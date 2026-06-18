Brief on Iran (BOI – 579)

The Blood of Iran’s Martyrs Calls Out for Justice

CBN, June 11, 2026 by Kenneth Blackwell

Edmund Burke famously said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

For over fifty years, I have worked on human rights—from building cases in the former Yugoslavia to witnessing the dirty war in Argentina and apartheid in South Africa. I have learned to read the language of dying regimes. They do not announce their fear in press conferences; they write it on the gallows.

In a joint statement this week, 30 archbishops, bishops, and rabbis stressed:

“Iranian authorities have exploited the climate of war as a cover for intensifying repression and suppressing growing dissent inside the country, with dozens executed following unfair trials and coerced confessions. The head of the judiciary has publicly called for expedited rulings and, by setting aside legal safeguards and due process, has accelerated the issuance and implementation of death sentences.

A significant number of those executed have been targeted because of their affiliation with the opposition organization, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). Many other detainees associated with this organization remain on death row. The victims were young protesters arrested during the January uprising.”

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Maryam Rajavi: The Iranian Resistance welcomes any understanding to end the war and suffering of the Iranian poeple

June 14, 2026

Following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Maryam Rajavi, the head of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), issued the following statement:

“The Iranian Resistance, which for nearly five decades has sought freedom and peace, welcomes any understanding to end the war and the suffering of the Iranian people. In Iran, no one except the remnants of the mullahs and the Shah has wanted or wants war.

The effort to produce gering, and meddling in the countries of the region are part of the survival strategy of the religious fascism ruling Iran, and it will not abandon them as long as it can. War is this regime’s shield against popular uprisings, while peace and a ceasefire are, as Khomeini put it, like “poison” for it. The overthrow of the regime is the responsibility of the Iranian people and their organized Resistance. Mrs. Rajavi added: I reiterate once again that any international agreement to end the war must include an end to the execution of political prisoners and the killing of protesters.”

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More than 100,000 Expected to Participate in Free Iran Rally | Paris, France , Jun 20, 2026

From 40 states across America, Iranian Americans and supporters of President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi are coming together at the #100KFreeIranRally to stand with the Iranian people and amplify their call for freedom, justice, and democratic change in Iran.

Participants will say no to political executions, unelected monarchy and theocracy in Iran. They will express support for Freedom and a Democratic Republic.

The Ten-Point Plan for Iran’s Future was first presented by Maryam Rajavi, the President-Elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), in December 2006 at a session of the Council of Europe. This plan encapsulates the aspirations of the Iranian people and the Iranian Resistance for a future Iran. This plan has been repeatedly recognized by resolutions from the U.S. Congress, several European parliaments, and prominent international figures as a vision for a free Iran.

1. Rejection of velayat-e faqih (absolute clerical rule). Affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism;

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