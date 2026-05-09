Brief on Iran (BOI – 574)

Join us on May 16 for the Free Iran Rally 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Saturday, May 16, thousands of Iranian Americans, freedom fighters, and human rights activists will gather in Washington D.C. to support the Iranian people in their fight for freedom, as well as to condemn the executions of political prisoners.

The rally will feature multiple speakers, including former U.S. government officials, Iranian policy experts, former political prisoners, and notable women’s rights activists. Speakers will offer diverse perspectives on the urgent need for international support for the Iranian people’s desire to overthrow this regime once and for all.

The event will also feature exhibitions/displays, and will conclude with a march through the streets of D.C.This rally comes amidst increasing concerns over the human rights situation happening inside Iran, including a full internet shutdown and the massive increase in executions.

It is incredibly important to spread awareness of these atrocities and signify the importance of this event.

Click the link below for more specific event details and to add the rally to your calendar.

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OIAC Donation | 501 (c)(3) Tax deductible

Your donation will help OIAC advocate for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear government in Iran. Founded on the respect for human rights, gender equality, religious and ethnic tolerance, as wells as social, economic justice, and security for America. Our goal is to organize Iranian-American communities in the United States to promote these values.