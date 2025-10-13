Supporting the Alternative

On November 15, 2025, Iranian Americans from 46 U.S. States will convene in Washington, DC to support Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for a Free Iran. This plan offers a Jeffersonian platform for Iran’s future. The full-day event will showcase popular support inside and outside Iran for Iran’s democratic alternative which is led by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). Participants are expected to endorse Maryam Rajavi’s 3rd option – Rejecting foreign war or continuing appeasement of the regime in Iran but instead expressing political support for Iran’s home grown movement for democracy that seeks to overthrow the regime.

Background

Clerical regime in Iran is world’s top executioner, with over 1000 killed between January and September, 2025. Iran is also the number one state-sponsor of terrorism and seeks to obtain a nuclear bomb. Yet, Ayatollah’s primary threat emanates from their extremist, fascist, misogynist and medievally violent makeup. This DNA renders the regime incapable of reform and its overthrew by those most affected by it (Iranian People), an unescapable necessity.

To remain in power, the regime has for more than 46 years imposed an all-out war on the Iranian people. Today, it still oppresses, persecutes and executes Iranians on an industrial scale – boasting world’s highest per-capita execution rate. The Ayatollah’s support for international terrorism as well as the program to build nuclear weapons are therefore, part of a survival strategy rooted in vulnerability at home.

Despite the carnage, Iranian people’s ongoing struggle for freedom and a democratic republic continues to inspire and motivate the Diaspora. Iranian Americans feel compelled rally in their support and call for U.S. and global policy which recognizes the people’s unyielding fight to overthrow the ruling religious despots.