Brief on Iran (BOI – 455)

Iranian dissidents hold major rally in France calling for regime change in Tehran

Pence, Pompeo and other Western figures express support for exiled group

Washington Times, July 2, 2023

Thousands of supporters of the world’s biggest exiled Iranian dissident group rallied in France over the weekend, calling for the overthrow of the theocratic regime at an event that drew support from top international figures.

“[The] Iranian regime has never been weaker than it is today,” former Vice President Mike Pence, a 2024 presidential hopeful, told a conference that occurred in coordination with the rally. The National Council of Resistance of Iran and its associate group, the exiled People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) orchestrated the event.

“No oppressive regime can last forever,” said Mr. Pence, whose remarks dovetailed with those of other prominent Western figures, including former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Guy Verhofstadt, a Belgian ex-prime minister and prominent member of the European Parliament.

A central message of the conference was that Western governments’ appeasement of Iran‘s authoritarian regime is unproductive and dangerous. Mr. Pence and others addressed the conference near Paris on Saturday as thousands of MEK supporters rallied…

What followed on Saturday was a convergence of thousands of supporters in Place Vauban in Paris for the rally, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP), which reported that backers came from all corners of Europe.

Read More

OIAC Donation | 501 (c)(3) Tax deductible

Your donation will help OIAC advocate for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear government in Iran. Founded on the respect for human rights, gender equality, religious and ethnic tolerance, as wells as social, economic justice, and security for America. Our goal is to organize Iranian-American communities in the United States to promote these values.