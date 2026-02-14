Tens of Thousands rally in solidarity with Iran protests, reject single party monarchy & theocracy in Iran

The event coincided with the anniversary of the 1979 fall of the former monarchy in Iran, a date that today’s Iran protesters have redefined to renew their commitment to freedom, democracy, and justice. Under the slogan “No to the Shah! No to the Mullahs,” participants demanded the overthrow of dictatorship and express their rejection of both forms of tyranny, while supporting a free Iran with Maryam Rajavi.

The event emphasized the need to amplify the voice of a nation fighting under repression and to reminded the international community of its moral responsibility to stand with the Iranian people as they continue their struggle for regime change