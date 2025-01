First and foremost, people of Iran are not looking for boots on the ground or a foreign led regime change. There is a viable alternative that is homegrown and has boots on the ground who are the Resistance Units and the network of the MEK.



Tehran’s propaganda machinery has been derailing the formation of a cohesive policy on Iran through amplifying false narratives or creating distractions with fake oppositions.



So, what we presented in our policy paper is the need for a robust U.S. policy framework that moves beyond the false notion that there are no viable alternatives to the current regime in Tehran.