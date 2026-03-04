Unity Rally and March for a Democratic Republic in Iran

Washington, DC, March 5, 2026 – Iranian Americans will rally and march in Washington, DC on Saturday March 7, 2026 to stand in solidarity with freedom, democracy and the sovereignty of the Iranian people. In January 2026 nationwide uprising for regime change, thousands and possibly tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters were mercilessly gunned down by regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

Spanning more than 4 decades, appeasement of the religious dictators in Iran has had two significant negative consequences which have enabled expansion of conflict across the Middle East. First, appeasement policies and concessions helped Tehran advance its nuclear, ballistic missiles, and terrorism capabilities – all of which have served as drivers of regional and international conflict. Second, these failed policies have served as a barrier to democratic opposition while emboldening the regime to build and use an expansive oppression machinery. This still present killing machine has mass murdered and tortured tens of thousands of dissidents in Iran.

The rally will support the Iranian people’s organized resistance which aims to overthrow the regime by fighting the IRGC on the ground in Iran. The event will call on policymakers to stand with the Iranian people and hold the clerical regime accountable. Family members whose loved ones were killed in the recent protests will be in attendance.

After the rally, protesters will march from Upper Senate Park, through Pennsylvania Ave., to Indiana Plaza (Pennsylvania & 7th Ave. NW).