferred to Tehran’s Madaen Hospital for treatment and medical attention due to the severity of the injuries. (Hengaw-Kurdpa- May 16, 2023)

Prison

Prison conditions

Details of Majid Kazemi’s case: 15 times mock execution for a gun that has not been reviewed by the experts

https://www.radiozamaneh.com/751312/

Majid Kazemi Sheikh Shabani, the second accused of the incident on November 16, 2022, of this year in Isfahan’s Khaneh neighborhood in Isfahan city, was sentenced to death on the charge of “Moharbeh through using a Kalashnikov”, and on the charge of “membership in illegal gangs” to 10 years in prison.

Majid Kazemi, along with several other defendants in this case, was arrested by the security forces on November 21, 2022, 5 days after the Isfahan house incident, in his brother Hossein’s house. For more than 40 days, their families did not know the reason for their arrest, nor even where their children were kept.

According to an informed source the two brothers were transferred to the secret detention center of Isfahan Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization after their arrest: “They were taken blindfolded to a place probably in Dolat Abad area of Isfahan, which is probably the IRGC intelligence detention center. They were kept in this place for about three or four days, and then they were transferred to Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan. During this whole week, they were blindfolded and shackled in their feet in solitary confinement. To eat, they had to pick up the spoon with both hands. They used to go to the bathroom under the same conditions. The food they gave was mostly bread and cheese.”

Majid and Hossein Kazemi were tortured for 40 days in solitary confinement without windows, which made them unaware of the passage of day and night. They were tortured for hours every day, to confess what the interrogators wanted them to: “Majid suffered mock executions at least 15 times in these 40 days to confess. That is, at least 15 times, they took him away, they said they wanted to execute him. They put the rope around his neck. They put the chair under his feet, but at the last moment they pulled him down.”

They broke Majid Kazemi’s teeth and ribs, and in the days before the trial, they threatened him that if he did not confess, his brother Hossein would also be executed too: “Majid was told to accept his charges so that Hossein would be released from prison. They said that if you don’t confess, they will execute Hossein as well. It was after this that Majid agreed to make a forced confession against himself.” (Radio Zamaneh – January 28, 2023)

Against the execution: Australian senator became Majid Kazemi’s political sponsor

https://www.dw.com/fa-ir/%D8%B9%D9%84%DB%8C%D9%87-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%85-%D8%B3%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AA%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%84%DB%8C%D8%A7%DB%8C%DB%8C-%DA%A9%D9%81%DB%8C%D9%84-%D8%B3%DB%8C%D8%A7%D8%B3%DB%8C-%D9%85%D8%AC%DB%8C%D8%AF-%DA%A9%D8%A7%D8%B8%D9%85%DB%8C-%D8%B4%D8%AF/a-65576030

Australian senator, Steele John Jordan, has become the political sponser of Majid Kazemi, the accused in the Isfahan House case, who was sentenced to death. Senator Jordan wrote in Twitter messages that he will hold meetings to prevent the execution of Majid, which may happen at any moment, and will participate in the parliament demanding the cancellation of death sentences, the release of protesters from prison, and the inclusion of the IRGC in the Australian government’s list of terrorist organizations. (Deutsche Welle – May 10, 1402)

Reza Akbari Monfared taken to a public ward but still in a state of limbo

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%b1%d8%b6%d8%a7-%d8%a7%da%a9%d8%a8%d8%b1%db%8c-%d9%85%d9%86%d9%81%d8%b1%d8%af-%d8%a7%d9%86%d8%aa%d9%82%d8%a7%d9%84-%d8%a7%d8%b2-%d8%a7%d9%86%d9%81%d8%b1%d8%a7%d8%af%db%8c-%d8%a8%d9%87-%d8%b9%d9%85/

On Thursday, May 11, 2023, Reza Akbari Monfared was transferred from solitary cell of Ward 209 to the public Ward 4 of Evin Prison. He was interrogated for two months in solitary cells of Ward 209 of Evin prison. Reza Akbari Monfared, over 60 years old, was arrested in Tehran on Sunday, March 12, 2023. There is no information about the reason for his arrest and charges against him. He had been arrested before in nationwide protests. He had an open case and was released on a bail of 500 million tomans. Reza Akbari is one of the political prisoners of the 1080s who was (also) imprisoned in Evin and Gohardasht prisons for 5 years in the 2010s. Four members of his family, Alireza 20 years old, Gholamreza 26 years old were executed in 1960 and 1964, Roqiya 30 years old and Abdol Reza 23 years old were executed in the massacre of political prisoners in 1988. A sister of his (Maryam Akbari Monfared) has been incarcerated in Evin and Semnan prisons for 13 years for seeking justice for her slain siblings and she is currently in exile in Semnan prison. (Iran Human Rights Society- May 14, 2023)

The government’s scenario for the “Isfahan House” case is based solely on the confession of the accused

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%B3%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%B1%DB%8C%D9%88%DB%8C-%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%88%D9%85%D8%AA%DB%8C-%D8%A8%D8%B1%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D9%BE%D8%B1%D9%88%D9%86%D8%AF%D9%87-%D8%AE%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%87-%D8%A7%D8%B5%D9%81%D9%87%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%B5%D8%B1%D9%81%D8%A7-%D8%A8%D8%B1-%D9%85%D8%A8%D9%86%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AA%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%81-%D9%85%D8%AA%D9%87%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%86

Recently, the Supreme Court of the country has confirmed the death sentence of Majid Kazemi, Saeed Yaqoubi and Saleh Mirhashemi on the charge of “Moharebeh”, which has increased the imminent possibility of their execution. This is while in the evening on Thursday, May 11, 2023, three days after the death sentence was approved by the Supreme Court, the film of their forced confessions was published in the government media. The lawyers of these prisoners have faced obstacles from the judicial system in applying for official attorney licenses and meeting with their clients. So far, apart from what has been published as the content of the forced confessions, no other specific documents have been recorded in the case of these accused. Late last night and early this morning, a large number of people gathered in front of the Dastgerd prison in Isfahan demanding the cancellation of the death sentence of these three young men, which turned violent with the intervention of government repressive forces. (Hengaw- May 15, 2023)

Political prisoner, Ali Moezi, deprived of medical treatment

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41147/

Ali Moezi, a former political prisoner and one of the detainees of the nationwide protests of 1401 (2022-2023), has been deprived of being sent to the hospital due to his objection to being transferred with handcuffs and wearing prison uniform, despite his poor physical condition. Although more than seven months have passed since his arrest, Mr. Moezi is still in custody and in a state of limbo in Evin prison. Ali is currently in Ward 4 of Evin prison. He has prostate cancer and needs medical attention. However, the prison authorities refuse to send him to the hospital due to Mr. Moezi’s refusal to be transferred with handcuffs and wearing prison uniform. Mr. Moezi was arrested earlier on October 1, 2022, by the security forces in his home located in Tehran. He was first transferred to the detention center of the Ministry of Intelligence known as Ward 209 of Evin prison and after two months to Ward 4 of this prison. Ali Moezi has previously been arrested and convicted for his activities. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 15, 2023)

No news of two detained Baluch youths after their transfer to Qarantine section of Zahedan Prison

https://haalvsh.org/2023/05/16/13198/

It is more than two weeks that there is no news of Benyamin Kohkan, a 16-year-old Baluch teenager, and Mahmoud Darvish Naroie, who were arrested on January 3, 2023, in the midst of nationwide protests in Zahedan after being transferred to Zahedan prison quarantine. Benyamin along with Mohammad Darvish Narouie have been transferred to Zahedan prison for more than two weeks for unknown reasons and there is no news about them. It is believed that they have been sent to the intelligence department, where is a possibility of their torture due to the history of this department. Also, the families of Mohammad and Benyamin have no information about their condition and are very worried about their health. Benyamin Kohkan, Elias Kohkan, Mohammad Darvish Narouie and Yasin Kabdani were subjected to torture and forced confessions during their detention and are still undecided and at risk of heavy sentences. (Haalvsh- May 16, 2023)

Abbas Korkuri at serious risk of execution; concerns have risen

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%A7%D8%A8%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D9%86%DA%AF%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C-%D8%AC%D8%AF%DB%8C-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%AE%D8%B5%D9%88%D8%B5-%D8%A7%D8%AD%D8%AA%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%84-%D8%A7%D8%AC%D8%B1%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%85-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%85-%D8%B9%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B3-%DA%A9%D9%88%D8%B1%DA%A9%D9%88%D8%B1%DB%8C

Abbas Korkuri, a 38-year-old and unmarried citizen from Izeh, Khuzestan province, is at risk of execution. Abbas Korkuri has been subjected to severe torture during his detention. He is currently in a serious physical condition, and recently he was in a state of unconsciousness for several days due to the forced consumption of a drug in the cell.

Hassan Nabovati, the governor of Izeh, Morad Shmouli, the prosecutor of this city, Silavi, the state-appointed lawyer, Judge Adib Mehr and Momeni, the judge of the Ahvaz Revolutionary Court, are the people who signed the death sentence in the Mojahed (Abbas) Korkuri case. On the other hand, Gol’anbar Karami Korkuri, the mother of Abbas Korkuri, has published a video asking people to be her son’s voice and not allow his death sentence to be executed. Currently, Mojahid Korkuri’s case has been referred to Tehran, and so far, there is no information about the branch where the case is being investigated. His relatives have not been informed of the branch where the case is referred to, and they do not allow the family to follow the status of the case. Recently, the first branch of Ahvaz Revolutionary Court charged Abbas Korkuri with “disturbing public order and causing major damage to physical integrity of persons resulting in the death of seven people, including Kian Pirfalak, causing major damage to public and private property, forming groups opposing the regime and being a member of it, through an armed uprising against the regime.” The verdict was issued while the family of the deceased, including Zeinab Molaie, the mother of Kian Pirfalak, denied the accusation of Abbas Korkuri’s involvement in the murder of her son and declared the government forces responsible for the murder. The Judiciary of the Islamic Republic attributed the killing of 7 citizens of Izeh on November 16, 2023, to citizens including Abbas Korkuri, Bahman Bahmani, Hossein Saeedi and Mahmoud Ahmadi. (Hengaw- May 16, 2023)

Aziz Qasemzadeh transferred to an unknown location

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%AA%D9%82%D8%A7%D9%84-%D8%B9%D8%B2%DB%8C%D8%B2-%D9%82%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%85%D8%B2%D8%A7%D8%AF%D9%87-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86-%D9%84%D8%A7%DA%A9%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%B1%D8%B4%D8%AA-%D8%A8%D9%87-%D9%85%DA%A9%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C-%D9%86%D8%A7%D9%85%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%88%D9%85

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, Aziz Qasemzadeh, an activist of the teachers’ union, was transferred from Lakan prison in Rasht to an unknown place. No information has been made available about the location and conditions of Aziz Qasimzadeh’s detention after being transferred from prison by the government forces. This teachers’ union activist was arrested and transferred to Lakan prison to serve his sentence on April 8, 2023. During this period, he was called for questioning and was denied contact and visits. Aziz Qasemzadeh was previously sentenced to one year in prison by Branch 3 of the Revolutionary Court of Rasht for the charge of “propaganda against the regime”. (Hengaw- May 16, 2023)

No news of Baluch citizen, Mohammad Narouie after 40 days being under custody

https://haalvsh.org/2023/05/17/13207/

After 40 days of his detention, there is still no news of the conditions of Mohammad Narouie, the son of Ali a Baluch, who was arrested by the security forces in Zahedan city on April 8, 2023. Today, Mohammad was sent to Zahedan General and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office and from there he was again transferred to the detention center of the security forces. (Haalvsh- May 17, 2023)

Masoumeh Senobari commits suicide at prison in protest to increased pressures and tortures

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a7%d9%82%d8%af%d8%a7%d9%85-%d8%a8%d9%87-%d8%ae%d9%88%d8%af%da%a9%d8%b4%db%8c-%d9%85%d8%b9%d8%b5%d9%88%d9%85%d9%87-%d8%b5%d9%86%d9%88%d8%a8%d8%b1%db%8c/

To protest the increased daily pressures and torture against her by the prison guards and the warden, Masoumeh Senobari, confined in Fardis Prison in Karaj cut her wrist’s vein to commit suicide. By the order of the judge of the case, this political prisoner has been sentenced to serve all her term in solitary confinement. This political prisoner has been sentenced to 7 and a half years in prison. She is not allowed to communicate with other female prisoners. Her time in the yard is limited to one hour every few days. When she is there, other prisoners are taken inside, so that she cannot communicate with them. According to the court ruling, she does not have the right to communicate with other prisoners and should be imprisoned in a closed location. Masoumeh Senobri, a citizen of Tabriz, was arrested in Karaj on December 13, 2022, and was transferred to the Intelligence Department of this city. On Sunday, January 4, 2023, after about 40 days of interrogation, she was transferred to Ward 4 of Fardis Prison in Karaj (the women’s ward of Kachuie prison). On March 5, 2023, this political prisoner was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison by branch one of Karaj’s Revolutionary Court on the charge of “Participating in acting against the country through membership in PMOI/MEK, having propaganda activities through participating in illegal gatherings, propagating, writing slogans and publishing the images of the leaders of the MEK/PMOI.” (Iran Human Rights Society- May 17, 2023)

Absolutely no news of six Arab political prisoners sentenced to death

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%A8%DB%8C%D8%AE%D8%A8%D8%B1%DB%8C-%D9%85%D8%B7%D9%84%D9%82-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%B3%D8%B1%D9%86%D9%88%D8%B4%D8%AA-%D8%B4%D8%B4-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C-%D8%B3%DB%8C%D8%A7%D8%B3%DB%8C-%D9%85%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%88%D9%85-%D8%A8%D9%87-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%85-%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A8

While on Saturday, May 6, 2023, Ali Majdam, Mohammad Reza Moghadam, Moin Khanfari, Habib Derees, Adnan Ghobishavi, and Salem Mousavi, six Arab political activists sentenced to death, were transferred to Shaiban Prison’s Quarantine Section in Ahvaz to be executed. So far, there is no accurate information about their fate. These six political prisoners sentenced to death have not had any contact with their families since they were transferred to the solitary confinement of Shaiban Prison, and this has caused their families to worry. They have been forced to confess about “currency transaction through a foreign bank, armed attacks, being connected with the political movement “Harakat al-Nazal”. The judicial system of the Islamic Republic has claimed that these six Arab political prisoners killed two Basij members, a member of the police force and a soldier in several separate operations. (Hengaw- May 17, 2023)

lack of medical attention; A report on the latest situation of Hamza Savari Lafteh in Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41168/

Hamze Sowari Lafteh, a political prisoner imprisoned in the Rajai Shahr prison of Karaj, who is serving his life sentence in this prison, despite suffering from lung disease and poor physical condition, was denied proper medical treatment. When he was only sixteen years old, he was arrested by the security forces. He was sentenced to death by the Ahvaz Revolutionary Court for the charges of “Corruption on Earth, Moharebeh, and acting against national security”. This sentence was eventually reduced to life imprisonment. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 17, 2023)

A report on prisoners’ dire conditions in Zabol Prison

https://haalvsh.org/2023/05/19/13240/

Prisoners in Zabul prison suffer from many problems, including poor and insufficient food and water, and the lack of other proper health facilities. The conditions of the prisoners are completely inhumane, and even the food and bread provided by the prison are insufficient and inedible. They don’t have a hot meal at all, the prisoners eat tuna and all canned food cold, which has made many sick. This prison has 4 wards for male prisoners, a female ward, and a section for children under the age of 15, which is called Kanon. The prison population is much higher than the capacity of the prison. Zabul prison is one of the prisons that is known as prison that is used for exiling captives. (Haalvsh- May 19, 2023)

No news of Ashkun Soleimani, a youth from Gilan Province, 40 days after his arrest

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%A8%DB%8C%D8%AE%D8%A8%D8%B1%DB%8C-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%B3%D8%B1%D9%86%D9%88%D8%B4%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D8%B4%DA%A9%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%B3%D9%84%DB%8C%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C-%D8%AC%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%86-%DA%AF%DB%8C%D9%84%DA%A9-%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%B2-%D9%BE%D8%B3-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B2%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B4%D8%AA

After nearly 40 days of the rearrest of Ashkun Soleimani, there is no news of this youth from Rasht. There is high concern about his faith. This youth was detained at around seven pm on April 8, 2023, at Gaz Circle of Rasht City by IRGC Intelligence forces. The forces then raided his home and confiscated the money and documents and beat his brother. (Hengaw- May 19, 2023)

Prison sentences

Former political prisoner, Reza Ramezanzadeh sentenced to a year in jail

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%B1%D8%B6%D8%A7-%D8%B1%D9%85%D8%B6%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%B2%D8%A7%D8%AF%D9%87-%D8%B2%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C-%D8%B3%DB%8C%D8%A7%D8%B3%DB%8C-%D8%B3%D8%A7%D8%A8%D9%82-%D8%A8%D9%87-%DB%8C%DA%A9-%D8%B3%D8%A7%D9%84-%D8%AD%D8%A8%D8%B3-%D9%85%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%88%D9%85-%D8%B4%D8%AF

Recently, Reza Ramezanzadeh was sentenced to one year in prison by Branch 26 of Tehran Revolutionary Court headed by Judge Iman Afshari for the charge of “propaganda against the system”. After he was summoned to Evin Prosecutor Office on January 7, 2023, he was arrested upon his arrival. He was then transferred to Ward 209 of Evin Detention Center. Earlier, on November 23, 2019, he was arrested in Tehran in connection with the nationwide protests in November 2019 and then sentenced to 3 years of imprisonment. This political prisoner was conditionally released from Tehran prison on May 19, 1400. (Hengaw- May 13, 2023)

Artist from Ilam, Mohammad Abbaszadeh sentenced to jail for criticizing the chemical attacks on schools

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D9%85%D8%AD%D9%85%D8%AF-%D8%B9%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%B2%D8%A7%D8%AF%D9%87-%D9%87%D9%86%D8%B1%D9%85%D9%86%D8%AF-%D8%A7%DB%8C%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%85%DB%8C-%D8%A8%D9%87-%D8%AF%D9%84%DB%8C%D9%84-%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%AA%D9%82%D8%A7%D8%AF-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%AD%D9%85%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%B4%DB%8C%D9%85%DB%8C%D8%A7%DB%8C%DB%8C-%D8%A8%D9%87-%D9%85%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%B3-%D8%A8%D9%87-%D8%AD%D8%A8%D8%B3-%D9%85%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%88%D9%85-%D8%B4%D8%AF

Recently, Mohammad Abbaszadeh, an artist from Ilam, was sentenced by Branch 101 of the Criminal Court No.2 of Ilam to a one-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of 24 million tomans for “publishing literature” criticizing chemical attacks on schools” in cyberspace. (Formerly), in mid-winter of 2023, the artist was sentenced to two years of imprisonment by the 103rd branch of the Criminal Court and the first branch of the Ilam Revolutionary Court, to two years in jail, which was changed by the appeals court to 2 years of suspended imprisonment, a two-year ban on leaving the country and payment of a fine. (Hengaw- May 14, 2023)

Detainee of popular protests in Mahabad, Sohrab Avizcan sentenced to jail and exile

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%B3%D9%87%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A8-%D8%A7%D9%88%DB%8C%D8%B2%DA%A9%D9%86-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B2%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B4%D8%AA-%D8%B4%D8%AF%DA%AF%D8%A7%D9%86-%D9%85%D9%82%D8%A7%D9%88%D9%85%D8%AA-%D9%85%D8%B1%D8%AF%D9%85%DB%8C-%D9%85%D9%87%D8%A7%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%AF-%D8%A8%D9%87-%D8%B3%D8%A7%D9%84-%D8%AD%D8%A8%D8%B3-%D9%88-%D8%AA%D8%A8%D8%B9%DB%8C%D8%AF-%D9%85%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%88%D9%85-%D8%B4%D8%AF

Recently, Sohrab Avizkan, married and the father of one child, was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of forced residence in Zanjan by the Revolutionary Court of Mahabad on the charges of “assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting public order” and “participating in protests”.

After being arrested by the IRGC forces, Sohrab Avizkan spent several months in the detention center with no news of his conditions, and the follow-up requests of the family of this political prisoner were left unanswered. In addition to being beaten, Sohrab Avizkan was subjected to physical and mental torture in the IRGC intelligence detention center to make him confess. During the interrogation and detention, this citizen was deprived of the right to have access to a lawyer, face-to-face meetings with his family, and other basic rights. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Sohrab Avizkan was arrested by the intelligence organization of the IRGC and after being interrogated in this institution, he was transferred to Mahabad prison. (Hengaw- May 15, 2023)

A translator and a labor activist, Ms. Anisha Asadollahi sentenced to long term jail

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C%D8%B4%D8%A7-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%84%D9%87%DB%8C-%D9%85%D8%AA%D8%B1%D8%AC%D9%85-%D9%88-%D9%81%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84-%DA%A9%D8%A7%D8%B1%DA%AF%D8%B1%DB%8C-%D8%A8%D9%87-%D8%B3%D8%A7%D9%84-%D9%88-%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%87-%D8%AD%D8%A8%D8%B3-%D9%85%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%88%D9%85-%D8%B4%D8%AF

Anisha Asadollahi, a translator and labor activist, was recently sentenced to five years in prison by Branch 26 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court headed by Judge Iman Afshari on the charge of “assembly and collusion” and eight months on the charge of “propaganda against the regime”. According to the court’s ruling, which was officially communicated to Anisha Asadollahi’s lawyer on Sunday, May 14, according to the law on the consolidation of sentences, 5 years of prison term will be applicable to her. The state forces arrested this labor activist on April 28, 2023, in the house of Mohammad Habibi, a teacher union activist. Anisha Asadollahi, who has been detained in previous years, was released from Ward 209 of Evin Prison on Monday, May 8, 2023, by posting a bail of one billion Tomans until the end of the proceedings. (Hengaw- May 15, 2023)

2 lawyers sentenced to jail

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%B5%D8%AF%D9%88%D8%B1-%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%85-%D8%AD%D8%A8%D8%B3-%D8%A8%D8%B1%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%AF%D9%88-%D9%88%DA%A9%DB%8C%D9%84-%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%AF%DA%AF%D8%B3%D8%AA%D8%B1%DB%8C-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%AA%D9%87%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, Mohammad Seifzadeh and Ms. Marzieh Nik’ara were sentenced to one year in prison by Branch 29 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court headed by Judge Seyyed Ali Mazloum for the charges of “propaganda activity against the state” and “spreading lies”. Mr. Seifzadeh related the issuance of this verdict to sending a letter to the Secretary General of the United Nations. He is one of the political and civil activists who called for holding a referendum under the supervision of the United Nations in February 2017 for a peaceful transition from the Islamic Republic. (Hengaw- May 16, 2023)

Seven citizens sentenced to jail, fine and lashes

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%d9%85%d9%82%d8%a7%d9%88%d9%85%d8%aa-%d9%85%d8%b1%d8%af%d9%85%db%8c-%d9%be%db%8c%d8%b1%d8%a7%d9%86%d8%b4%d9%87%d8%b1-%d9%87%d9%81%d8%aa-%d8%b4%d9%87%d8%b1%d9%88%d9%86%d8%af-%d8%a8%d9%87-%d8%ad%d8%a8%d8%b3-%d8%ac%d8%b2%d8%a7%db%8c-%d9%86%d9%82%d8%af%db%8c-%d9%88-%d8%b4%d9%84%d8%a7%d9%82-%d9%85%d8%ad%da%a9%d9%88%d9%85-%d8%b4%d8%af%d9%86%d8%af

Recently, Taha Rasoulian, Sina Dashmir, Ahmad Abdollahpour and Mohsen Qadri were sentenced to three months in prison and 40 lashes each by Branch 102 of Piranshahr Criminal Court presided over by Judge Reza Garhamani Sa’atlou for charges of disturbing public peace and order. These sentences have been substituted by paying 50 million rials fine to the government of the IRI. Also, according to the issued decrees, Abdollah Qanbarivand has been sentenced to six months in jail and payin 2 million rials fine to the government of the Islamic Republic for making 20 Molotov cocktails. Chia Shahid Aqdam is sentenced to paying 50 million rials fine to the government of the IRI for illegally passing the border.

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Abdollah Qanbarivand, 49 and Mahmoud Qanbarivand, 46, to handicapped brothers, Taha Rasoulian, a civil activist and artist and Mohsen Qaderi, Ahmad Abdollahpoor and Sina Deshmir, 19 years old, were detained by armed state forces. These seven citizens were eventually released on heavy bails from Naqadeh Prisons till the end of their hearings. (Hengaw- May 17, 2023)

Arbitrary arrests

Political arrests

Athlete Mokhtar Bahmani detained by state forces in Sanandaj

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D9%85%D8%AE%D8%AA%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%A8%D9%87%D9%85%D9%86%DB%8C-%D9%88%D8%B1%D8%B2%D8%B4%DA%A9%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%B3%D8%B7-%D9%86%DB%8C%D8%B1%D9%88%D9%87%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%88%D9%85%D8%AA%DB%8C-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%B3%D9%86%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%AC-%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B2%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B4%D8%AA-%D8%B4%D8%AF

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, Mokhtar Bahmani, a coach and athlete, was arrested by the government forces in front of Banta Abi Passage in Sanandaj city. Mr. Bahmani defended two girls who were being detained by two officers on Bahman 6th Street in Sanandaj. During the conflict, he was beaten and arrested by state forces. Mr. Bahmani was previously arrested by state forces on Sunday, October 3, 2022, and after a period of imprisonment, he was released from Sanandaj Central Prison on bail. (Hengaw- May 13, 2023)

8 main leaders of South Pars labor strikes were arrested

https://www.farsnews.ir/bushehr/news/14020224000519

Akbar Porat, political, security and social deputy of Bushehr governor, announced the arrest of eight main leaders of the labor strike in South Pars region and said: “These people were identified and arrested with the efforts of the IRGC Intelligence Organization and the Ministry of Intelligence. The labor strike in South Pars region was organized and was supported by foreign networks. Being under observation, the main domestic leaders were identified. These leaders managed the labor strike in the South Pars region through virtual and real space.” (Fars state-run news agency- May 14, 2023)

Security forces detained a Kurd citizen in Dehgolan city

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%A7%D8%AD%D8%B6%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D9%88-%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B2%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B4%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%86-%D9%86%D8%B5%D8%B1%D9%BE%D9%88%D8%B1-%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%B3%D8%B7-%D8%A7%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%87-%D8%A7%D8%B7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%AF%D9%87%DA%AF%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%86

https://kurdpa.net/fa/news/2023/05/54

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, a Kurdish citizen named “Arman Nasrpour”, 27 years old son of Abdollah from Dehgolan city, was arrested by the security forces. This citizen was arrested by the security forces without a court order and was transferred to the detention center of the Dehgolan Intelligence Department for questioning. As of the moment of publishing this news, there is no information about the reason for the arrest and the charges against Arman Nasrpour. (Kurdpa, Hengaw- May 14, 2023)

A youth summoned to Sanandaj Intelligence Bureau and detained

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%A7%D8%AD%D8%B6%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D9%88-%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B2%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B4%D8%AA-%DB%8C%DA%A9-%D8%AC%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%B3%D8%B7-%D8%A7%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%87-%D8%A7%D8%B7%D9%84%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%B3%D9%86%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%AC

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, Sane Shahbazi, a 23-year-old from Divandarreh, went to the Sanandaj Intelligence Department after being summoned and was arrested by this government agency. Sane Shahbazi has been politically active as a member of the “Kurdistan Freedom Party” in the Kurdistan region for nearly five years, and in recent days, after separating from this party, he returned to his hometown Divandarreh. No exact information has been made available so far of his faith. (Hengaw- May 15, 2023)

A cultural activist was abducted by state forces in Dehloran

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%B1%D8%A8%D9%88%D8%AF%D9%86-%DB%8C%DA%A9-%D9%81%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84-%D9%81%D8%B1%D9%87%D9%86%DA%AF%DB%8C-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%AF%D9%87%D9%84%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%B3%D8%B7-%D9%86%DB%8C%D8%B1%D9%88%D9%87%D8%A7%DB%8C-%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%88%D9%85%D8%AA%DB%8C

On the evening of Sunday May 14, 2023, Mohammad Daniyali, a 23-year-old from Abdanan, was kidnapped by government forces in Dehloran. This cultural activist, a member of the “Bonar Abdanan” mountaineering group, had moved from Abdanan to Dehlaran some time ago to work. The reasons for the kidnapping of Mohammad Daniyali and his fate after being kidnapped by government forces have not been made available until now. (Hengaw- May 16, 2023)

Two Baluch youths detained by security forces in Fonuj County

https://haalvsh.org/2023/05/16/13202/

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B2%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B4%D8%AA-%D9%88-%D8%A8%DB%8C%D8%AE%D8%A8%D8%B1%DB%8C-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%B3%D8%B1%D9%86%D9%88%D8%B4%D8%AA-%D8%AF%D9%88-%D8%AC%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%B3%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%87-%D8%A8%D9%84%D9%88%DA%86-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D9%81%D9%86%D9%88%D8%AC

On the evening of May 14, 2023, two Baluch teenagers were arrested by intelligence security forces in Fonuj city and taken to an unknown place. The identities of these two Baluch teenagers, Abdol Sattar Raisi, 19 years old, and Nima Javadi Far, 19 years old, the son of Mohammad, both from Fonuj, have been confirmed. (Haalvsh, Hengaw- May 17, 2023)

Sanandaj, eight labor activists detained by security forces

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41192/

On the evening of Wednesday May 17, 2023, Ms. Hajar Saeedi, Abdullah Khairabadi, Shadman Abdi, Kamal Karimi, Khabat Mahmoudi, Sirvan Mahmoudi, Eqbal Pishkari and Habibollah Karimi from Sanandaj labor activists were arrested by the security forces in this city and taken to the detention center of the Intelligence Department. These people were arrested by the security forces at the house of Farshid Abdolahi, the father of Homan Abdolahi, one of the victims of the nationwide protests of 1401 (2022-2023), located in Sanandaj and taken to the detention center of the Sanandaj Intelligence Department. Thus far, no information has been obtained about the reasons for the arrest and the charges against these people. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 18, 2023)

Five citizens detained by security forces in Tabriz

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41203/

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, Davoud Shiri (Darakhshan), Hamzeh Valizadeh, Rohollah Ahmadinejad, Javad Ahmadzadeh and Alireza Sabri, Turkish (Azerbaijani) activists were arrested by the security forces in Tabriz and taken to an unknown location. After arresting these citizens in Tabriz, the security agents searched their homes and confiscated some of their personal belongings, including mobile phones, computers, books and manuscripts. Thus far, no information has been obtained about the place of detention and charges against these detained citizens. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 19, 2023)

Violent arrest of more than 10 protesters in Sanandaj, including 5 women

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, state forces raided a gathering of the families of recent detainees in Sanandaj, and arrested Ms.Bahieh Karmi, Dalir Karimi, Ms. Nasrin Karimi, Ms. Zainab Karimi, Sivan Karimi, Kian Pishkari, Ms. Gelaleh Pishkari and Ms. Mahnaz Mohammadian. The state forces battered the protesters in this gathering who were the family members of detainees seeking the conditions of their beloveds. During the past three days, the state forces have detained at least 10 civil and labor activists and transferred them to unknown locations. (Hengaw (Kurdish)- May 20, 2023)

Basic freedom and rights abused

8 billion dollars vanished from the capital of the National Water Development Fund

https://www.mardomsalari.ir/newsletter/238285

Zabihollah Khodaian, the head of the Inspection Organization, said: “The National Development Fund has 8 currency accounts, and the value of some of these currencies is constantly reduced against the dollar and meanwhile 8 billion dollars of this capital has vanished. Unfortunately, today, out of the 150 billion dollars of the fund’s resources, about 100 billion dollars have been withdrawn by various administrations. This is not right of these administrations to write to the leadership and acquire withdrawal of this capital for every issue that comes up, such as corona virus, earthquales and… As nobody manages this fund, about 8 billion dollars of it has vanished as the valure of some currencies have decreased vis-à-vis the value of dollar. (Mardom Salari state-run daily- May 17, 2023)

The risk of increasing intermediation and smuggling of wheat produced in Iran

http://www.etemadnewspaper.ir/fa/main/detail/200730

According to the announcement of the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad, by the end of the last day of last week, wheat farmers had delivered one million and 500 thousand tomans worth of wheat to the government. But it has not yet paid a large part of their demand. Attaollah Hashemi, the head of Gandhamkaran Foundation (Wheatfarmers Foundation), says: “The state trading company has only paid the first 25 days on account. That is, the farmers who delivered wheat in the first 25 days received their money from the government at the rate of 11,500 tomans. But the rest didn’t even receive a part of the payment. He adds: “Part of the money paid by the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad was from internal sources and part was a loan. It means that the Planning Organization has not allocated our budget yet. The current situation is caused by the Program and Budget Organization and the Ministry of Economy. … in response to the statements of a group of government authorities who say, “the government has no money,” he said: “If the government cannot afford to buy 8.5 million tons of wheat, it should buy 7 million tons of wheat. Why should wheat farmers supply wheat at a cheap price? He adds: “Does this mean that the government is helpless to pay 15 thousand billion tomans? If the government has no money, it should provide for facilities. Why should we make a loss? (Etemad state-run daily- May 14, 2023)

Inflation in April reached 70%

https://eghtesaad24.ir/fa/news/194937/

Although the central bank has not announced the inflation rate for some time, an informed source announced the inflation rate in April at 68.7 percent. A rate that is only one step away from 70% inflation and is the highest inflation rate in the last 30 years… According to the Central Bank’s estimate, prices have increased by 5.2 percent in April this year. The increase in prices last year was mainly in food prices and it seems that it will continue to have a high share this month. Before the monthly inflation was announced, the Statistics Center has confirmed the same figure. Another statistical center had estimated the price growth in April at 3.7 percent. (Eqtesad 24 state-run website- May 20, 2023)

The residence of 19 million and 700 thousand Iranians in old or marginalized neighborhoods

https://www.tasnimnews.com/fa/news/1402/02/28/2896658/

Ali Aghamohammadi, head of the headquarters for the empowerment of underprivileged areas of the country, said: “Population in the country residing in old and marginalized areas is about 19 million and 700 thousand people.” (Tasnim government news agency – May 28, 1402)

Half of Iran under housing poverty; why?

https://armanshargh.ir/%d9%86%d8%b5%d9%81-%d8%a7%db%8c%d8%b1%d8%a7%d9%86-%d8%af%d8%b1-%d9%81%d9%82%d8%b1-%d9%85%d8%b3%da%a9%d9%86%d8%9b%da%86%d8%b1%d8%a7%d8%9f/

About 55% of Iranian families do not enjoy a proper housing. Housing poverty in the world is determined by two indicators and its normal figure is about 20% of the population in a country. But in Iran this figure is 2.7 times the global norm. Two factors have caused this poverty to reach out to 55% of the population in Iran in 2021. Firstly “inflation and instability in economic variables” and secondly “wrong and failed policies to provide for a housing with a price that the needy families can afford.”

One m2 of housing in Tehran has increased 844% in five years; 2017-2022. Also, in all urban households, the housing price index has increased by 247% in December 2022 compared to December 2017, and in the same period, the total price index for urban households has increased by 403%. Therefore, one of the mandatory conditions for the effectiveness of housing policies is “inflation control”. Therefore, large-scale construction plans for residential units without considering sustainable sources for financing them will lead to the aggravation of the government budget deficit and increase in inflation, which will make it more difficult for households, especially the low-income sections of the society

1000 children affected by malnutrition identified

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41187/

According to Qasem Barjoifard, Deputy of Health Department of Bushehr University of Medical Sciences, the number of severely malnourished children in Bushehr province is 1,000, of which 79 are in Dashti County. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 18, 2023)

Religious and ethnic minorities

Enayatollah Naimi, Baha’i citizen was sentenced to 15 years in jail

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%B9%D9%86%D8%A7%DB%8C%D8%AA%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%84%D9%87-%D9%86%D8%B9%DB%8C%D9%85%DB%8C-%D8%B4%D9%87%D8%B1%D9%88%D9%86%D8%AF-%D8%A8%D9%87%D8%A7%DB%8C%DB%8C-%D8%A8%D9%87-%D8%B3%D8%A7%D9%84-%D8%AD%D8%A8%D8%B3-%D9%85%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%88%D9%85-%D8%B4%D8%AF

Enayatollah Naimi, a Baha’i citizen, has been sentenced by the first branch of the Revolutionary Court of Isfahan to ten years in prison on the charge of “forming a group or crowd with the aim of disrupting the security of the country” and to five years in prison on the charge of “propaganda against the regime”. According to the verdict of this court, Mr. Naimi has been sentenced to pay a fine of 50 million tomans and fifteen years of social deprivation as additional punishments. According to the Consolidation of Sentences Law, the highest sentence, here 10 years of imprisonment will be implemented for this Baha’i citizen from Isfahan. (Hengaw- May 13, 2023)

Baha’i citizen, Ms. Nahaleh Shahidi Yazdi, still under detention in Kerman Prison in a state of limbo

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41151/

Nahaleh Shahidi Yazdi, a Baha’i citizen living in Karaj, is still in custody in Kerman prison despite more than a month since her arrest. Nahaleh Shahidi Yazdi was arrested by the security forces on March 28, 2023, and was transferred to Kerman prison after some time. So far, there has been no information about the charges against this Baha’i citizen. (Iran Human Rights Organization (HRANA) – May 15, 2023)

Appeal Court: Payam Wali, a Baha’i citizen, was sentenced to more than 9 years in prison

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41178/

The sentence of Payam Wali, a Baha’i citizen imprisoned in Qezal Hasar prison in Karaj, was reduced to 9 years and 9 months by the Apeal Court of Alborz province. With the application of Article 134 of the Islamic Penal Code, the highest punishment of six years of imprisonment will be applicable to him. According to this verdict issued on May 10, 2023, by the 12th branch of the Alborz Court of Appeal, Mr. Wali’s sentenced was commuted to six years in prison for the charge of “collaborating with hostile countries”, to three years and one month in prison for the charge of “kidnapping or inciting people to war and Killing each other” was reduced to three years and one month of imprisonment and the charge of “propaganda against the regime”, to eight months in jail on the charge of “propagating against the state”.was reduced to eight months of imprisonment. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 17, 2023)

Summoning Saleh Mullah Abbasi, an activist of “Azerbaijan National Movement” to the Prosecutor’s Office of Ahar city

https://www.kampain.info/archive/75207.htm

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, Saleh Mullah Abbasi, an activist of “Azerbaijan National Movement”, was ordered to defend the accusation of “spreading lies” within five days from the notification received through the electronic system of the Judiciary (SANA) by being present at the third branch of the Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office of Ahar city. Saleh Mullah Abbasi was arrested by the security forces at his sister’s house in Ahar City on October 9, 2022, and was released from Tabriz Central Prison on November 9, 2022, after posting bail of 1.2 billion tomans. During the search of his house, the officers confiscated the computers, laptops, tablets and mobile phones of the family members and several books. (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Prisoners- May 17, 2023)

Behnam Shaikhi summoned to Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office of Baharestan

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41167/

Behnam Sheikhi Samanlou, a Turkish (Azerbaijani) activist, was summoned to the second branch of the Branch 2 of Sentences’ Execution Department of the General and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s Office of Baharestan. In March 2013, Mr. Sheikhi Samanlou was arrested along with several other trade union activists for participating in the commemoration of the International Mother Language Day in Nasim Shahr, Tehran, and after some time, he was released on temporary bail until the end of his trial. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 17, 2023)

Two Sunni clerics and religious personalities from Sanandaj summoned to the Special Court for Clerics in Hamedan

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%A7%D8%AD%D8%B6%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%AF%D9%88-%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%85%D9%88%D8%B3%D8%AA%D8%A7-%D9%88-%D8%B4%D8%AE%D8%B5%DB%8C%D8%AA-%D9%85%D8%B0%D9%87%D8%A8%DB%8C-%D8%A7%D9%87%D9%84-%D8%B3%D9%86%D9%86%D8%AF%D8%AC-%D8%A8%D9%87-%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%AF%DA%AF%D8%A7%D9%87-%D9%88%DB%8C%DA%98%D9%87-%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%AD%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C%D8%AA-%D9%87%D9%85%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86

https://kurdistanhumanrights.org/fa/?p=20959

Abol Jabbar Lotfi, the teacher and Imam of Ershad Jame Mosque in Sanandaj and Madeh Karami, the Imam of Hovieh Village of this county have been summoned to the Special Court for Clerics in Hamedan. Madeh Karami must be present there on May 21, 2023, and Abdol Jabbar Lotfi on May 24. Mr. Karami has formerly been summoned to the Shoisheh City’s court in early winter of 2023. He was told that he has a case with charges such as “propagating against the state and supporting the protests, disrupting public peace and disrupting public opinion”. He was told that the case has been referred to the Special Court for Clerics in Hamedan. Also, Mr. Lotfi was summoned to this court in Hamedan in late fall of 2022, to support the demands of the popular protests. (Kurdistan Human Rights Network, Hengaw- May 17, 2023)

Suppressive measures

A female employee of Kamyaran Water Department dispathced to the hospital due to the psychological pressure of government officials

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%DA%A9%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%85%D9%86%D8%AF-%D8%B2%D9%86-%D8%A7%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%87-%D8%A7%D8%A8-%DA%A9%D8%A7%D9%85%DB%8C%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%AF%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D8%AB%D8%B1-%D9%81%D8%B4%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%B1%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C-%D9%85%D9%82%D8%A7%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%AD%DA%A9%D9%88%D9%85%D8%AA%DB%8C-%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%87%DB%8C-%D8%A8%DB%8C%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%B1%D8%B3%D8%AA%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%B4%D8%AF

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, Soraya Rostami, an employee of the Rural Water and Water Supply Department of Kamyaran city, was transferred to Sina Hospital in Kamyaran after a nervous attack due to what was announced as pressure from the government authorities. Jamil Karbasi, director of water and sewage affairs of Kamyaran and Salaheddin Zare, the deputy director of construction and planning of the governorate of this city, have played a direct role in the security action against Soraya Rostami. These pressures were put on Soraya Rostami because of the “political activities of her family”, so that the administrative system of salary payment has cut off her monthly salary. Also, all the employees of this department have been warned to completely cut off their relations with Mrs. Rostami. (Hengaw- May 14, 2023)

Rasht: a bookstore sealed for not complying with the hijab code

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41145/

On Monday, May 15, 2023, the “ordibehesht” bookstore in Rasht was closed by the local police because of what was called “non-observance of the mandatory hijab”. Ordibehesht Bookstore located on Golsar Boulevard in Rasht, owned by Soroush Sehhat, actor and director, was sealed by the local police of this city due to what has been described as “non-observance of hijab”. Before this, the country’s police chief announced the implementation of the plan to “deal with non-observance of hijab” from Saturday, April 15, 2023. Ahmadreza Radan mentioned that “car impounding, sealing of trade unions and presenting citizens to judicial courts” are among the cases that will be implemented in case of non-observance of “mandatory hijab”. (Iran Human Rights Organization (HRANA) – May 15, 2023)

The conviction of two semesters of suspension from education of Mohammad Sebahati was confirmed

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41144/

The sentence of suspension of two semesters from the studies of Mohammad Shebahati, a student of Tehran University and one of the detainees of the nationwide protests of 1401 (2022-2023), which was previously issued by the disciplinary committee of this university, was confirmed. He was sentenced to two semesters of suspension from education. In December of last year, Mohammad Shebahati was arrested during nationwide protests and after some time he was released after posting bail. “. (Iran Human Rights Organization (HRANA) – May 15, 2023)

Fatemeh Sadrifar, deprived of education

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41134/

Fatemeh Sadrifar, a student of the Dentistry of Qom University of Medical Sciences, was sentenced to four semesters of suspension from studies and change of place of study by the Appellate Council of the Disciplinary Committee of this university. Mrs. Sadrifar was sentenced by the Appellate Council of the Disciplinary Committee of this university for “rioting, disorder and action against National Security”. She was sentenced to four semesters of suspension from studies and change of her study’s location. She was previously sentenced to expulsion from the university by the primary disciplinary council of this university. (Iran Human Rights Organization (HRANA) – May 15, 2023)

Suspicious contamination of drinking water in Badreh city and poisoning of at least 150 residents of this city

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%88%D8%AF%DA%AF%DB%8C-%D9%85%D8%B4%DA%A9%D9%88%DA%A9-%D8%A7%D8%A8-%D8%B4%D8%B1%D8%A8-%D8%B4%D9%87%D8%B1-%D8%A8%D8%AF%D8%B1%D9%87-%D9%88-%D9%85%D8%B3%D9%85%D9%88%D9%85%DB%8C%D8%AA-%D8%AF%D8%B3%D8%AA%DA%A9%D9%85-%D8%AA%D9%86-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%B3%D8%A7%DA%A9%D9%86%DB%8C%D9%86-%D8%A7%DB%8C%D9%86-%D8%B4%D9%87%D8%B1

From Sunday, May 14, 2023, at least 150 residents of Badreh city were poisoned and taken to the hospital due to drinking pollution. The poisoning continued on May 15, but the reason of these poisonings has not been determined yet. Despite the various references and reports of the citizens to the relevant government agencies in Badreh city, no definite answer has been provided about this incident. (Hengaw- May 15, 2023)

Viral poisoning of 333 people in Badreh city of Ilam

https://www.mehrnews.com/news/5781101

Jassem Mohammadi, the president of Ilam University of Medical Sciences, announced that 333 citizens were infected with a virus in Badreh city, Ilam province, and that they were referred to medical centers. Since May 15, about 70 cases with symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting suddenly came to the emergency room of Badreh city; the number has increased to 333 cases till this moment. Among the patients, only one patient needed to go to the emergency center of the province, which does not indicate a serious illness. The health team has taken water samples from the area, and so far, no evidence has been reported that the cause and origin of this viral disease is from contaminated water. The evidence and examinations show that these symptoms of the disease are from the category of viral diseases in spring. These epidemics happen in spring and autumn. The president of Ilam University of Medical Sciences added: “In the discussion of the treatment of these viral diseases that occur, citizens need to be diligent in observing personal hygiene and there is no reason to worry.” (Mehr state-run news agency- May 16, 2023)

The birth certificates of five members of a Baluch family were void and they will receive no public services

https://haalvsh.org/2023/05/18/13223/

The birth certificates of 5 members of a Baluch family have been void due to the suspicious nature of their identity papers and they have been denied citizenship and social rights. The identities of these people, who are brothers and sisters, are “Mostafa Mobaraki Nia”, “Mohammed Mobaraki Nia”, “Ms. Mahtab Mobaraki Nia”, “Hamoud Mobaraki Nia” and “Ms. Mehna Mobaraki Nia”. The birth certificates of these five brothers and sisters have been invalidated by the civil registry office of Rusk city for three years and they are in danger of not continuing their education due to the prohibition of social services and the deprivation of their minimum citizenship rights. Thus, one of them, who is taking the university entrance exam next year, has faced many problems. The mother of this family with the name “Ziba Derakhshan”, receives no answer from the relevant officials wherever she goes and is told to apply for her children’s birth certificate again. She is very worried about her children’s future. (Haalvsh- May 18, 2023)

Sanandaj; Beating the Justice seeking family of Homan Abdullahi and arresting a group of labor activists

https://kurdistanhumanrights.org/fa/?p=20965

On May 17, 2023, a group of labor activists went to the home of the Justice-seeking family of Homan Abdollahi. After a few minutes, dozens of agents of the city’s intelligence department raided the house without providing a court order. While disrespecting this family and the guests, the security agents beat Farshid Abdollahi, Homan’s father. These forces have also arrested 8 guests, labor activists, who were present in this house, namely Ms. Hajer Saeedi, Habibollah Karimi, Shadman Abdi, Kamal Karimi, Abdollah Khairabadi, Eqbal Pishkari, Khabat Mahmoudi and Sirvan Mahmoudi and transferred them to the detention center of the Intelligence Department of this city.

Homan Abdollahi, 21 years old, was injured by the shooting of military-security forces on December 7. 2022, during public protests in Hassanabad neighborhood of Sanandaj. He died due to the severity of his injuries after being transferred to Kothar Hospital in Sanandaj. (Kurdistan Human Rights Organization – May 28, 1402)

Military forces shot and wounded a Kolbar in Marivan’s border region

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41198/

On Thursday, May 18, 2023, a Kolbar was injured after the shooting of military forces in the border areas of Marivan. The identity of this Kolbar is Farouq (surname unknown), the son of Eskandar and a native of Piranshahr. According to this report, this Kolbar was transferred to a hospital in Soran in the Kurdistan region of Iraq for treatment. In 2022, a total of 845 citizens were targeted by military forces, of which 571 citizens lost their lives, which includes the deaths of 22 Kolbars, 9 fuel porters, and 540 civilians. 274 citizens were also injured due to the indiscriminate firing of the military agencies, of which 134 were Kolbars, 128 were civilians, and 12 were fuel porters. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 18, 2023)

Families of death row prisoners’ gathering in front of Qezel Hesar Prison turned violent

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41211/

On Friday, May 19, 2023, the protest gathering of the families of prisoners sentenced to death in front of Qazal Hasar prison turned violent with the arrival of special police forces. The special guards used tear gas to disperse the protesters and shot at them (with bird shots). Also, during this rally, some women were beaten. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 19, 2023)

Border forces shot and wounded a Kolbar, chased another to his fall of height and killed their mules

https://kurdistanhumanrights.org/fa/?p=20985

On the evening of Thursday, May 18, 2023, a group of Kolbars were shot by border guards in Mirge Darij border area of Piranshahr, as a result of which a Kolbar named Farouq Azizi was seriously injured. At the same time, another Kolbar, Habib Mohammadi from Marivan fell from a height and was injured in the “Tete” border area of Horaman while being chased by border guards. In the past two days, hundreds of Kolbars were surrounded by border guards without access to water and food in this border area. Also, border guards raided the stables of the villagers in the “Hengehzhal” border area of Baneh, and under the pretext of transporting foreign goods, seized a number of the villagers’ mules and shot and killed them at the border. (Kurdistan Human Rights Network – May 19, 2023)

Social-Political

The number of candidates for pediatric and cardiac surgery fields has reached zero

https://www.etemadnewspaper.ir/fa/main/detail/200696

Iraj Fazel, head of the Surgeons’ Society: “All basic fields in the entrance exam of the university are not welcomed like before, and specialized branches of medicine have not been immune to this. Today, in many specialized fields such as pediatric surgery or heart surgery, we do not have a single volunteer. This situation started a few years ago and in recent years it has progressed greatly, and the most important issue is that with the continuation of such conditions, 10 or 20 years later, we will no longer have specialists in many fields in the country. 20 years ago, patients had to be sent abroad for coronary surgery, while today this surgery is performed inside Iran, but if the decline studying cardiac surgery by medical students continues, 10 years later, patients will again have to be sent abroad for treatment. We have treated the medical community badly over the years. Humiliation of the medical community will cause harm to our country in the future, and the biggest harm will be to the country’s health. We have humiliated the medical community as we have humiliated the teachers. Teachers, who, like the medical community, are one of the main groups of society and educators of the future generation of the country. Instead of being in the classroom, they should stand by the street every day and chant slogans for their livelihood. This kind of behavior with the society’s main groups, which play an important role in the administration and future of the country, is not the way of statecraft and does not lead to good results. (Etemad state-run website- May 14, 2023)

Migration tsunami of specialists following the increase of poverty and oppression

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%b3%d9%88%d9%86%d8%a7%d9%85%db%8c-%d9%85%d9%87%d8%a7%d8%ac%d8%b1%d8%aa-%d9%85%d8%aa%d8%ae%d8%b5%d8%b5%d8%a7%d9%86-%d8%a8%d8%af%d9%86%d8%a8%d8%a7%d9%84-%d8%a7%d9%81%d8%b2%d8%a7%db%8c%d8%b4-%d9%81/

The wave of emigration of specialists from Iran has increased significantly in the last 2 years. According to published statistics, more than 66 thousand students have emigrated from the country in 2020 alone. This is despite the fact that the immigration of students in 2000 was only 17 thousand people. Due to the political, social, economic insecurities, and most importantly, the lack of a job market and a suitable future, the issue of migration has become a normal thing for specialists and their needs. After the end of the Corona pandemic, between 6 and 10 thousand doctors have migrated from Iran. The migration of specialists takes place while it is impossible to find a suitable job for the majority of university graduates in the country. (Iran Human Rights Society- May 14, 2023)

Violence against women

Hijab is the symbol of the Islamic Republic, we cannot be indifferent to it

https://www.armanmeli.ir/%D8%A8%D8%AE%D8%B4-%D8%B3%DB%8C%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AA-%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%AE%D9%84%DB%8C-65/1055843-%D8%AD%D8%AC%D8%A7%D8%A8-%D9%86%D9%85%D8%A7%D8%AF-%D8%AC%D9%85%D9%87%D9%88%D8%B1%DB%8C-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%85%DB%8C-%D8%A7%DB%8C%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AA-%D9%86%D8%B3%D8%A8%D8%AA-%D8%A8%D9%87-%D8%A2%D9%86-%D9%86%D9%85%DB%8C-%D8%AA%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%86%DB%8C%D9%85-%D8%A8%DB%8C-%D8%AA%D9%81%D8%A7%D9%88%D8%AA-%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B4%DB%8C%D9%85

Mohammad Dehghan, the legal deputy of the president, stated that hijab is the symbol of the Islamic Republic, and we cannot be indifferent to hijab, and said: “If there is no hijab in the country, the Islamic Republic does not have much meaning at all. Therefore, we must emphasize the issue of hijab and we should not compromise it. Emphasizing that one should not be indifferent to the issue of hijab, he pointed to the division of the people without the hijab and emphasized: “Those who promote not having hijab in an organized manner are criminals.” (Arman Melli state-run website- May 13, 2023)

Appendix

Execution of three detainees of 2022 nationwide protests

Execution of three protesters; the international community must impose the consequences of this criminal act on the Islamic Republic

https://iranhr.net/fa/articles/5925/

https://hengaw.net/fa/news/2023/05/%D8%A7%D8%AD%DA%A9%D8%A7%D9%85-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%85-%D9%85%D8%AA%D9%87%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%AE%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%87-%D8%A7%D8%B5%D9%81%D9%87%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%A7%D8%AC%D8%B1%D8%A7-%D8%B4%D8%AF

https://iranhrs.org/%d8%a8%d8%a7%d8%b2%d8%af%d8%a7%d8%b4%d8%aa-%d8%b4%d8%af%da%af%d8%a7%d9%86-%d8%a7%d8%b9%d8%aa%d8%b1%d8%a7%d8%b6%d8%a7%d8%aa-%d8%b3%d8%b1%d8%a7%d8%b3%d8%b1%db%8c/

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41201/

Majid Kazemi, Saeed Yaqoubi and Saleh Mirhashmi, the three protesters arrested in the “Isfahan House” case, were executed this morning on the charge of Moharebeh. These three people were sentenced to death in a case full of flaws and ambiguity, only based on confessions under torture against themselves and each other. There was no evidence that Saleh, Majid and Saeed were related to these events. In a case full of flaws, these three were sentenced to death on January 9, 2023, on charges of Moharebeh. They were forced to confess against each other under torture, the video of which was broadcast on the media of the Islamic Republic. In Majid Kazemi’s case, his two brothers were arrested and put under pressure; this was used as leverage to force him to make a televised confession. Two days ago, a manuscript of these three prisoners entitled “Don’t let them kill us” was shared on social networks. Also, on this day, an audio tape of Majid Kazemi was released, in which he announced that he was tortured during the interrogation period in order to obtain a forced confession. In this audio file, Majid Kazemi openly talks about tortures such as threats to kill family members, use of electric shocks, dislocated shoulders due to torture, flogging and threats of sexual assault. On Wednesday, the families of these three people called for a rally in front of Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan, but the same night, the director of the Judiciary News Agency wrote that the news of their execution on Thursday is not true. However, by deceiving the people and families, the Islamic Republic executed the death sentences only one day later, on Friday morning. (According to Hengaw, these three prisoners did not have the minimum defense rights of an accused. In their case, forced confessions are cited as evidence of crime, and no other documents as evidence of crime are presented.) (Iran Human Rights Organization, Hengaw, Iran Human Rights Society, Human Rights Activists News agency (HRANA)- May 19, 2023)

Iran’s Judiciary announced the execution of the offenders of “Isfahan House”

https://www.dw.com/fa-ir/%D9%82%D9%88%D9%87-%D9%82%D8%B6%D8%A7%D8%A6%DB%8C%D9%87-%D8%A7%DB%8C%D8%B1%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%A7%D8%B2-%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%85-%D8%B3%D9%87-%D9%85%D8%AA%D9%87%D9%85-%D9%BE%D8%B1%D9%88%D9%86%D8%AF%D9%87-%D8%AE%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%87-%D8%A7%D8%B5%D9%81%D9%87%D8%A7%D9%86-%D8%AE%D8%A8%D8%B1-%D8%AF%D8%A7%D8%AF/a-65673963

The Media Center of the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic announced on the morning of Friday, May 19, 2023, that the death sentence of Saleh Mirhashmi, Majid Kazemi Sheikh Shabani and Saeed Yaqoubi, among the accused in the case known as “Isfahan House”, was carried out.

These executions have been carried out while in the past few days, both inside and outside the country, well-known figures and human rights organizations had called for a halt to these executions.

As the threat of execution of these three people increased, the citizens of Isfahan went to Dastgerd Prison in the past few days to prevent these executions.

In a manuscript that was published on social media on Wednesday, May 17, these three jailed protesters called themselves “Children of Iran” and wrote: “We ask our fellow citizens and countrymen not to let them kill us. We need your help. We need your support.”

Appendix

Suppression of lawyers

4 lawyers summoned to Evin Prosecutor Office

https://www.kampain.info/archive/74949.htm

Four lawyers, Ms. Sara Hamzezadeh, Saeed Sheikh, Ms. Mitra Izadifar and Abuzar Nasrollahi were summoned to the Evin Prosecutor office headed by Behrouz Hasani. These summonses are aimed at exerting judicial pressure and repression and intimidation on the community of lawyers and human rights defenders in Iran. The number of summoned lawyers is about 20 people. The common denominator of most of these lawyers is their activity during the protests and criticism of the current processes. All of them have been summoned to Branch 7 of Evin Prosecutor’s Office. The head of this branch is Behrouz Hasani Etemad. (Campaign in Defense of Political and Civil Activists- May 13, 2023)

Laywer, Mohammad Hadi Jafarpoor summoned to the prosecutor’s office

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41102/

Mohammad Hadi Jafarpour (Ramin), a lawyer, was summoned to the Evin Prosecutor Office after receiving a notification. Mr. Jafarpour must appear at branch seven of the Evin Prosecutors office at nine o’clock in the morning on Monday, May 22. So far, no information has been obtained about the reasons for summoning this lawyer. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA)– May 13, 2023)

A wave of summons against the lawyers

https://www.etemadonline.com/%D8%A8%D8%AE%D8%B4-%D8%B3%DB%8C%D8%A7%D8%B3%DB%8C-9/612760-%D8%A7%D8%AD%D8%B6%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%AD%D9%82%D9%88%D9%82%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%A7%D9%86-%D9%88%DA%A9%D9%84%D8%A7-%D9%82%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%88%D9%86

It was on May 10, 2023, that Ali Mojtahedzadeh, a barister, announced the new wave of summoning lawyers to the prosecutor’s office, which includes at least 20 lawyers from all over the country. Figures such as Ali Mojtahedzadeh, Ms. Samin Cheraghi and Hassan Younesi, Mohammad Ali Kamfirouzi, Abolfazl Hamzeh, Mohammad Hadi Jafarpour (Shiraz), Saeed Eyeneravand (Hamadan), Ms. Sara Hamzezadeh, Ms. Mitra Izdifar (Mashhad) and… are some of the names that have been summoned by the branch7 of the prosecutor’s office in Tehran. Mojtahedzadeh writes in this context: “Most of the lawyers who have been summoned have been active in the case of recent protests or in cyberspace.” “Interestingly, most of these lawyers were granted amnesty by the leadership, but a case was filed against them again a short time after using the amnesty. Unfortunately, it seems that the only way and solution for some officials to solve the country’s problems is negative interactions. For example, teachers raise a demand, their trade unions are dealt with. Workers raise demands and are answered with negative methods. When the doctors intend to present their demands, the same kind of behavior is again on the agenda and… one of the main groups that have become active in recent months and acted according to their duties in the field of fulfilling the rights of citizens were the lawyers and jurists of our country. A group that tries to make the people aware of their rights and emphasize the implementation of the constitution. Like doctors, lawyers have an oath that they must act according to. Basically, the activities of lawyers are within the scope of the law, and they do nothing but work in their professional field. But still, the process of summoning lawyers continues throughout the country. (Etemad state-run website- May 14, 2023)

Two lawyers summoned to Evin Prosecutor’s Office

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41163/

Amirhossein Ghaffarian and Mohammad Lavasani, two lawyers, were summoned by the 7th branch of the Evin Prosecutor’s Office. Amirhossein Ghaffarian, a member of the Yazd Bar Association, and Mohammad Lavasani, a member of the Tehran Bar Association, must be present at the 7th branch of Security Procesutor’s Office (located at Evin Prison) on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. So far, no information has been obtained about the reasons for summoning these lawyers. Previously, a number of other lawyers, including Ali Mojtahedzadeh, Abolfazl Hamzeh, Mohammad Ali Kamfirouzi, Ms. Marjan Esfahanian, Ms. Sara Hamzazadeh, Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani, Ms. Samin Cheraghi, Hassan Younesi and Ms.Totia Partoi Amoli, were summoned. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 16, 2022)

Lawyer, Amin Adel Ahmadian, summoned to Evin Prosecutor’s Office

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41190/

According to the summons issued in recent days and delivered to this lawyer, Amin Adel Ahmadian must appear in the seventh branch of the Security Prosecutor’s Office (located in Evin prison) on Monday, May 22, 2023. In recent days, a number of other lawyers have been summoned to the Tehran Security Prosecutor’s Office. A file has been opened in Evin courthouse for all lawyers, and even lawyers who do not live in Tehran have been summoned to this courthouse. These summonses were made in line with the suppression of lawyers and with the prior planning of government and security institutions. (Human Rights Activists News Agency (Harana) – May 18, 2023)

During the last 12 days, about 70 lawyers have been summoned to Evin Prosecutor’s Office

https://www.hra-news.org/2023/hranews/a-41219/

The Secretary of the Support Society of the Central Lawyers Association stated that since the May 8, 2023, around seventy lawyers have been summoned to the Security Prosecutor’s Office located in Evin Prison. The Secretary of the Support Society of the Central Lawyers’ Association pointed out that the summoning of some lawyers started on May 8th of this year and added: “In these summonses, which have been issued by the Seventh Branch of the Evin Security Prosecutor’s Office, no charges have been mentioned.” (Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) – May 20, 2023)