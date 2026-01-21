Iranian Americans in Washington area held a series of rallies and a vigil outside the White House and on Capitol Hill to show support for nationwide protests for regime change in Iran. The events called on policymakers and the U.S. public to stand with the Iranian people, hold the clerical regime accountable, and help deter further crackdown.

The protests which began with merchants but quickly expanded to include every segment of the society in Iran. It started in the capital city of Tehran but has now spread to other major provinces and cities like Tehran, Kurdestan, and Isfahan. In response, the regime mobilized the IRGC and killed at least 3000 protesters, including many children. The United States has said that it will impose terrifies on any nation which continues to conduct business with Iran.

Similar rallies were also held in cities across the United States.