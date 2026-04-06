U.S. Senate Briefing: Iran at a critical juncture

When
Thursday, April 16th, 2026
11:30 AM – 1:00PM (EST)
Where
Dirksen Senate Office Building,
Washington, D.C.
Media Contact: Majid Sadeghpour (703-415-8355) [email protected]
RSVP Required: [email protected]
Washington, DC, April 09, 2026 – Bipartisan members of the United States Senate will join Iranian Americans at a briefing to examine the U.S. policy options on Iran at this critical juncture. Discussion will help address the following questions:
• What solutions exist to end the Iran threat?
• What are the prospects for fundamental change in Iran?
• When and how this change will occur?
• What are the obstacles and challenges?
• What role can the Iranian Resistance’s Provisional Government play?
Participants will include former Iran political prisoners and family members of protesters killed in January 2026 uprising.
When: April 16, 2026, 11:30AM-1:00PM
Where: Dirksen Senate Office Building; Washington, DC
Contact: [email protected] , 703-415-8355
Sponsored by: Organization of Iranian American Communities, www.oiac.org