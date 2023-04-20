Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger co-sponsors resolution condemning Iranian government

By: Amanda Engel

Apr 20, 2023

Today, a group of bipartisan congress people announced that they’ve created a new caucus, in support of Iranian women.

“The bipartisan ‘The Iranian Women Congressional Caucus’ (IWCC) will serve as a forum in which Members of Congress may address issues and developments relating to women’s freedom and democracy in Iran given their vibrant struggle before and after the 1979 revolution,” the newly formed group explained in a statement.

Their first initiative, is a resolution, announced today by Texas Representative Sheila Jackson Lee.

A draft of the resolution shows its intent to condemn “the intentional lack of action by the Islamic Republic of Iran in addressing the crisis of the poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls, the Daughters of the Iranian Revolution.”

Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger, who represents Maryland’s 2nd Congressional district, is listed as a co-sponsor on the resolution, though will not be officially joining the caucus.

“Congressman Ruppersberger fully supports the mission of the caucus, the rights of Iranian women and equality for women everywhere, which is why he has gladly signed on as a cosponsor to their bipartisan resolution,” said a spokesperson.

“As far as the caucus goes,” the spokesperson added, “we are already committed to a number of caucuses this session.”

According to a draft of the Resolution’s text, “more than 5,000 schoolgirls at more than 26 schools.. have now been hit by the poison gas since the first attacks in the cit of Qom in November 2022.”