Brief on Iran (BOI – 568)

Iran Hangs Two ‘Political Prisoners’ From Banned Opposition

Barrons, March 30, 2026

The Reports from inside Iran indicate that the Iranian regime has quietly executed at least 4 men, all of whom were members of the MEK.

In response to the news of the executions, Maryam Rajavi said, “The desperate clerical regime, in fear of the people’s uprising, vainly attempts to delay the explosion of the people’s anger for a short while by executing the bravest children of Iran.”

The desperate grasp at maintaining power is apparent. We must continue to fight alongside the Iranian people in their quest for freedom from this tyrannical regime, once and for all.

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Rajavi’s Provisional Government Plan Could Shape Iran’s Future

Your News, March 12, 2026

Dr. Majid Sadeghpour, Political Director of OIAC, joined CNN to discuss Maryam Rajavi’s provisional government announcement and how the leadership displayed by the NCRI is exactly what Iran needs as it potentially ushers in a new era post-Khamenei.

Dr. Sadeghpour also highlighted the international support for Maryam Rajavi. He referenced rallies happening all over the world in support of the Iranian people and their right to self-determination.

“The final victory will belong to the Iranian people and their organized resistance,” he said. “A democratic Iran can become a source of peace and stability in the region”.

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We recently held a Congressional Iran Briefing, discussing the steps necessary to work towards a democratic future for Iran.

Speakers featured bipartisan support from members of Congress, including Rep. Tom McClintock, Rep. Brad Sherman, Rep. Tim Burchett, Rep. Val Hoyle, Rep. Deborah Ross, Rep. Christian Menefee, and many more.

*Full speech from Rep. Brad Newman*

Rep Tom McClintock spoke at our Congressional Iran Briefing last week.

Rep. McClintock, among other things, highlighted the NCRI’s organizational leadership, led by Maryam Rajavi.

He also highlighted the 10-point plan and provisional government, which provides the roadmap to achieving real democracy and freedom inside Iran.

When this regime crumbles, it is vital to have the ability to peacefully transition to a new government that truly represents the people. The 10-point plan does just that.

*Full Speech from Rep. McClintock*

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