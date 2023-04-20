Rep. Nancy Mace statement on Irans fight for freedom

As the lead on the newly formed Iranian Women Congressional Caucus (IWCC), it is important to introduce House Resolution 310, “Condemning the Intentional Lack of Action by the Islamic Republic of Iran in addressing the crisis of poisoning of Iranian school girls, Daughters of Iranian Revolution.”

So many Iranian women are showing their bravery and resiliency in the face of challenges in their fight for equality and human rights. As we have witnessed, women and youth have displayed tremendous courage in leading the protests in Iran over the past five months, calling for social freedom and political change. The resolution recognizes that these protests stem from over four decades of organized resistance against the Iranian dictatorship, led by women who have endured torture, sexual and gender-based violence, and death.

Despite five months of schoolgirls being poisoned, government officials remain in denial and have failed to conduct a meaningful investigation or take accountability measures. This is unacceptable.

The Iranian people have been deprived of their fundamental freedoms, and as a result, they are rejecting monarchic dictatorship and religious tyranny, as evident in their protest slogans. The large presence of young people, particularly female students, in recent protests has angered the authorities. In a speech on October 3, 2022, the supreme leader promised to punish the youths who were involved in these protests.

We will be on the side of freedom and oppose the oppression of women, in the United States, Iran, and around the globe.