Unity Rally and March for a Democratic Republic in Iran

Thousands of Iranian Americans rallied and marched in Washington, DC on Saturday March 7, 2026 to support the provisional government for Iran as announced by Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President Elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). The rally participants included representatives from Iran’s vibrant but oppressed minorities, notably the Kurds, the Turks, and the Balouch. Ms. Soona Samsami, Representative of the NCRI in the US, and Mr. Arash Saleh, Representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, were among the speakers.

Other speakers included former Congressman Judge Ted Poe (R-TX), Mrs. Clare Lopez and OIAC Youth Chapter members.

In January 2026 nationwide uprising for regime change, thousands and possibly tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters were mercilessly gunned down by regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

Spanning more than 4 decades, appeasement of the religious dictators in Iran has had two significant negative consequences which have enabled expansion of conflict across the Middle East. First, appeasement policies and concessions helped Tehran advance its nuclear, ballistic missiles, and terrorism capabilities – all of which have served as drivers of regional and international conflict. Second, these failed policies have served as a barrier to democratic opposition while emboldening the regime to build and use an expansive oppression machinery. This still present killing machine has mass murdered and tortured tens of thousands of dissidents in Iran.

Remembering the International Women’s Day held yearly on March 8th, participants as well as speakers noted the enormous contribution of women to the fight against misogyny and fundamentalism. The event highlighted the leadership of Mrs. Maryam and her 10-point plan for a future free, democratic, and non-nuclear republic

The rally supported the Iranian people’s organized resistance which aims to overthrow the regime by fighting the IRGC on the ground in Iran. The event called on policymakers to stand with the Iranian people, recognize the NCRI provisional government, and hold the clerical regime accountable. Family members whose loved ones were killed in the recent protests were in attendance.

After the rally in Upper Senate Park, protesters marched through Pennsylvania Ave. and concluded the event at Indiana Plaza.