Amid US-Iran Talks, Iranian Community in the US Demands Regime Change

Syed Faisal Ali

2025/04/22

Several Iranian Americans gathered in front of the U.S. Capitol’s eastern garden, holding flags and displaying pictures of those who have been executed, tortured, or imprisoned—from the Shah of Iran’s regime to the current Iranian rulers.

“This gathering by the Iranian-American communities of the Greater DC area is to honor the spirit, sacrifice, and resilience of the thousands upon thousands of Iranians who have struggled against the dictatorship of the Shah’s monarchy and the clerical rule of the regime that followed,” said one organizer. “These individuals were executed for no reason other than their fight for freedom, democracy, and justice in Iran. Both the Shah’s regime and the current clerical regime have worked to suppress dissent by imprisoning and executing political opponents.”

The Pakistan Daily asked organizers and participants whether the Trump administration was stricter on Iran’s nuclear program but less focused on political reforms or human rights issues compared to previous Democratic administrations.

One of the key organizers of the protest, Amir R. Bolurchi, responded:

“Even as negotiations take place, we believe in maximum pressure. However, we are not asking for war, money, weapons, or intervention. What we believe in—and what we continue to push for—is recognition of the Iranian people’s right to regime change. Behind me is the U.S. Congress, and we call on them to recognize the Iranian people’s desire for change. Now, the Iranian people are looking toward the future. They aspire to a free, democratic, and secular republic—free from the dictatorship of the Shah and the tyranny of the clerics.”

Mrs. Shirin Nariman, a human rights activist from the Organization of the Iranian American Community, added:

“We want to ensure our voices are heard because executions in Iran continue daily. According to some statistics, around 56 people are executed each day—a truly alarming and terrifying figure. The regime continues these executions to suppress opposition, intimidate citizens, and discourage protests.

In 2022, the world saw Iranians chanting in the streets against the regime. They were not calling for reform—they were demanding the end of the regime itself. We don’t believe that only part of the regime is corrupt; the entire system must go. That is why we are here—to echo the voices of those inside Iran.

Change is coming, and Congress needs to hear that the regime must not use negotiations as a delay tactic. History shows that they use negotiations to buy time and further develop their nuclear program. If they succeed in acquiring a nuclear bomb, it will be too late, and the consequences will be devastating.

The Iranian people are not only fighting the nuclear threat; they are also battling severe domestic crises—shortages of electricity, water, food, and basic necessities. These are all signs that another uprising is imminent. We must be ready and ensure our voices are heard.”

Another participant shared:

“The impact of the Iranian regime extends far beyond Iran’s borders. Since 1978, the Islamic fundamentalism backed by the Iranian regime has destabilized the entire Middle East. This is no longer just an Iranian issue—it’s a global one.

Any lasting solution must address the root cause: the regime itself. Whether it’s human rights violations, nuclear threats, or regional interference—from Syria and Lebanon to Yemen—this regime is the source of instability.

The best policy for the West is to stand with the Iranian people and their organized resistance. People have repeatedly shown that they are ready to pay the price of freedom. We urge the U.S. administration to listen to the majority in the House of Representatives, who have supported resolutions backing Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan for a democratic, secular, non-nuclear Republic of Iran.

Suppose the United States stands with the Iranian people and recognizes the resistance units operating inside Iran. In that case, the people will have the power to bring about real change, not just for Iran, but for the entire Middle East and the world.”

Ana Sami, an Iranian American lawyer, also spoke at the gathering:

“The Trump administration had prior experience with the Iranian regime. We believe it made several positive moves, including imposing additional sanctions that weakened the regime.

Right now, the regime is in its weakest global position ever. It has lost regional support, its economy is in shambles, and widespread desperation is inside the country. Despite that, mass executions and repression continue daily. Eventually, these forces will converge, and the regime will fall.

The key question is: how will this be handled, and where will the United States stand?

Finally, there is a new legal initiative on the matter of accountability. An individual from the Shah’s regime, Parviz Saba, is currently facing a lawsuit in federal court. Three survivors of torture during his tenure, who remain anonymous, have filed legal action. This is significant. Justice and accountability matter, and the legal system provides a vital platform to uncover the truth. This case is a reminder that justice must be served, no matter how much time has passed.”

It is important to note that Iranian Americans have been holding mass demonstrations frequently. Under the Trump administration, they have intensified their efforts to pressure the U.S. government to support regime change in Iran. They are urging the administration to stand with the Iranian American community abroad and push for the complete transformation of Iran’s political structure.