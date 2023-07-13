Brief on Iran (BOI – 456)

Global Security at Risk: The Imperative of Standing with Iran’s Democratic Resistance

Townhall, July 12, 2023 by Bruce McColm

In a week marked by alarming developments, the international community was jolted by a resounding warning emanating from the United States, United Kingdom, and France. The UN Security Council bore witness to a grave revelation: Iran’s illicit trade of missiles and drones with Russia, coupled with its audacious pursuit of uranium enrichment for the insidious purpose of crafting nuclear weapons. These actions not only flagrantly violate Resolution 2231 but also cast an ominous shadow over the delicate fabric of global peace and security. In the face of these disquieting realities, it is imperative that the West respond to Tehran’s belligerence with a policy of unwavering resolve…..

On July 1, a flicker of hope pierced the darkness as the largest Iranian opposition group united under a shared vision: a free, secular, democratic, and non-nuclear Iran. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) organized an event that witnessed the convergence of numerous luminaries from Europe and the United States. Distinguished figures, including former US Vice President Mike Pence, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, President Obama’s National Security Advisor Gen. James Jones, and former NATO Commander Gen. Wesley Clark stood united in their support for the establishment of a democratic republic in Iran—one that categorically rejects the yoke of both monarchist and theocratic rule.

A resounding statement delivered by over 3,600 parliamentarians from 61 legislative bodies across 40 countries in Europe, North America, and the Arab world serves as a testament to the global groundswell of support for Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan—a blueprint charting Iran’s path toward a democratic future. That statement lays bare the fallacy of perpetuating a policy of appeasement toward the Iranian regime. It underscores the urgent necessity to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Iranian people and their unwavering resistance movement. This path alone holds the promise of ensuring lasting peace and security—both in the region and across the globe. The significance of the recent Free Iran World Summit far surpasses mere symbolism. It serves as a powerful reminder that the world must not allow itself to be held hostage by the regime’s menacing threats of nuclear weapons, drones, and missiles.

As Mr. Pence cogently remarked, the NCRI emerges as a viable alternative to the prevailing regime. Within its ranks, the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) has meticulously organized thousands of impassioned activists—collectively known as Resistance Units—across Iran. These resolute units, unyielding in their commitment, spearhead uprisings and anti-regime protests, fearlessly amplifying the voice of the Iranian people. The NCRI rally witnessed the collective roar of 10,000 campaigns by Resistance Units, resolutely affirming their unwavering dedication to their cause of a democratic Iran.

