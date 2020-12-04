OIAC congratulates Congressman Gregory Meeks as HFAC Chair

Washington, DC; December 3, 2020 – Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) congratulates Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-NY) on his historic election as the next Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee & becoming the first African-American Chair in the committee’s history.

Congressman Meeks has rightfully promised to push, “further on the fight for human rights across the world,” articulating the need to utilize the full “weight of U.S. moral credibility” – America’s greatest leverage on the global stage. Organization of Iranian American Communities applauds Congressman Meeks for working with his bipartisan colleagues to draft and pass important measures, including H.Res.752, “Supporting the rights of the people of Iran to free expression, condemning the Iranian regime for its crackdown on legitimate protests, and for other purposes.” Passed unanimously by the House in January 2020, this important resolution exemplifies the principles Mr. Meeks has wooed to continue to pursue.

In our humble view, effective diplomacy as it relates to the mediaeval theocracy ruling Iran should fully consider the necessity to address all of the regime’s malign behaviors, its gruesome human rights violations including those committed during and after November 2019 nationwide protests. The latter violations have in fact led to the drafting and House passage of H.Res.752. Accordingly, engagement of any sorts with the clerical regime must consider America’s well earned moral standing while leveraging and upholding its cherished civil and human rights achievements.

As the largest and most enduring organization representing Iranian American communities in 41 states, OIAC looks forward to working with the House leadership, Mr. Meeks, and bipartisan members of the Foreign Affairs Committee to promote human rights and exercise America’s moral credibility, specially as it relates to U.S. policy decisions towards Iran.