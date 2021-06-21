Brief on Iran

BOI Special Edition

by OIAC
Ebrahim Raisi was selected by Khamenei as the winner of Iran’s sham ‘presidential election’

Iranian Hard-Liner Ebrahim Raisi Wins Presidential Vote

Iran: Ebrahim Raisi must be investigated for crimes against humanity

Hard-line judiciary head wins Iran presidency as turnout low

Khamenei protege wins landslide in Iran vote amid low turnout

Ebrahim Raisi, ultra-conservative judiciary chief, wins Iran’s presidential vote amid historically low turnout

Iran dissidents blast ‘sham’ election after hardliner tied to executions becomes President

Open Letter To UN Seeking Commission Of Inquiry Into Iran’s 1988 Massacre

Iran Sends a Message to Biden

The new president shows who really runs the Islamic Republic.

 

