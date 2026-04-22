Rally at U.S. Capitol Calls for a Free Iran and Condemns Executions of Political Prisoners

Washington, D.C. – A rally will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026 starting at 11:00 AM on the grounds of the United States Capitol, bringing together policymakers, advocates, and members of the Iranian American community to call for a free and democratic Iran, condemn the execution of political prisoners, and promote peace, stability, and respect for human rights. Participants are then expected to march in Washington, DC.

Featured speakers will include Members of Congress, former U.S. government officials, Iran experts, former political prisoners, and women’s rights activists, offering diverse perspectives on the urgent need for international support of the Iranian people’s democratic aspirations.

The event builds on the sustained advocacy efforts of Organization of Iranian American Communities, including recent large-scale rallies in Washington, D.C., and New York. Most notably, thousands participated in the Unity Rally and March for a Democratic Republic in Iran in Washington, highlighting growing bipartisan support for democratic change.

These mobilizations reflect a broader nationwide and international campaign to raise awareness of ongoing human rights violations in Iran and to advocate for a firm and principled response from the global community.

The May 16th rally also comes amid increasing concern over the human rights situation in Iran, including documented reports by Amnesty International on the use of internet shutdowns to conceal abuses and suppress peaceful dissent. These findings, along with continued reports of executions and arbitrary detentions, underscore the urgency of sustained international attention and coordinated action.

By convening leading voices from government, civil society, and affected communities, the rally aims to amplify calls for accountability, support the Iranian people’s right to self-determination, and advance the cause of freedom, justice, and lasting peace in Iran.