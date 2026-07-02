OIAC June Newsletter

No Agreement With Tehran Can Save A Regime Rejected By Its People

E International Relations, June 21, 2026

Admist the news of the MOU and talks of an agreement between the United States and Iran, there is one important thing to note: a deal is not a sign of the regime’s resilience. It’s a sign of their vulnerability.Diplomacy with Iran must not be confused with political stability inside Iran. The central struggle isn’t even between Tehran and Washington, it’s between the regime and the people of Iran.

The policy debate shouldn’t be framed as a choice between war and appeasement. As Maryam Rajavi says, there is a third way, and that way is the best of them all: Unilateral full support for the people’s desire for regime change. If you back the people politically, and give them legitimacy, they will take care of this regime for good.

The choice is clear..

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Time For The West To Recognize Democratic Alternative

NewsMax, June 30th, 2026

In the wake of the french government shutting down a peaceful demonstration, one thing is clear: The Resistance is real, it’s organized, and it is the solution to finally ending the reign of this brutal regime.

The days of appeasement need to be over. The people have spoken loud and clear about the desire for regime change, and the resistance, led by Maryam Rajavi, is organized and capable of ushering in a new era of democracy in Iran. Built for the people, by the people.

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NEWSMAX coverage of the Free Iran Rally 2026

Paris police BLOCK peaceful protest for a Free Iran.

Thousands of Iranian Americans and Freedom Fighters March For Democracy and Freedom

Former Prime Minister of the U.K., Boris Johnson, gave an inspiring speech at the 2026 Free Iran Rally in Paris, France.

Amongst other things, PM Johnson condemned the French government for infringing upon free speech rights, showed support for Maryam Rajavi and her 10 Point Plan.

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