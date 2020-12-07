Brief on Iran (BOI – 343)

Statement:OIAC congratulates Congressman Gregory Meeks as HFAC Chair

Washington, DC; December 3, 2020 – Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) congratulates Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-NY) on his historic election as the next Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee & becoming the first African-American Chair in the committee’s history.

Congressman Meeks has rightfully promised to push, “further on the fight for human rights across the world,” articulating the need to utilize the full “weight of U.S. moral credibility” – America’s greatest leverage on the global stage. Organization of Iranian American Communities applauds Congressman Meeks for working with his bipartisan colleagues to draft and pass important measures, including H.Res.752, “Supporting the rights of the people of Iran to free expression, condemning the Iranian regime for its crackdown on legitimate protests, and for other purposes.” Passed unanimously by the House in January 2020, this important resolution exemplifies the principles Mr. Meeks has wooed to continue to pursue.

Terror Trial of Iranian ‘Diplomat’ Underway in Europe As Iran Threatens to Execute Swedish-Iranian Physician

CNS News, Dec. 2, 2020

(CNSNews.com) – The Iranian regime, which has a long history of hostage-taking, may be using the threat of execution against an imprisoned Iranian-Swedish physician as leverage in an attempt to secure the release of an Iranian diplomat on trial in Belgium for alleged terrorism on European soil.

Dr. Ahmadreza Djalali, accused of spying for Israel, was sentenced to death more than three years ago after being convicted of the unique Iranian offense of “spreading corruption on earth” (mofsed-e-filarz). He has now reportedly been transferred to a notorious prison near Tehran where executions are known to take place.

Killer Robot? Assassination of Iranian Scientist Feeds Conflicting Accounts

Contradictory reports from Iran expose tensions between competing factions of the government as each seeks to avoid blame for a major security lapse.

New York Times, Dec. 2, 2020

Humiliated by the killing of a top nuclear scientist, Iranian officials sought this week to rewrite the attack as an episode of science fiction: Israel had executed him entirely by remote control, spraying bullets from an automated machine gun propped up in a parked Nissan without a single assassin on the scene.

Even hard-liners mocked the new spin.

“Why don’t you just say Tesla built the Nissan? It drove by itself, parked by itself, fired the shots and blew up by itself?” one hard-line social media account said. “Are you, like us, doubting this narrative?”

Iran continues to fund militias in region, terror operations in Europe: Saudi FM

Al Arabiya,, Dec. 4, 2020

Iran continues to fund terrorist militias in the region while Iranian terrorist groups carry out operations in Europe, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said during his panel discussion at the Med Dialogue.

“The Kingdom supports dialogue between US and Iran, but Tehran is the one who closes the door on dialogue,” Prince Faisal said during his talk.

Europe and US Must Cooperate to Address Iranian Terrorism

Town Hall, Dec. 3, 2020 by Guilio Terzi

A major change is pending in international affairs, coinciding with the likely transition from one American presidential administration to another. However, the details of that change will not be solely determined by the difference in political outlook between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Other circumstances will continue to evolve and change in the weeks to come, which may yet affect Biden’s perspective and that of his advisors.

Perhaps nowhere is this more apparent than in matters of policy toward Iran. For one thing, the International Atomic Energy Agency has recently confirmed ongoing advancements in the Iranian nuclear program in clear violation of the JCPOA, which strongly suggests that the clerical regime is making no effort to wind down its provocations.

Iran Protests & more

Iran’s Third Major Flood in Three Years

Iran Focus, Dec. 5, 2020

Eight Iranian provinces have suffered severe damage in recent floods and thousands of residents have been impacted across 51 cities in Bushehr, Fars, Golestan, Ilam, Khuzestan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Lorestan, and Qazvin.

In Khuzestan, floodwaters disrupted traffic in the cities of Ahvaz, Mahshahr, Omidiyeh, and Ramshir, while in the mountainous areas of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, landslides have blocked roads.

They Mutilated My Brother And Said, Sorry, It Was A Mistake

Radio Farda, Nov. 30, 2020

“We were told at the Ministry of Intelligence that ‘it was a simple mistake,'” prominent Iranian writer Farkhondeh Hajizadeh says in an interview with Radio Farda. “By a simple mistake, they killed, dismembered, and mutilated two people,”

Farkhondeh is the sister of Hamid Hajizadeh, a poet and teacher from Kerman, who was stabbed to death on September 22, 1998, along with his nine-year-old son, Karoun, in his house.

