U.S. Senate Briefing: Iran at a critical juncture

Washington, DC, April 09, 2026 – Bipartisan members of the United States Senate will join Iranian Americans at a briefing to examine the U.S. policy options on Iran at this critical juncture. Discussion will help address the following questions:

• What solutions exist to end the Iran threat?

• What are the prospects for fundamental change in Iran?

• When and how this change will occur?

• What are the obstacles and challenges?

• What role can the Iranian Resistance’s Provisional Government play?

Participants will include former Iran political prisoners and family members of protesters killed in January 2026 uprising.

When: April 16, 2026, 11:30AM-1:00PM

Where: Dirksen Senate Office Building; Washington, DC

Contact: [email protected] , 703-415-8355

Sponsored by: Organization of Iranian American Communities, www.oiac.org