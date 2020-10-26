Brief on Iran (BOI – 337)

Remembering the Victims of Iran’s War on Dissent

Oct. 21, 2020

WASHINGTON (10-21) – The Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) held a street photo exhibition today honoring the memory of the 120,000 victims of the Iranian regime during the past four decades who were systematically arrested, tortured and executed in Iran. Among the victims remembered, too, were the many political dissidents who were murdered abroad at the regime’s direction.

A four-month massacre across Iran in 1988 alone saw some 30,000 killed through the disappearance and murder of political prisoners, many of whom were members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK) and other pro-democracy protesters.

US officials link Iran to emails meant to intimidate voters

AP News, Oct. 21, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials accused Iran on Wednesday of being behind a flurry of emails sent to Democratic voters in multiple battleground states that appeared to be aimed at intimidating them into voting for President Donald Trump.

The officials did not lay out specific evidence for how they came to pinpoint Iran, but the activities attributed to Tehran would mark a significant escalation for a country some cybersecurity experts regard as a second-rate player in online espionage. The announcement was made at a hastily called news conference 13 days before the election.

U.S. May Impose Preemptive Sanctions to Thwart New Iran Arms Deals

Top Iran envoy tells Free Beacon U.S. will aggressively enforce Iran arms ban

The Washington Free Beacon, Oct. 19, 2020

The United States will preemptively sanction any country that tries to deliver arms to Iran, effectively blocking new arms deals well before they develop, the Trump administration’s top Iran official told the Washington Free Beacon in an exclusive interview.

Elliott Abrams, the administration’s special envoy for Iran, said that in the aftermath of restoring all international sanctions on Iran in late September, the administration would not wait for new weapons to be transferred to Iran—in violation of sanctions—but would act preemptively to obstruct new deals as they advance.

Iran Protests & more

Jailed Iranian Dissident Exhausted by Illnesses, Poor Prison Conditions, Says Wife

VOA, Oct. 24, 2020

The wife of a jailed Iranian dissident has criticized Iran’s government for refusing to grant her husband a single day of sick leave in his 14 months of detention despite his multiple ailments and risk of coronavirus exposure in prison.

In an interview with VOA Persian from her home in Mashhad this week, Sedigheh Maliki-Fard said her husband, Hashem Khastar, 67, a teachers’ rights advocate, has been “exhausted” by health problems and poor living conditions at the city’s Vakilabad prison, where he has been jailed since February.

Young Man Dies In Police Custody In Iran

Radio Farda, Oct. 25, 2020

Tragic footage of police mistreating a helpless man in Iran’s second-largest city, Mashhad, has triggered a series of angry protests on the Persian social media.

Mehdi Akhlaqi, the military prosecutor of Khorasan Razavi province in northeast Iran, announced on Saturday that a legal case had been filed to investigate the security forces’ role in the death of a young man in its custody.

