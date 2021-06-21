BOI Special Edition

Ebrahim Raisi was selected by Khamenei as the winner of Iran’s sham ‘presidential election’
Iranian Hard-Liner Ebrahim Raisi Wins Presidential Vote
Iran: Ebrahim Raisi must be investigated for crimes against humanity
Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency as turnout low
Khamenei protege wins landslide in Iran vote amid low turnout
Ebrahim Raisi, ultra-conservative judiciary chief, wins Iran’s presidential vote amid historically low turnout
Iran dissidents blast ‘sham’ election after hardliner tied to executions becomes President
Open Letter To UN Seeking Commission Of Inquiry Into Iran’s 1988 Massacre
Iran Sends a Message to Biden
The new president shows who really runs the Islamic Republic.
