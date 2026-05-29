Brief on Iran (BOI – 576)

Iran’s Regime Is At Its Weakest Point In Decades

Washington Times, May 20th, 2026

Maryam Rajavi, President-Elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, interviewed with Washington Times Tim Constantine, to outline her 10-point plan for a democratic Iran and urge the international community to support the Iranian People’s desire for regime change.

Watch the full interview below.

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OIAC Iran’s Global Executions Reach 44 Year High in 2025

NY Times, May 19, 2026

According to recent reports, the Iranian Regime executed more than 2,100 people in 2025, more than double the previous year. The regime also accounted for close to 80% of all documented executions in the entire world.

This tells us one clear thing: This regime is weak and afraid. Political repression and control via executions is the only way the regime maintains it’s power, and it’s feeling the pressure of the people.

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Is There An Organized Resistance Inside Iran?

Political Director Dr. Majid Sadeghpour sat down with OANN’s John Hines to discuss the ongoing challenges and subsequent opportunities of the Iranian conflict.

2026 Free Iran Rally:

Thousands of Iranian Americans and supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran gathered in Washington, D.C., to demand an end to all executions and call for democratic regime change.

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