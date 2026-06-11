Brief on Iran (BOI – 578)

Trump admin bypasses Tehran’s isolation campaign to reach Iranians directly

The outreach comes as Washington and Tehran continue discussing a potential nuclear agreement

Fox News, June 4

As the Trump administration continues negotiations with Iran, it is also taking its message directly to the Iranian people.In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, the State Department bypasses Iran’s leadership to tell ordinary Iranians that their country’s problems stem not from its citizens, but from a government that “chooses confrontation over opportunity.”

“The Iranian people are not the problem. A leadership that fears openness and chooses confrontation over opportunity is the problem.”

The video will run Thursday in Persian language outlets Iran International and BBC Persian.

The video is likely to be viewed by some regime opponents as symbolic support at a time when many critics of the Islamic Republic have called for more concrete measures from Washington.

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Protesters call on FIFA to kick Iran out of World Cup, citing regime involvement

Reuters, June 10, 2026

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) – Instead of pride, many Iranian-Americans feel shame about ​the Iran team’s participation in the World Cup and are demanding that FIFA boots the country out of the competition, ‌protesters said on Wednesday.

The team’s presence is outraging many who see the Iranian government as using the competition as a way to sportswash its killing tens of thousands of dissidents since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, with many thousands killed as recently as during widespread protests in January. Those deaths have included hundreds of athletes, protesters said.

“Bringing them here ​and having them play basically presents a calm face to the world, when in fact back home there is no calmness, there’s ​only execution and suffering that the regime has brought,” said 21-year-old American-born Ryan Salami, whose parents both fled Iran, ⁠in an interview at a protest in front of L.A. City Hall.

Many protesters backed the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s call to dump ​Iran out of the tournament. Photographs of dozens of Iranian athletes who died in government custody were spread in an impromptu open-air gallery in front ​of Los Angeles City Hall. Speakers including a number of former Iran national team players mourned athletes who they say died after crossing the government and being taken into custody.

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Olympians unite to speak out against Iran for the execution of the country’s star athletes

MSN, June 5, 2026

A coalition of athletes, including several Olympians, have signed a letter advocating against Iran for its history and plans to execute star athletes, as the planned execution of Iranian boxing champion Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani looms. Sani is a boxing champion, coach and political prisoner who is currently facing an imminent risk of execution in Iran by the Ayatollah.

He was arrested by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in March 2020 following his participation in the November 2019 nationwide protests, which were initially sparked by a sudden hike in gas prices. The Iranian judiciary charged him with “corruption on earth,” which is a capital offense in the country.

The Olympians, headlined by women’s tennis legend Martina Navratilova and British swimming gold medalist Sharron Davies, call on world governing powers and sports bodies to intervene to prevent the execution.

“Currently, Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani, a 31-year-old boxing champion and coach, remains on death row,” the letter states.

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More than 100,000 Expected to Participate in Free Iran Rally | Paris, France , Jun 20, 2026

From 40 states across America, Iranian Americans and supporters of President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi are coming together at the #100KFreeIranRally to stand with the Iranian people and amplify their call for freedom, justice, and democratic change in Iran.

Participants will say no to political executions, unelected monarchy and theocracy in Iran. They will express support for Freedom and a Democratic Republic.

The Ten-Point Plan for Iran’s Future was first presented by Maryam Rajavi, the President-Elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), in December 2006 at a session of the Council of Europe. This plan encapsulates the aspirations of the Iranian people and the Iranian Resistance for a future Iran. This plan has been repeatedly recognized by resolutions from the U.S. Congress, several European parliaments, and prominent international figures as a vision for a free Iran.

1. Rejection of velayat-e faqih (absolute clerical rule). Affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism;

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