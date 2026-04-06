U.S. Senate Briefing: Iran at a critical juncture

A bipartisan group of lawmakers and former officials warned this week that Iran may be approaching a decisive moment, arguing that the regime’s growing weakness—combined with rising internal dissent—creates a rare opportunity for democratic change.

At a Senate briefing, speakers including Sen. Tom Tillis (R-NC) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) emphasized that while external pressure has weakened Tehran, real change will ultimately depend on internal resistance.

“The Iranian crisis cannot be solved from outside,” said former Ambassador Carla Sands . “It must be resolved from within.”

The event comes amid continued reports of executions and repression inside Iran, which speakers described as signs of a regime increasingly fearful of its own population.

Former Sen. Roy Blunt pointed to sustained internal opposition—especially among younger Iranians—as the regime’s greatest vulnerability, warning policymakers not to rely on negotiations with so-called moderates.

“There are no moderates to be found,” Blunt said, urging stronger action to halt executions and support democratic forces.

Sen. Booker framed the issue in moral terms, arguing that support for the Iranian people is not partisan.

“This is not left or right—it is right or wrong,” he said, while cautioning against relying solely on military solutions.

A key focus of the briefing was the role of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), which speakers described as an organized opposition movement with a defined transition plan.

In a video message, NCRI leader Maryam Rajavi called for international recognition of the Iranian people’s right to overthrow the current regime and outlined a framework for democratic transition.

“The solution lies in the Iranian people and their organized resistance,” she said.

Former Ambassador Sam Brownback warned that failure to act decisively could allow the regime to regroup and become more dangerous.

“This is the moment,” Brownback said. “You cannot turn back now.”

The briefing concluded with calls for a shift in U.S. policy toward greater support for Iranian civil society, stronger action against human rights abuses, and recognition of democratic alternatives.