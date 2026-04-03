Skip to main content Scroll Top

Iranian-American Advocates Push Political Support for Resistance as Iran Instability Grows

Political Support for Resistance as Iran
By OIAC OIAC in the News April 3, 2026

By Brendan Scanland
Mar 31, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the conflict surrounding Iran intensifies — and questions swirl about leadership, stability and the future of the regime — Iranian-American advocates are pushing a different strategy: political support from the outside, while supporting resistance from within Iran.

Supporters behind one resistance group in Iran are calling for political support behind the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) to help lead a potential transition inside the country.

“America has tried literally everything. It has negotiated with regime, even agreed on some terms with the regime. It has attempted also engagement militarily with the regime. But none of that really has undone the regime,” said Dr. Majid Sadeghpour, the political director of the Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC), a group dedicated to the promotion of a free and democratic Iran.

As instability grows within the regime and pressure mounts, NCRI supporters say the moment for change may already be here, but they insist it must come from within.

“Foreign military intervention is not the solution. It is very costly for all sides,” said Sadeghpour. “Our suggestion is to politically support Iran’s organized opposition.”

Sadeghpour says the regime is cornered as they face internal and global pressure. In the last 48 hours, Sadeghpour said four political prisoners have been killed by the regime.

“The IRGC at the moment and the infrastructure after the death of Ali Khamenei is highly decentralized in Iran,” he added.

Sadeghpour is a supporter of the National Council of Resistance of Iran — led by Maryam Rajavi — which has proposed a six-month provisional government if or when the regime collapses. With power inside Iran becoming increasingly fractured, he says organized NCRI resistance networks on the ground are ready to step in.

“You’ll need leadership. You need organization on the ground in Iran and you need the political infrastructure to handle the post-fall of the regime,” said Sadeghpour. “And all of that is seen in the National Council of Resistance of Iran.”

However, he warns — escalation and airstrikes can make a coordinated uprising extremely difficult. It’s an issue that was raised in front of a bipartisan group of lawmakers during a recent forum on Capitol Hill.

“When bombs are falling on the ground, it is almost nearly impossible to mount an uprising,” Sadeghpour said.

For supporters of the NCRI, the message is simple: the Iranian people are ready to decide their future, if the world acknowledges their resistance.

“They own the sacrifice they deserve to right the right to free their country. And they have an organized resistance that can do it in the National Council of Resistance,” said Sadeghpour, adding that women are playing a central role in the NCRI movement.

“Our support should be to anchor this enormous potential for change. By the way, women are significant players here. And that’s why Maryram Rajavi, a woman, leads the NCRI. And it’s not by accident, it’s by design,” he said.

Related Posts

Understanding the Iranian-American Society

10 Jun 2017 Located along the Caspian coast, the country of Iran has become a source of tremendous speculation over…

1
10 Jun 2017
Thousands Protest against the Iranian Regime President Ebrahim Raisi

[vc_row][vc_column][vc_column_text][real3dflipbook id=”55″] On Tuesday September 19, 2023, thousands of Iranian Americans gathered in the shadow of the United Nations building…

1
25 Sep 2023
IRANIAN OPPOSITION LEADER TESTIFIES BEFORE U.S. HOUSE SUBCOMMITTEE

READ FULL TEXT OF THE TESTIMONY, MEMBER REMARKS, & QA On Wednesday, April 29, 2015 President-elect of the National Council…

1
07 May 2015
Brief on Iran (BOI – 465)

Protesters slam Biden’s $6 billion deal with Iran, demand justice for victims killed by regime Protesters gathered outside the UN…

1
21 Sep 2023
support human freedom in Iran
The fight in Ukraine is inspiring U.S. leaders to support human freedom in Iran

By Homeira Hesami Apr 29, 2022 Amid the tragic war in Ukraine, we see substantive change in a country whose…

1
29 Apr 2022
Brief on Iran (BOI – 325)

[vc_row][vc_column][vc_column_text] Expansion of the Scope of Iran Metals Sanctions Targeting Iran’s Nuclear, Military, and Ballistic Missile Programs and the IRGC…

1
04 Aug 2020
House Members Offer Resolution to Recognize Democratic Iran

By John Gizzi Wednesday, 17 April 2024 On Tuesday morning, 145 House of Representatives members called on the U.S. government…

1
19 Apr 2024
Iranian Regime
Bipartisan Senate Briefing Unites Senators, Experts, and Former NATO Leaders in Revamping US Iran Policy

WASHINGTON, DC – During a bipartisan Senate briefing on Thursday, October 26, 2023, several Senators and political figures presented a…

1
28 Oct 2023
Iran Freedom Convention
2018 Convention Report

Washington, DC; April 5, 2018 – Over 1,000 delegates representing Iranian-American communities in 40 states  attended the 2018 Iran Freedom…

1
13 May 2018
Newsmax Interview With OIAC Political Director

October 14, 2023 OIAC’s Political Dr. Majid Sadeghpour appears in Newsmax’s The Count program to talk about Iranian regime’s support…

1
23 Oct 2023